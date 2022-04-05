April is now upon us and, with Spring in full swing, there is a fresh batch of movies to ring in the new month. In addition to the intriguing new original show Outer Range, the streaming platform that is Amazon Prime has added a variety of movies that are worth popping on. From a classic 80’s film about dancing to more modern and inventive science fiction, this list will cover some of the best offerings that are new this month.

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Director: Emile Ardolino

Writer: Eleanor Bergstein

Cast: Patrick Swayze, Jennifer Grey, Jerry Orbach

The best film about finding love and dance while enjoying the freedom of the summer, Dirty Dancing features a dynamic performance from the late Patrick Swayze that is worth the price of admission alone. Swayze plays Johnny Castle, a hunk with a heart of gold who is a dance instructor at a swanky resort in New York in 1963. He soon catches the eye of Jennifer Grey’s Frances "Baby" Houseman who is visiting with her parents. The two begin to form a tumultuous romance in a film that became an enduring cultural moment that not even its cast could have predicted. Through all of the iconic lines and dance scenes, it is a great film to revisit all these decades later.

District 9

Director: Neill Blomkamp

Writers: Neill Blomkamp, Terri Tatchell

Cast: Sharlto Copley, Jason Cope, Nathalie Boltt

The incisive science fiction film District 9 is not just one of writer-director Neill Blomkamp’s best works, but one of the best in the genre. Shot with a gritty sense of realism that often resembles a documentary, it centers on what would happen if an extraterrestrial race landed on Earth and were forced into slums in South Africa. It stars a perfectly cast Sharlto Copley as a government employee whose job is to repress the beings by evicting them from what homes they have. In the process, he becomes caught up in an escape attempt by aliens Christopher Johnson and CJ. The film is razor-sharp and imaginative while still being grounded in a story that stands the test of time.

Fargo (1996)

Directors: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen

Writers: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen

Cast: Frances McDormand, William H. Macy, Steve Buscemi

The first of two films on this list from the unparalleled filmmaking duo that is the Coen Brothers, Fargo is one of the all-time great crime thrillers that finds joy in every single rewatch. It follows a pitch-perfect Frances McDormand as the witty police chief Marge Gunderson who discovers a seemingly random crime is actually part of something bigger. A glorious slow burn of an experience that is overflowing with dark humor and memorable characters, it is a film that just never gets old no matter how many times you see it. Even as it spawned a solid anthology TV show that captures the joy of its roots, there is nothing quite like the original film. It is built upon so many brilliant and subtle nuances that make the whole thing come alive in every loving frame.

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Director: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen

Writers: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen, Homer

Cast: George Clooney, John Turturro, Tim Blake Nelson

As promised, here is yet another film from the Coens, though it is a great deal more silly than the last. Drawing from the poet Homer, O Brother, Where Art Thou? takes us on a journey with three escaped convicts who find themselves on the run in 1937’s rural Mississippi during the Great Depression. The trio, played by an excellent combination of George Clooney, John Turturro, and Tim Blake Nelson, are hoping to find a hidden treasure before making off into the sunset to never be seen again. Making use of a whole lot of folk music that keeps things moving along at an energetic pace, the film is all about the silly shenanigans the characters get up to on their unlikely adventure. It doesn’t always rank highly in the directors’ filmography, though it still shows they are some of the most interesting filmmakers in American history.

Rushmore

Director: Wes Anderson

Writers: Wes Anderson, Owen Wilson

Cast: Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray, Olivia Williams

The second feature film from the auteur of eccentricity and melancholy, Wes Anderson, Rushmore remains an underseen comedic classic about one of the strangest kids you’ll ever meet as he is growing up. Said kid is Max Fischer, played by a fresh-faced Jason Schwartzman, and he has developed a bit of a childish crush on the teacher Rosemary Cross (Olivia Williams). The only problem, besides the obvious ones, is that Bill Murray’s Herman Blume is infatuated with her as well. Thus begins a struggle between the two that is as silly as it is oddly sentimental. It is a film that rightly launched Anderson into the forefront of independent cinema and made his name one to watch. There are a lot of awkward jokes that makes it all the better when it fully leans into the absurdity of its premise and comes out the other side with something softhearted.

The Sixth Sense

Director/writer: M. Night Shyamalan

Cast: Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment, Toni Collette

With the news that longtime actor Bruce Willis is retiring to get some much-deserved rest, there is no better way to pay tribute to his irreplaceable screen presence than by going back through some of his best films. Foremost amongst these great works is the M. Night Shyamalan ghost story The Sixth Sense. A film that shows its lead at his most vulnerable as an actor, it is an experience that really relies on him using his underrated range to capture the emotional devastation of the story. It centers on Willis as Malcolm Crowe, a disillusioned but caring child psychologist who tries to help Haley Joel Osment’s troubled Cole who is seeing things. That is all you need to know, and the film is best experienced, if you haven’t seen it before, with as little information as possible. The only final thing you need to know is that it is a film about details, big and small, that are all carefully placed to create maximum impact when they all come together.

Unbreakable

Director/writer: M. Night Shyamalan

Cast: Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, Robin Wright

Another film that saw Willis and Shyamalan working together to remarkable results, Unbreakable came a few years later and similarly was a distinct vision with both artists working at the top of their game. A complicated role that reimagined the superhero and launched two other films that couldn’t ever quite hold a candle to what came before, it has a somber edge to it that makes it such a standout work. There is just so much to love about the way its story unfurls in a manner that builds complete investment and unease the longer it goes on. In a genre that has since become flooded with hit or miss entries, this film remains one of the very best that everything else lives in the shadow of.

