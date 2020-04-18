The Best New Movies to Watch on Amazon Prime in April 2020

Praise be, the weekend is here at last (well, if you’re still able to keep track of the days, that is) and that means it’s time to catch up on all the best new movies streaming right now. If you’re looking what to watch on Netflix, we’ve got you covered with the Best New Movies on Netflix and the Best New Shows on Netflix this month, but if you’re looking for something to watch right now over on Amazon Prime Video, good news. There’s lots of good new stuff heading to that streaming service in April too.

The obvious new standout is The Lighthouse, the absolutely bonkers and bananas good black-and-white horror/fantasy/comedy/drama from filmmaker A24. It was one of my Top 10 movies last year and it’s a completely wild and technically marvelous film, but pro-tip, turn the dang subtitles on. This month also brings a couple of Amazon Studios’ standout originals from 2019, including the lauded foreign gems Invisible Life and Les Misérables, as well as last year’s Sundance debut Selah and the Spades. Then there’s the Bond movies, including countless classics from the franchise, which should keep you busy with all the fast cars, killer suits and super spy gadgetry you could need to keep you distracted from having to wait longer for No Time to Die.

Those are just a few of the new movies worth adding to your watchlist in April and you can check out all nine of our picks below. For more, you can find a handy list of all the new movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime in April here.