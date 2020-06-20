The Best New Movies on Amazon Prime in June 2020

Looking for something to fill the summer movie season void? We’re still gonna have to wait a while for our return to the MCU and reunion with Dom Torretto’s Fast family, but for now, there’s a pretty dang good selection of old favorites and new movies on Amazon Prime Video this month.

If you’re looking for something fresh out of the gate, Amazon’s new original thriller 7500 arrives on the streaming service this month, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as a First Officer fending off terrorists aboard a Berlin-bound flight in his first major role since 2016’s Snowden. In the realm of new-to-streaming, Amazon’s June debuts include Rian Johnson‘s Oscar-nominated mystery Knives Out and Alexandre Aja‘s slept-on monster movie masterwork Crawl (which was one of Tarantino’s favorite movies last year, in case you think I’m overselling it.) And if you’re in the mood to revisit an old favorite, The Natural and Dirty Dancing are bringing their feel-good vibes to Amazon Prime this month.

Get the details on all our picks for the best new movies on Amazon this month below, and be sure to check out the complete listing of all their newly-added titles here. And if you don’t find what you’re looking for on Amazon, you can check out our guides to this month’s best new movies on Hulu and Netflix.