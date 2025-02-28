With spring drawing near, Max is adding several new films to its catalog, including some notable A24 releases. The streaming service is the main platform to host A24 projects after their theatrical run, meaning that movies like Heretic and Sing Sing are only a few days away from being available for viewers to watch at home. In addition to these titles, Max will also add some throwback films that are bound to keep you company on a lazy Sunday. For instance, the entire Men in Black franchise will stream soon and audiences will get to binge it if they are in need of a comfort watch. To help you figure out what to see next, here are a few suggestions to choose from.

'Men in Black'

1997

Available: March 1, 2025 Run Time: 1 h 38 min Director: Barry Sonnenfeld Starring: Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith, Linda Fiorentino, Vincent D'Onofrio

A classic buddy comedy franchise is heading to Max very soon. Men In Black's first installment came out in 1997 and was later followed by three other films, all of which will arrive on streaming in early March. For those who have never seen the sci-fi flicks led by Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, they follow two agents from an alien surveillance corporation as they inspect and determine whether certain extraterrestrial creatures are a threat to planet Earth. In the first film of the franchise, the main characters uncover a plot to kill two ambassadors from different galaxies who are based in New York. To maintain the peace, Agent K and Agent J join forces to track down the alien planning the attack.