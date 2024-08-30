The titles arriving on Max this September will likely capture the attention of sci-fi and fantasy enthusiasts. After all, most of the movies landing on the platform tackle alien attacks, multiverse adventures, and casting spells. In addition to the arrival of the Matt Reeves spin-off Penguin, which will be centered on one of Batman's archenemies, the streaming service will welcome several A24 favorites. From the critically acclaimed Everything Everywhere All at Once to the recently released Civil War, there are a lot of must-see films that deserve extra attention. Here is a curated list of recommendations for those in search of something to watch next.

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)

Available: September 1, 2024 Run Time: 2 h 19 min Director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert Starring: Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ke Huy Quan

This Oscar-winning title has a Chinese immigrant taking on the multiverse in order to finally understand that family is the most meaningful thing she has. In Everything Everywhere All at Once, Evelyn's (Michelle Yeoh) life is turned upside down, with her laundromat getting audited, her marriage heading for divorce, and her estranged daughter suffering with depression. Although the protagonist doesn't pay half as much attention to those closest to her, she is forced to reconsider her actions when she gains superpowers and fights dangerous forces in alternate universes. Through this chaotic turn of events, Evelyn not only catches a glimpse at other lives she could have led, but she also learns not to take for granted her own reality.

'The Martian' (2015)

Available: September 1, 2024 Run Time: 2 h 24 min Director: Ridley Scott Starring: Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain, Kristen Wiig, and Kate Mara

Imagine if you were stuck on Mars by yourself with little to no resources to keep you alive and well. That is exactly what astronaut Mark Watney (played by Matt Damon) goes through when he is left by his peers on another planet. Instead of waiting for his life to be cut short due to hunger and thirst, the protagonist decides to use what he has at his disposal to get by and hopefully return to Earth. This must-see survival film keeps viewers' attention through and through, as they eagerly await for NASA to send Mark back home.

'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' (2001)

Available: September 1, 2024 Run Time: 2 h 32 min Director: Chris Columbus Starring: Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and Maggie Smith

Potterheads will be over-the-moon to know that the entire Harry Potter saga will be available to stream on Max. In early September, fans of the films can do a proper binge, while those who haven't seen the franchise yet can watch all of it in order. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone introduces audiences to the titular character (played by Daniel Radcliffe) as he becomes a student at Hogwarts and quickly befriends Hermione (Emma Watson) and Ron (Rupert Grint). As Harry begins to learn more about magic, he gets interested in finding out who killed his parents. His urge to uncover the truth leads him to be face-to-face with a dark wizard named Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes).

'Independence Day' (1996)

Available: September 1, 2024 Run Time: 2 h 25 min Director: Roland Emmerich Starring: Will Smith, Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, and Mary McDonnell

Independence Day focuses on an alien invasion that could threaten the livelihood of all humankind. As David Levinson (Jeff Goldblum) tries to remedy the situation by communicating with the mysterious spacecraft coming close to Earth, he finds out that they are planning to attack major cities like Los Angeles and Washington on the Fourth of July weekend. Without much to do to stop the aliens from causing further harm, a group of survivors reunites at a military base and devise a plan to fight for their lives. Not only was this film a blockbuster hit when it came out, but it also featured some epic action sequences for those who were looking for a fun, high-octane watch.

'The Boy and the Heron' (2023)

Available: September 6, 2024 Run Time: 2 h 4 min Director: Hayao Miyazaki Starring: Soma Santoki, Masaki Suda, Kô Shibasaki, and Aimyon

Studio Ghibli is known for delivering heartwarming animations, and The Boy and the Heron isn't any different. Earlier this year, it earned an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, marking a second win for director Hayao Miyazaki. The film follows Mahito, a 12-year-old still reeling after his mother's death. Yet, once he crosses paths with a heron that tells him his mother is still alive, the boy regains hope of getting to see her again. With the bird's guidance, the protagonist walks into an abandoned tower and is then transported to another world where the living and dead coexist.

'Civil War' (2024)

Available: September 13, 2024 Run Time: 1 h 49 min Director: Alex Garland Starring: Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, and Nick Offerman

Led by Kirsten Dunst, Civil War follows a group of photojournalists tasked with reporting on a war happening in a dystopian America. Instead of focusing on the opposing viewpoints on the conflict, Andrew Garland's movie is objective about what is happening in the combat and the pitfalls of providing on the field coverage in an unsettling environment like this. Told from the perspective of the reporters heading to Washington, DC to interview the president before the capital is attacked by rebels. This film was the most expensive A24 production to date, and it is noticeable in the vivid war scenes and action sequences.

'I Saw The TV Glow' (2024)

Available: September 20, 2024 Run Time: 1 h 40 min Director: Jane Schoenbrun Starring: Justice Smith, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Ian Foreman, and Helena Howard

Another A24 film, I Saw the TV Glow, isn't made for everyone. It is particularly geared toward audiences who don't mind a quirky horror film that is similar in style to David Lynch's work. It is centered on Owen (Justice Smith) and Maddy (Brigette Lundy-Paine), two childhood friends who bond over a '90s TV show called The Pink Opaque. As they find solace in watching the monster series late at night, they begin to see the world in a different light. It explores the impact of nostalgia, and how certain programs you grow up with fundamentally change you.