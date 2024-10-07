Its spooky season and Max has made sure to keep its subscribers entertained with several horror classics and recent releases. Although many might be excited about the new TV content arriving on the platform in October, including The Franchise and the last season of Somebody Somewhere, the new films slated to land on streaming also deserve a closer look. From the latest adaptation of Stephen King's Salem's Lot to the last installment of the X trilogy, here is a list of titles to watch out for in preparation for Halloween.

'Interview with the Vampire' (1994)

Available: October 1 Run Time: 2 h 3 min Director: Neil Jordan Starring: Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Kirsten Dunst, Antonio Banderas

Before AMC put their own spin on Anne Rice's classic, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt starred in Interview With the Vampire's first onscreen adaptation. The duo played Lestat and Louis respectively, who meet when the latter is experiencing a life-or-death situation. Minutes before accepting his tragic fate, Louis opts for immortality and is transformed into a vampire by Lestat. Yet, his deathbed wish eventually turns out to be an eternal burden. Ready to recount his centuries' long story to a reporter, Pitt's character relieves his lonely past, marked by a thirst for human blood and a bond with an immortal child named Claudia (Kirsten Dunst). With a stellar cast and a compelling script, this gothic tale will make you ponder whether being young and beautiful forever is worth the price.

'Corpse Bride' (2005)

Available: October 1 Run Time: 1 h 17 min Director: Tim Burton and Mike Johnson Starring: Johnny Depp, Helena Boham Carter, Emily Watson, Tracy Ullman

Tim Burton's filmography is mostly made up of quirky, dark fantasy projects. One of his most beloved directorial efforts is this stop-motion flick entitled Corpse Bride. The film is set in the 1800s, and centered on Victor Van Dort (Johnny Depp), a groom soon to be wed to Victoria Everglot (Emily Watson). Although their union was arranged by their parents, the couple decides to follow through with their engagement until a mishap occurs. In a moment of panic, Victor leaves his wedding rehearsal to rehearse his vows in the woods, only to accidentally get married to the corpse bride (Helena Bonham Carter) instead. Not only is the animation visually stunning, but it also explores love and tragedy in a gloomy but heartwarming way. This is the ideal Halloween watch for the entire family to indulge in.

'Practical Magic' (1998)

Available: October 1 Run Time: 1 h 44 min Director: Griffin Dunne Starring: Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman, Stockard Channing, Dianne West

Not too long ago, it was confirmed that Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are in the process of making a Practical Magic sequel. With such great news like this, it is normal to want to revisit this title and remember why it has garnered a cult following over the years. This fantastical comedy directed by Griffin Dunne revolves around two gorgeous-looking siblings, who happen to be witches. Although they have a few tricks up their sleeves, their main struggle is keeping the men that they fall for alive. Every single time that either Sally or Gillian gets too close to a guy they like, their love interest always winds up dead. With Tucson Police Detective Gary Hallet (Aidan Quinn) knocking on their door to inquire about the body count in town, it becomes clear that his arrival isn't just a mere coincidence. This spellbinding movie is light, fun, and an ultimate celebration of sisterhood.

'A Nightmare on Elm Street' (1984)

Available: October 1 Run Time: 1 h 31 min Director: Wes Craven Starring: Heather Langenkamp, Johnny Depp, Robert Englund, John Saxon

Almost every month, Max adds an entire lineup of films from famous franchises to its catalog. October wouldn't be any different, with the streaming service welcoming with open arms five of the seven installments from the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. The first film came out in 1984, and it was directed by Wes Craven (the mastermind behind Scream). As the title hints at, the slasher serves as an introduction to Freddy Krueger (Jackie Earle Haley), a serial killer who haunts children's dreams when they go to sleep. Nancy Thompson (Heather Langenkamp) and her friends are Krueger's main targets, leaving her no option but to confront the monster before he torments another kid at night. Despite being around for years now, this first installment continues to withstand the test of time.

'Salem's Lot' (2024)

Available: October 3 Run Time: 1 h 55 min Director: Gary Dauberman Starring: Lewis Pullman, Pilou Asbæk, Spencer Treat Clark, Makenzie Leigh

In addition to including several horror favorites in its roster this month, Max is also releasing an original film inspired by a Stephen King novel. Salem's Lot is a reimagining of A Return of Salem's Lot (which will also arrive on streaming in early October) and it follows a writer who returns to his childhood hometown to draw inspiration for his next big novel. Using Masten House (a place that traumatized him at an early age) as the main focus for the story he is working on, the protagonist's visit turns in a different direction when an ancient evil begins plaguing the region. With residents turning into vampires, the main character makes it his mission to protect the community alongside other locals. According to Collider's own Robert Brian Taylor in his review, the upcoming film is a solid adaptation that "has no interest in being anything other than an earnest, old-fashioned spookfest."

'Maxxxine' (2024)

Available: October 18 Run Time: 1 h 43 min Director: Ti West Starring: Mia Goth, Elizabeth Debicki, Lily Collins, Halsey

After Maxine (Mia Goth) made it out alive by the end of X, the budding actress continued to draw her attention towards fame and fortune as an adult film star. The last chapter of Ti West's trilogy, Maxxxine, shows the protagonist finally breaking into the industry after nailing an important audition. Although she is thrilled to see her dreams coming true, a private detective catches up to her and threatens her future under the spotlight. Although many have deemed Maxxxine as the least sharp installment of the X trilogy, it was still a well-received sequel with yet another praised performance from Goth.

'Trap' (2024)

Available: October 25 Run Time: 1 h 45 min Director: M. Night Shyamalan Starring: Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Shyamalan, Alison Pill

The last anticipated new title landing on Max is M. Night Shyamalan's latest thriller, Trap. With several twists and turns along the way, as is expected from a Shyamalan flick, this film is predominantly set at a live concert where the police are hoping to track down a serial killer in attendance. Told through the perspective of the killer (Cooper played by Josh Hartnett), who is accompanying his daughter at the show while at the same time thinking of alternate ways that he can leave the venue without alarming the authorities.