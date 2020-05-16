The Best New Movies on Amazon Prime in May 2020

Happy Friday, folks! Can you believe it’s May already? Well, it sure is and with a new month comes the new movies. So. Many. New. Movies. (Seriously, how is there still this much to watch with theatrical releases on pause?!) If you’re looking for the best new movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video, we’ve got you covered with our picks for the seven standouts of the month. (If you’re looking what to watch on Netflix, head over to Best New Movies on Netflix and the Best New Shows on Netflix this month.) But if you’re sticking to your Amazon Prime subscription, here are the highlights.

The headliner this month is last year’s Oscar-winning Elton John biopic Rocketman, which a charming fantasy musical with a soundtrack of iconic songs you can’t help but sing along to. If you’re in the mood for something a little more serious (or more vintage), May brings Escape from Alcatraz to the streaming service, along with the wild thrillers Pathology and Come to Daddy. And if you’re in the mood for some mind-bending sci-fi, be sure to check out the new Amazon Original The Vast of Night.

Those are just a few of the new movies worth adding to your watchlist in May and you can get the details on all seven of our picks below. For more, you can find a handy list of all the new movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime in April here.