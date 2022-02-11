If you recently found yourself burning through the first season of Amazon Prime’s solid new series Reacher and are now looking for something to fill the void before the show’s next season, then you have come to the right place. With every new month, there are a whole host of movies new to the platform that are worth checking out in the downtime you now have. Covering a wide variety of genres and styles, there is something for everyone out there. Here are the seven best new movies on Amazon Prime Video this February 2022.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Director: Jason Woliner

Writers: Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern

Cast: Sacha Baron Cohen, Maria Bakalova, Rudy Giuliani, Mike Pence

When there was a discussion of another Borat film being made, no one thought it would be any good. Not only did Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm prove us all wrong, it saw Sacha Baron Cohen at his most audacious on a new adventure where he had to deliver his daughter to an American leader for the benefit of Kazakhstan. Paired up with said daughter, played by outstanding newcomer Maria Bakalova who steals every scene she gets, it was a ridiculous comedy that pushed its own limits to an absolute breaking point. If you missed this one when it first came out, there is no time like the present.

Die Hard

Director: John McTiernan

Writers: Roderick Thorp, Jeb Stuart, Steven E. de Souza

Cast: Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman, Bonnie Bedelia, Reginald VelJohnson

No matter how long it has been and where his career has gone since, Bruce Willis in Die Hard will always hold a sweet spot in my heart. It still holds up as an enjoyable experience no matter how many times you go back to watch. In jumping into the role of John McClane in his first appearance on screen, Willis gave a committed and charismatic performance that also packed plenty of action. Throw in an outstanding villain performance by the late Alan Rickman and you’ve got an all-time action classic.

RELATED: The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video Right Now (February 2022)

I Want You Back

Image via Prime Video

Director: Jason Orley

Writers: Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger

Cast: Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Scott Eastwood, Gina Rodriguez, Manny Jacinto

As an admirer of director Jason Orley’s previous film Big Time Adolescence, this follow-up was on the top of my list to see what he would do next. The most recent film you’ll find in our selections, I Want You Back is a great deal lighter than that prior film, though there is still much to appreciate about the romantic comedy. Primary among them are the lead performances from Charlie Day and Jenny Slate who carry the whole film as two friends that hatch a plan to help each other get back with their respective partners. It is their chemistry that is paramount to ensuring everything holds together and, while this film doesn’t make any particularly bold decisions, whenever the two of them are on-screen, you are drawn in.

Little Miss Sunshine

Directors: Jonathan Dayton, Valerie Faris

Writer: Michael Arndt

Cast: Steve Carell, Toni Collette, Greg Kinnear, Paul Dano, Abigail Breslin, Alan Arkin

A film that proves a good ensemble cast can make a good story into an even better one, Little Miss Sunshine remains one of the best indie comedies you’ll see because of the devotion it shows to every single one of its characters. When a family must make a road trip to California so their daughter can compete in the Little Miss Sunshine contest, both hilarity and heart ensue at every stop. There is darkness threaded through the comedy, though it all is mixed together perfectly to create a charming cocktail that gets you to the destination in one piece, even if the characters do not.

RoboCop

Director: Paul Verhoeven

Writers: Edward Neumeier, Michael Miner

Cast: Peter Weller, Nancy Allen, Kurtwood Smith, Ronny Cox

A science-fiction masterpiece from one of the best in the business, Paul Verhoeven’s 1987 RoboCop has endured for a reason. It has big and brash action while also getting at something deeper about the nature of how corporate corruption can consume all of our lives. When Peter Weller's Murphy is terminally injured, it seems like his life and career are over. However, he is brought back to life as a cyborg who is now haunted by memories from his past. What follows is Verhoeven at his most unrestrained as he doesn’t pull any punches in his dystopian vision of a troubled Detroit. Don’t let the piss-poor reboot attempt scare you away, the original will always be a great film to come back to.

The Protégé

Image via Lionsgate

Director: Martin Campbell

Writer: Richard Wenk

Cast: Maggie Q, Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson

Okay, this may be the most absolutely bonkers pick on this list. Not only is The Protégé underrated in terms of its action, but it is also a film that isn’t afraid to have fun and let loose at every turn. It stars a never-better Maggie Q as the assassin Moody who must get revenge for the loss of her closest friend and finds herself wrapped up in far more than she could have ever expected. Facing her down is a delightful Michael Keaton who makes for a formidable adversary. It is a movie that has multiple scenes where characters talk to each other on the phone before revealing that they can see the person they’re calling at the moment and it is hilarious to see done so many times. The final climax is the cherry on top as it all makes for a glorious ride from start to finish.

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Image via Columbia Pictures

Director: Jake Kasdan

Writers: Judd Apatow, Jake Kasdan

Cast: John C. Reilly, Kristen Wiig, Tim Meadows, Jenna Fischer, Raymond J. Barry

Get ready for the snark to begin when you watch this one as we get to the underappreciated Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story. A film that plays with the tropes of musical biopics, it was widely misunderstood upon its release. Now, it has gained the appreciation it deserves for how it plays with genre and features some great performances in the process. King among them is John C. Reilly as the titular Dewey Cox himself who absolutely crushes it in hitting all the right notes in every chance he gets. It is a must-see for anyone that has ever had to sit through the same biopic multiple times and is looking for something to blow it all up.

The Best TV Shows on Amazon Prime Right Now (February 2022) So many shows, so little time.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email