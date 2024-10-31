November will kick off with an exciting lineup of titles coming to Max. From the long-awaited Bene Gesserit origin story at the center of Dune: Prophecy to the anticipated return of our favorite Essex roommates in The Sex Lives of College Girls, there is a lot to look forward to this month on the platform. Aside from the TV releases, Max will also welcome an array of films, including classics like Jurassic Park and another praised A24 project titled Janet Planet.

In addition, the platform will also put out an original rom-com with Chilling Adventures of Sabrina alum, Kiernan Shipka. The upcoming title will arrive on November 28, which seems like a fitting occasion considering that it takes place a day before Thanksgiving. To help you find your next movie, here is a guide with several suggestions to cater to your interest. Whether you are on the lookout for your next sci-fi venture or hoping for a cozy family watch, this list has got you covered.

'Janet Planet' (2023)

Available: November 1, 2024 Run Time: 1 h 53 min Director: Annie Baker Starring: Zoe Ziegler, Luke Philip Bosco, June Walker Grossman, Abby Harri

A24's drama, Janet Planet, takes place during summer vacation, and navigates the ups and downs of a mother-daughter relationship through a heartfelt lens. Lacy (Zoe Ziegler) calls her mom begging to go home early from summer camp, preferring to spend the break in her mother's orbit instead of other kids her age. When picking her child up, Janet (Julianne Nicholson) begins to doubt her parenting skills, wondering if her 11-year-old daughter should be less attached to her. As they enjoy each other's company, as well as that of three visitors that knock on their door, Lacy and Janet come of age in different ways. Lacy's imagination allows her to expand her mind and mature, while Janet moves past her own insecurities and indecision. Annie Baker's feature directorial debut was commended last year when it came out, and it will soon continue to resonate with audiences through streaming.

'Another Earth' (2011)

Available: November 1, 2024 Run Time: 1 h 32 min Director: Mike Cahill Starring: Brit Marling, William Mapother, Matthew-Lee Erlbach, DJ Flava

Before The OA took off, Brit Marling starred in an underrated sci-fi film entitled Another Earth. In it, she played Rhoda, a young woman who gets arrested shortly after receiving an acceptance letter from MIT. With her hopes and dreams crushed overnight, the protagonist leaves prison years later and is unsure what to do with her life. Determined to start fresh on Earth 2, an exact copy of planet Earth, Rhoda's plans once again derail when she meets Jon Burroughs (William Mapother). Completely enamored by him, the main character must decide whether she still wants to leave or if she prefers to stay and give romance a chance. Regardless of her choice, Rhoda is fully aware that she's guarding a secret that could impact the way Jon sees her forever.

'Goodfellas' (1990)

Available: November 1, 2024 Run Time: 2 h 25 m Director: Martin Scorsese Starring: Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci, Lorraine Braco

Regarded as one of the best gangster movies of all time, Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas is about to arrive on Max. Adapted from Nicholas Pileggi's novel Wiseguy, this classic follows Henry Hill (Ray Liotta) from his complicated adolescence to his progressive involvement in the New York crime scene. With his eyes set on going up the ranks and having the luxurious lifestyle he's always desired, the protagonist's blind ambition leads him to a dangerous path. Years later, he is arrested for cocaine trafficking and develops a drug addiction. With no options left other than to collaborate with the FBI, Henry makes the tough call to help the authorities go after his former partners in crime, Jimmy Conway (Robert De Niro) and Tommy De Vito (Joe Pesci).

'Jurassic Park' (1993)

Available: November 1, 2024 Run Time: 2 h 7 min Director: Steven Spielberg Starring: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough

Another classic, the Jurassic Park franchise, continues to expand and that is very much due to its massive following from the first installment onward. Directed by Steven Spielberg, the OG film focuses on two paleontologists and one mathematician who are selected to explore a theme park on Isla Nublar, filled with genetically engineered dinosaurs. After a power outage lets the creatures run loose, visitors and technicians are left to fend for themselves and escape the park without getting attacked by the deadly Tyranossaurous Rex. Although visual effects have come a long way since this project came out, Jurassic Park marked a bold step forward into the CGI realm, and it continues to be an enjoyable family watch.

'Big Miracle' (2012)

Available: November 1, 2024 Run Time: 1 h 47 min Director: Ken Kwapis Starring: Drew Barrymore, John Krasinski, John Pigayak, John Chase

This feel-good film starring Drew Barrymore and John Krasinski is ideal for those looking for an uplifting viewing that doesn't have any twists and turns. In Big Miracle, an Alaska reporter named Adam Carlson (Krasinski) is shooting some footage for his next news story when he sees three whales trapped in the ice. With little room to breathe other than a small hole, the whales' livelihood is at risk if there isn't immediate intervention to help break the ice and set them free. Adam, with the help of his attentive ex-girlfriend Rachel (Barrymore), spreads awareness about what is happening to the authorities and locals, in the hopes of saving the whales.

'The Hangover' (2009)

Available: November 1, 2024 Run Time: 1 h 40 min Director: Todd Philipps Starring: Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis, Justin Bartha, Ed Helms

On a lighter note, Max isn't just welcoming cult classics and touching dramas, but the platform is also adding new comedies to its catalog. One of the humorous titles to join the platform is The Hangover, the first installment of a franchise that propelled Todd Philipps' career, leading him to later go onto direct Joker and its sequel. The raunchy comedy led by Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis, and Ed Helms follows a bachelor party gone wrong, with the groomsmen blanking out on everything that happened on their wild night out in Las Vegas, including where the groom is. With a short amount of time to find Doug (Justin Bartha) and have him back to Los Angeles for his wedding day, the leading trio decide to make a stop at every place they went to the night before in a chaotic quest for answers.

'Sweethearts' (2024)

Available: November 28, 2024 Director: Jordan Weiss Starring: Kiernan Shipka, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Nico Hiraga, Jake Bongiovi

In late November, Max will release a rom-com called Sweethearts, featuring Kiernan Shipka and Nico Hiraga. The duo will play best friends who decide to go to the same college and remain in long-distance relationships with their significant others. As they embark on a new chapter in their lives, going to parties and meeting new people, the main characters begin to question whether they should continue with their high school boyfriend and girlfriend. After a lot of thought, the protagonists settle on breaking up with their partners over "Drunksgiving", the night before they spend Thanksgiving in their very small hometown. From the likes of the trailer, Jordan Weiss' directorial debut will be a charming coming-of-age comedy powered by a dynamic pairing.