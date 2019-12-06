Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

The Best New Movies to Watch on Netflix in December 2019

by      December 6, 2019

0

It’s December, fam. The year is coming to an end, the Starbucks have replaced their pumpkin scones with gingerbread loaves, and the holiday spirit is in the air. What’s the best way to spend your time this season? By holing up inside and watching Netflix, of course!

There’s tons of Christmas stuff available for you to watch, of course. But if you’re just in the mood for a good ass movie, we’ve got five of our favorites available to stream now. Here are the best new movies to watch on Netflix in December 2019. Are you still watching? As long as it’s cold outside, and the Starbucks are serving gingerbread loaves — the answer is yes.

Related Content
Previous Article
Here's How They Made That Incredible 'E.T.' Reunion Commercial
Next Article
New 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Trailer Teases Mayhem, Batman, and the Death…
Tags

Latest News

Close