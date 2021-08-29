If you’re looking for new movies to watch on Amazon Prime this month, we’ve got you covered. The Amazon Prime Video service can be difficult to navigate, making it hard to find exactly what you’re looking for. And if you just want to browse some great titles, forget about it. But we’ve put in the hard work for you, assembling a list of the best new movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video this month. Below we’ve rounded up seven titles that have been newly added to Amazon this month, so the likelihood of you having watched them on Amazon recently is slim. They range from blockbusters to action movies to romcoms to even a couple of underrated hidden gems. So there’s something for every mood.

RELATED: The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Right Now

Jaws

Image via Universal Pictures

Director: Steven Spielberg

Writers: Peter Benchley and Carl Gottlieb

Cast: Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, Lorraine Gary, and Murray Hamilton

Summer is winding down, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still have one last dip in at the beach. Jaws is a perfect movie, full-stop. It’s a perfect blockbuster, a perfect thrill ride, and a perfect drama, really and truly firing on all cylinders. If for some reason you’ve never seen Jaws, Steven Spielberg’s breakthrough film follows the police chief of a New England town who is tasked with tracking down a Great White shark that’s terrorizing the beaches. Spielberg’s mastery of terror and suspense is unparalleled here, but it’s the way he conveys the conflicting emotions of the characters that makes this one worth watching over and over again.

Moneyball

Image via Sony

Director: Bennett Miller

Writer: Steven Zaillian and Aaron Sorkin

Cast: Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Chris Pratt, and Robin Wright

Moneyball is lowkey one of Brad Pitt’s best movies. Released in 2011, this film was billed as a sports drama, but you really don’t have to know anything about baseball to connect to this one. Pitt plays Billy Beane, a former MLB player and now general manager of the Oakland Athletics who embraces the controversial practice of sabermetrics to shake up how they build the team. Beane is underestimated at every turn, but he works in concert with a statistics wizard (played by Jonah Hill) to revolutionize the way baseball teams are built. The film really taps into the emotion of Pitt’s character, as he plays a man who feels he was wronged by the scouts when he was coming up as a player, and has spent his life wondering what could have been had things gone a different way. This one’s emotional, thrilling, and inspiring.

Something’s Gotta Give

Image via Sony Pictures

Director/Writer: Nancy Meyers

Cast: Diane Keaton, Jack Nicholson, Amanda Peet, Frances McDormand, and Keanu Reeves

If it’s a romantic comedy you’re in the mood for, check out Something’s Gotta Give. This 2003 Nancy Meyers film is one of the best romcoms of the 21st century, as it stars Diane Keaton as a successful playwright who finds herself playing caretaker to her daughter’s new beau, a wealthy New York music mogul who’s twice her daughter’s age. Jack Nicholson is clearly playing on his reputation as a playboy here, while Keaton is clearly drawn from Meyers’ own life. The resulting film is a sweet, dramatic, and genuinely emotional love story for which Keaton scored a Best Actress Oscar nomination.

In Bruges

Image via Focus Features

Director/Writer: Martin McDonagh

Cast: Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Ralph Fiennes, Clemence Poesy, and Jeremie Renier

If you like left-of-center comedies, you’ll love In Bruges. From filmmaker Martin McDonagh, the director behind the Oscar-winning drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Seven Psychopaths, this 2008 dark comedy remains his best film. Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson star as a pair of hitmen who end up going into hiding in the small town of Bruges, only to be hunted by their enraged boss played by Ralph Fiennes. This one is sharp and wry, with a cutting sense of humor.

The Skeleton Twins

Director: Craig Johnson

Writers: Craig Johnson and Mark Heyman

Cast: Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig, Ty Burrell, Luke Wilson, and Boyd Holbrook

You love Bill Hader and Kristen Wiig on Saturday Night Live, but watch the two turn in a pair of spectacular dramatic performances in the indie gem The Skeleton Twins. Hader and Wiig play estranged siblings in the film, which finds Hader’s character moving in with Wiig’s character after a suicide attempt. The two reconnect and work through their past trauma, and while this all sounds incredibly heavy, the film does have some humor in just the right places.

The Courier

Image via Lionsgate

Director: Dominic Cooke

Writer: Tom O’Connor

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel Brosnahan, Merab Ninidze, Jessie Buckley, and Angus Wright

The “Dad Movie” genre is very real, and The Courier is a great addition to it. Released in 2020 and based on a true story, the film stars Benedict Cumberbatch as a British businessman who was recruited by the Secret Intelligence Service to work as a spy in the 1960s, during the Cold War. In the vein of films like Bridge of Spies, this is a thrilling and dramatic endeavor that goes to surprisingly emotional places. For even more convincing, read my full review.

Aliens

alie

Image via 20th Century Fox

Director/Writer: James Cameron

Cast: Sigourney Weaver, Michael Biehn, Paul Reiser, Lance Henricksen, and Carrie Henn

Sometimes you just wanna watch stuff blow up in space. For that, you cannot go wrong with James Cameron’s seminal sequel Aliens. If Ridley Scott’s Alien is a sci-fi horror film, Aliens is a sci-fi action film as Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley is rescued and awakened 57 years after the events of the first film, only to be tasked with venturing to a colony with which the Weyland-Yutani Corporation has lost all contact. As it turns out, this colony has come into contact with the same alien species Ripley encountered in the first film, only with a lot more of them. This is a perfect action movie.

KEEP READING: Here's Every New Movie and TV Show Added to Amazon Prime in August 2021

Share Share Tweet Email

New ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Images Gives Us Our Best Look Yet at Shriek These photos come after Sony confirmed that the film would, in fact, arrive on October 15th.

Read Next