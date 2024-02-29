Max will soon be graced with Kate Winslet's latest TV credit, The Regime, but that isn't the only anticipated title expected to land on the streaming platform this month. Aside from a few limited shows coming out in March, including The Girls on the Bus and the Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show, the streaming service will welcome several well-known films to its catalog. Wonka, one of the notable titles arriving on the platform, came out on the big screen not that long ago. Apart from the Timothée Chalamet-led origin story, here are some must-sees to add to your watch list.

The Farewell (2019)

Image via A24

Available on: March 1

Director: Lulu Wang | Runtime: 1 h 40 min

Cast: Zhao Shu-Zhen, Awkwafina, X Mayo, Tzi Ma

Before Lulu Wang directed the critically acclaimed Prime Video series, Expats, she directed a film loosely based on her personal life. The Farewell follows a Chinese-American writer named Billi (Awkwafina), who learns from her parents that her grandmother (Nai Nai played by Zhao Shu-Zhen) has terminal cancer. Instead of letting her spend her final months in anguish, Billi and her family decide to shield Nai Nai from the truth and plan a fake wedding as an excuse for all their relatives getting back together.

The Farewell A Chinese family discovers their grandmother has only a short while left to live and decide to keep her in the dark, scheduling a wedding to gather before she dies. Release Date July 12, 2019 Director Lulu Wang Cast Awkwafina , Tzi Ma , Gil Perez-Abraham , Diana Lin , Ines Laimins , Jim Liu Runtime 98 Main Genre Drama Writers Lulu Wang

Dear White People (2014)

Image via Roadside Attractions

Available on: March 1

Director: Justin Simien | Runtime: 1 h 48 min

Cast: Tyler James Williams, Tessa Thompson, Kyle Gallner, Teyonah Parris

You've probably come across a Netflix series that is also called Dear White People, and let's just say that it isn't a coincidence. The film of the same name came out in 2014 before the show came to be, and it tackled racial tensions through a satirical approach. Directed by Justin Simien, the film was a hit at the Sundance Film Festival, and it is centered on four black students enrolled in an Ivy League university that has a predominantly white student body. As these characters question the biases and racist practices ingrained in their campus life, they also reflect on their own identity struggles.

The Green Knight (2021)

Image via A24

Available on: March 1

Director: David Lowery | Runtime: 2 h 10 min

Cast: Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury

History buffs and period drama enthusiasts should add this A24 title to their watch list. The Green Knight is based on the well-known Arthurian poem Gawain and the Green Knight, which focuses on King Arthur's hardheaded nephew, Sir Gawain (played by Dev Patel). In a roundtable celebration, the protagonist is challenged with confronting the enigmatic Green Knight, a daring proposition that he accepts without pondering the consequences. As Sir Gawain embarks on a journey filled with obstacles, he hopes to prove to his family that he is worthy of becoming the next great knight of his kingdom.

Good Time (2017)

Image via A24

Available on: March 1

Director: Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie | Runtime: 1 h 42 min

Cast: Robert Pattinson, Benny Safdie, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Buddy Duress

It took a few roles in a few independent projects to detach Robert Pattinson's name from his breakout role in Twilight, and this film is one of them. Good Time by Benny and Josh Safdie had the actor embody Connie Nikas, a scruffy-looking bank robber who goes to extreme lengths to get his brother out of prison. The main character experiences a night of distress and chaos in New York's underworld as he tries to gather enough money to bail his sibling out.

Still Alice (2014)

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Available on: March 1

Director: Richard Glatzer and Wash Westmoreland | Runtime: 1 h 41 min

Cast: Julianne Moore, Alec Baldwin, Kristen Stewart, Kate Bosworth

Julianne Moore earned the Oscar for Best Actress for her moving portrayal of Alice Howland in this film. Its story is centered on a linguistics professor at Columbia University that is diagnosed with Alzheimer's shortly after turning 50. With the rapid progression of her disease, Alice is unable to continue in her job and often gets lost in her daily jogs. As words begin to escape her, the protagonist struggles to carry on with her life, and so do her husband and children, who slowly notice the matriarch losing her sense of self.

Wonka (2024)

Close

Available on: March 8

Director: Paul King | Runtime: 1 h 56 min

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Gustave Die, Hugh Grant, Olivia Coleman

After its box office success, the Willy Wonka origin story will finally land on streaming. In this musical directed by Paul King, Timothée Chalamet plays the well-known chocolate maker before the events in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. After spending seven years on a boat traveling through the world, Wonka arrives in a city filled with ideas for his candy business. Yet, his plans don't go as smoothly as he hopes, given that he is in direct competition with a number of greedy chocolatiers. This film is pure imagination and a go-to family watch, if you are in need of a PG recommendation.

Dream Scenario (2023)

Image via TIFF

Available on: March 15

Director: Kristoffer Borgli | Runtime: 1 h 42 min

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Lily Bird, Julianne Nicholson, Jessica Clement

This latest Nicolas Cage-led project has been entertaining audiences ever since its debut at TIFF 2023. In it, Cage plays a professor/family man called Paul Matthews, who becomes an overnight sensation after showing up in various people's dreams. His students, work colleagues, an ex-girlfriend, and others continuously see him when they fall asleep, which quickly becomes a burden. After these dreams turn into nightmares, Paul is forced to grapple with the side effects of his newfound stardom.