It’s finally time to kick off the new year in 2024, with some of the best new offerings coming to Netflix in January. Whether you’re a movie buff who loves the art behind some of the best film directors or looking for your favorite actors to find the best movies, these seven releases might have exactly what you’ve been searching for. So put off the “new year, new me” plans for another day and rest well for one of these upcoming cinematic masterpieces.
Jackie Brown
Director: Quentin Tarantino
Cast: Pam Grier, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Forster, Bridget Fonda, Michael Keaton
Quentin Tarantino's (Pulp Fiction) third major movie, Jackie Brown, is a crime thriller that follows Jackie Brown (Pam Grier) smuggling drugs and money for an arms trafficker named Ordell Robbie (Samuel L. Jackson). When she is caught between investigators and criminals, the suspicions of her boss are put to the test while she attempts to play both sides. Unlike all of Tarantino's other works, this film is based on a novel by Elmore Leonard called Rum Punch, a notable change as he has written all his other movies. Its filming and story are unique to anything he has ever created and are among the most underrated ones he has ever made.
Jackie Brown
How to Train Your Dragon
Directors: Chris Sanders, Dean DeBlois
Cast: Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler, Craig Ferguson, America Ferrera, Jonah Hill
In a world of Vikings vs dragons, one brave soul, Hiccup (Jay Baruchel), stumbles upon a rare breed that, instead of attacking, he decides to bond with and train. Fearful and wary, as dragons are known for attacking their village, Hiccup practices in secret but begins to gain confidence that, if faced with kindness, these dragons are quite peaceful creatures. How to Train Your Dragon works so well not only for its fantastic storyline but also for its incredible characters. It has some easily recognizable voice actors behind it as well, including Gerard Butler (300), Cate Blanchett (The Lord of the Rings), Jonah Hill (The Wolf of Wall Street), and Christopher Mintz-Plasse (Superbad). The combination creates the perfect recipe for a brilliant animation that garners praise from kids and adults alike.
How to Train Your Dragon
John Wick
Director: Chad Stahelski
Cast: Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist, Alfie Allen, Willem Dafoe, Adrianne Palicki
If you have a pet you will do anything for, and you haven’t seen John Wick, then it is time to grab your furry friend and hunker down together for a movie night. Keanu Reeves (The Matrix) stars as Wick, a man who has lost almost everything near and dear to him, a price he has paid for his career as a hitman. His retirement is violently interrupted when Russian gangsters decide to take the last thing in the world you should ever take from a man with nothing else left to lose. The movie is known for its heart-pumping action and the emotional investment that fans feel during the premise, leaving you fuming with rage for Wick.
John Wick
Aquaman
Director: James Wan
Cast: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman
With Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom recently in theaters, what better way for a recap than watching the original Aquaman? Based on the original DC comic book character by the same name, Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones) stars as our hero, Aquaman, a man with the ability to communicate with fish, among his other powers. Faced with a war brewing between humans and the aquatic world, Aquaman must fight to keep the peace between the two worlds, all while denying his right to the throne as king of Atlantis. Despite the mixed reviews from critics, it is the Highest-Grossing DC Comics Movie Ever, according to Box Office Mojo, which is an undeniably great reason to give the movie a shot if you haven't already.
Aquaman
Jurassic Park
Director: Steven Spielberg
Cast: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough, Martin Ferrero
The original Jurassic Park movie is a masterpiece directed by Steven Spielberg (Schindler's List) that sparked one of the greatest movie franchises ever made. It not only possibly inspired a whole new generation of paleontologists but has spawned another half dozen movies, video games, toys, and theme park rides. It begins the story of an overzealous park developer, Dr. John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), who brings dinosaurs back to life for the amusement of tourists. The classic quote of the film “Life finds a way” stated by the character Dr. Ian Malcolm, played by Jeff Goldblum (Thor: Ragnarok), serves as a theme for all of the Jurassic Park movies as containing these ancient beasts proves to be far more challenging than anyone would suspect.
Jurassic Park
Society of the Snow
Available: January 4 | Director: J. A. Bayona
Cast: Enzo Vogrincic, Agustín Pardella, Matías Recalt, Esteban Bigliardi, Diego Vegezzi
From the accounts of 16 survivors from a 1972 plane crash, Society of the Snow depicts the stories of a rugby team and their friends, family, coaches, and flight crew while surviving for 72 days in the Andes mountains. The Spanish language film is based on the book of the same title written by Pablo Vierci, who spent the time interviewing the survivors for the biography. While there have been other films, like Alive, about the same story, none have had quite an accurate account of the events as the upcoming J. A. Bayona (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) movie.
Society of the Snow
Lift
Available: January 12 | Director: F. Gary Gray
Cast: Kevin Hart, Vincent D'Onofrio, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Úrsula Corberó, Billy Magnussen
Kevin Hart has starred in some of the funniest action movies in recent years, including Ride Along, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and Die Hart, so what would be more appropriate than the upcoming comedy heist, Lift? With the help of his assembled gang of thieves, Hart sets out to steal valuables in transit by hijacking an entire jumbo jet. It’s packed full of awesome gadgets, impossible fight scenes, and hilarious one-liners, the perfect combination for a heist movie that will satisfy that particular itch to watch.
Lift
