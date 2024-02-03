February 2024 is another leap year, which means for the first time since 2020, you’ll have an extra day to catch up on everything coming out on Netflix this month. What perfect timing, since in February, love is in the air, and Netflix has the offerings to help you and a valentine cuddle up for a movie night or explore the multiverse of your imagination solo.

This month, Netflix has brand-new premieres alongside previously released features from some of the greatest minds in directing and literature. If you’re in the mood for a rom-com or a sci-fi adventure, our list of the seven best upcoming movies on Netflix Collider has you covered.

The Great Gatsby (2013)

Available on: February 1 | Director: Baz Luhrmann

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Carey Mulligan, Joel Edgerton, Elizabeth Debicki

Initially, famed author F. Scott Fitzgerald exposed a fantasy of wild parties and drama based on the Jazz era of the 1920s and 1930s. In 2013, director Baz Luhrmann brought The Great Gatsby to the big screen, inspiring fans to try and recreate the illustrious sets for their own celebrations. But beyond this glamour, the film captured a more serious tale of love, betrayal, and crime. Leonardo DiCaprio (Killers of the Flower Moon) plays the eccentric millionaire Jay Gatsby, who lives life one wild, debateurous night at a time. His neighbor, Nick Carraway, played by Tobey Maguire (Spider-Man), is an aspiring writer enamored by the life and drama surrounding such a polarizing character. With a beautiful set design and well-choreographed scenes, The Great Gatsby won Oscars for Best Production Design and Best Costume Design; however, it received mixed reviews for its story adaptation. If you’re not a purist and enjoy a bit of fun and more than a splash of color, The Great Gatsby is a marvel of a movie you can watch repeatedly.

Orion and the Dark

Available on: February 2 | Director: Sean Charmatz

Cast: Jacob Tremblay, Paul Walter Hauser, Angela Bassett, Colin Hanks, Natasia Demetriou

Are you afraid of the dark? Orion and the Dark makes a point that you shouldn’t be. In this Dreamworks Animation movie, Orion (Jacob Tremblay) explores the deepest anxieties about the dark. With his new friend, the Dark (Paul Walter Hauser), he discovers that life shouldn’t always be so scary. It’s a coming-of-age story where Orion learns to face his fears and start living his life happily and stress-free, an inspiration for kids and even the children at heart..

Ready Player One

Available on: February 3 | Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Lena Waithe, Simon Pegg

Steven Spielberg is known for directing instant classics, from movies like Schindler's List, Jurassic Park, Saving Private Ryan, and Jaws; chances are you’ve heard of him. Ready Player One is set in the not-too-distant future, 2045, in a dystopia where people escape the crumbling reality through a virtual reality device run by OASIS. When a young Wade Watts, played by Tye Sheridan, comes across a competition that guarantees the winner full control over the VR company. Desperate to win and relieve humanity of the digital overlord, Watts and his friends fight to give control back to the people, with awards for the best science fiction film in the year it was released. It's one of those films that leaves a lasting impact on your imagination.

Kill Me If You Dare

Available on: February 13 | Director: Filip Zylber

Cast: Mateusz Banasiuk, Weronika Książkiewicz, Mikołaj Roznerski, Miroslaw Baka, Piotr Gasowski

Most people fantasize about what they would buy if they won the lottery. Would it be real estate investments, or would you buy all the hottest new toys and clothes? For this couple, the only thing on their minds is how to murder the other and keep the prize money for themselves. This Polish comedy is not your typical Valentine's Day release, but for the day before, if you’re dreading the holiday, Kill Me If You Dare might even be cathartic.

Players

Available on: February 14 | Director: Trish Sie

Cast: Tom Ellis, Gina Rodriguez, Joel Courtney, Damon Wayans Jr., Liza Koshy

Players isn’t about a sports team, but rather a sportswriter, who is a bit of a player herself. Making almost a game of hooking up with people, Mack, played by Gina Rodriguez, meets Nick, portrayed by Tom Ellis, and suddenly finds herself questioning whether or not she wants to continue playing. With Damon Wayans Jr. playing Adam, Mick's best friend and partner in crime, this Netflix movie is shaping up to be the rom-com of the season.

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Available on: February 23 | Directors: Daniel Scheinert, Daniel Kwan

Cast: Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, James Hong, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu

Everything Everywhere All At Once was a Korean film that swept the Oscars, and if you haven’t had a chance to see it already, consider this a sign. This movie follows a family who is struggling to run their laundry business while balancing taxes and the common struggles a family in America might experience. But one day, when Evelyn Wang, played by Michelle Yeoh, is visited by her husband from an alternate reality, portrayed by Ke Huy Quan, the entire world starts to crumble. Blending realities in this cinematic masterpiece, we learn that everything is possible and is currently happening in an alternate universe. Beyond the bizarre scenes and characters, the film reminds us that when nothing matters, we can all be kind and love each other.

Code 8: Part 2

Available on: February 28 | Director: Jeff Chan

Cast: Robbie Amell, Stephen Amell, Aaron Abrams, Jean Yoon, Alex Mallari Jr.

Code 8 explored a world where a very small percentage of people had special abilities that enabled them to become unstoppable criminals called PWP or people with powers. It followed one PWP named Connor (Robbie Amell), who teamed up with Garrett (Stephen Amell), an enforcer for the criminal organization that steals and sells PWP spinal fluid for addicting drug-like superpower effects. Though the initial movie ends with Connor in prison at the hands of his unlikely friend, Garrett, in Code 8: Part 2, Connor is free and once again reaching out to Garett for help when he is forced into helping out a 14-year-old boy on the run from police. The initial film was an amazing crowdfunded effort to produce on Indiegogo. This time, it appears that Robbie and Stephen are re-investing in themselves, partnering with Jeff Chan and Chris Paré to produce the sequel in Canada. With a dedicated fanbase already, Netflix picked up the rights to premiere the movie by the end of February.