Max subscribers might be dedicating their attention towards the weekly episode releases of House of the Dragon, but in addition to the show's captivating Season 2, the streaming service is adding more exciting titles to its extensive catalog. From TV shows like Kite Man: Hell Yeah! to films like the neo-noir romance Love Lies Bleeding, several projects are arriving on Max this July, just in time for audiences looking forward to chilling at home during their summer vacation. With upcoming releases that encompass a wide-range of genres, the titles that will be added to the streaming service will likely appeal to viewers looking for twisted thrillers to indulge in or hoping to find something that is lighthearted and comforting. In order to help you narrow the search down and find out what to watch next, here is a list of recommendations featuring the best titles (old and new) that will be on Max very soon.

'Girl, Interrupted' (1999)

Available: July 1, 2024 Run Time: 2 h 7 min Director: James Mangold Starring: Winona Ryder, Angelina Jolie, Clea DuVall, Brittany Murphy

This cult classic allowed Angelina Jolie to take home an Oscar for playing the troubled and reckless Lisa, one of the women that Susanna befriends in a mental institution. Winona Ryder plays the main character in Girl, Interrupted, who is hospitalized in a psychiatric hospital after a supposed suicide attempt. While there, she is faced with the complicated reality that patients with mental health struggles endure, and must determine whether she should remain in the institution or find a way out. The film is based on a memoir written by Susanna Kaysen, who chronicled some of her own experiences.

'Frank' (2014)

Available: July 1, 2024 Run Time: 1 h 35 min Director: Lenny Abrahamson Starring: Michael Fassbender, Domhnall Gleeson, Maggie Gyllenhaal

This eccentric music movie isn't for the average audience but is a perfect fit for viewers who enjoy quirky titles. It focuses on Frank (Michael Fassbender), a shy but musically gifted frontman who wears a fake cartoonish head at all times. When an aspiring musician decides to join Frank's band, he becomes captivated by his talent and the mystery behind his constant urge to hide his face. As the group works on an album in a cabin in the middle of the woods, the film digs deep into each of the band members' complicated pasts and why they use tragedy as a catalyst for creating experimental tunes.

'The Sixth Sense' (1999)

Available: July 1, 2024 Run Time: 1 h 47 min Director: M. Night Shyamalan Starring: Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment, Toni Collette, Olivia Williams

M. Night Shyamalan has a couple hits and misses when it comes to his suspenseful projects, but The Sixth Sense remains one of his all-time greatest cinematic achievements. Filled with twists and turns, the 1999 thriller has a child psychologist counseling a young boy who is plagued by horrible encounters with dead people. The two spend a lot of time together, with Malcolm (Bruce Willis) helping Cole (Haley Joel Osment) cope with his ghost visions, while the latter gives advice to his therapist on how to repair his broken relationship with his wife.

'Lady Bird' (2017)

Available: July 1, 2024 Run Time: 1 h 34 min Director: Greta Gerwig Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Timothée Chalamet, Beanie Feldstein

Greta Gerwig's directorial debut captured the nuance of mother-daughter relationships and the hardships of the coming-of-age experience. Lady Bird follows the titular character (played by Saoirse Ronan) as she falls in love for the first time and enjoys her last moments in high school with her best friend Julie (Beanie Feldstein). Wishing to leave Sacramento and do university in New York, the protagonist engages in several fights with her mother, who would much rather prefer her daughter to stay home after senior year. Through the ups and downs, Lady Bird becomes more aware that her place in the world isn't as far from her hometown as she initially believed.

'Twister' (1996)

Available: July 1, 2024 Run Time: 1 h 53 min Director: Jan de Bont Starring: Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Cary Elwes, Jami Gertz

With Twisters (the anticipated sequel to Jan de Bont's disaster drama) hitting theaters in July, Max is prepping audiences for the follow-up by including Twister in its movie catalog. The 1996 film is centered on two storm chasers whose marriage is in a rocky state. Despite their relationship heading towards divorce, they team up to create a weather alert system that could warn everyone of tornadoes ahead. Yet, instead of coming up with this useful tool inside a lab, the main characters must put themselves in the middle of a series of dangerous storms hitting Oklahoma in order to put their invention to the test.

'Melancholia' (2011)

Available: July 1, 2024 Run Time: 2 h 15 min Director: Lars Von Trier Starring: Kirsten Dunst, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Kiefer Sutherland, Alexander Skarsgård

This mind-bending sci-fi garnered acclaim at Cannes upon its release, with Kirsten Dunst winning an award for Best Actress. She plays Justine in Melancholia, a bride who is utterly depressed on her wedding night despite everything being beautifully planned out by her sister and brother-in-law. Things only turn for the worse when another planet becomes closer and closer to Earth, making people question whether the end of the world is near. Divided into two parts, the project follows Justine and her sister Claire (Charlotte Gainsbourg) as they both deal with disasters around them in their own way.

'Love Lies Bleeding' (2024)

Available: July 19, 2024 Run Time: 1 h 44 min Director: Rose Glass Starring: Kristen Stewart, Dave Franco, Katy O'Brian, Jena Malone

A24's well-received film, Love Lies Bleeding, premiered in theaters earlier this year and is now finally heading to streaming. As the title suggests, the movie blends romance and darkness by focusing on Lou (Kristen Stewart), a gym manager who feels attracted to a bodybuilder (Jackie played by Katy O'Brian) preparing for a competition and their instant connection leads them to a dangerous path. Unbeknownst to Lou, Jackie was recently hired by her father to work at a shooting range and his criminal ties pose a challenge to their evolving bond.

