As we now enter into a brand-new year, that means there is another whole new group of films for you to check out on Prime Video. From an understated yet rich documentary to a pair of the more fun films from 2022, we’re starting off 2023 on a high note.

Available on: January 1

Director: Raoul Peck | Run Time: 93 min | Genre: Documentary

When reflecting back on the life and work of James Baldwin, Raoul Peck’s I Am Not Your Negro is an essential documentary in how it brings his still incisive writing to life. While all of it is worth reading on its own, the way it is interwoven with the visual is something transformative. Narrated with a real sense of gravitas by actor Samuel L. Jackson, it takes us through the chapters of history as understood by Baldwin. Poetic in its pacing and focused in its construction, it captures some of the moments from Baldwin's life that many will remember while digging further into others that we may not. It all makes for a portrait of both the man and the era that transcends the conventional trappings of documentary filmmaking to become a living, breathing work all its own. There is truly nothing quite like it out there.

Available on: January 1

Director: Barry Jenkins | Run Time: 119 min | Genre: Drama, Romance

Cast: Regina King, Kiki Layne, Stephan James, Colman Domingo, Brian Tyree Henry

Continuing with recognizing films connected to Baldwin, next is If Beale Street Could Talk, which was based on his acclaimed novel of the same name that tells the story of a loving couple separated by grave injustice that will soon take over their hopes for the future as they know it. While taking on such a monumental work could easily prove to be too much, the film thrives in every single aspect. There is the graceful direction by Barry Jenkins, an incredible score by Nicholas Britell, plus universally stunning performances by Regina King, Kiki Layne, Stephan James, and Colman Domingo, just to name a few. It is one of those cinematic works that sing in every rich and loving detail, leaving a lasting impression on your very soul itself.

Available on: January 3

Director: Adamma Ebo | Run Time: 102 | Genre: Comedy

Cast: Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown

If there is one duo of performances that deserves more attention from last year, it was Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown in Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. A religious satire from writer-director Adamma Ebo, it follows Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Brown) and his wife Trinitie Childs (Hall) as they try to recover from a scandal that has driven away most of the congregants from their church. None of this is really about taking accountability and is more about repairing their image, which they are attempting to do via a documentary. Initially hilarious as we see the two performers capturing the arrogance and awkwardness of their characters to perfection, it takes a turn as we begin to realize the full scope of what happened. Through it all, Hall is able to walk a tonal tightrope that is remarkable to watch. She hits all the comedic and dramatic notes with ease as her character is faced with having to sell her soul to stick by her husband. As the personas they’ve built for themselves begin to collapse before our eyes, seeing Hall make her way through the rubble of Trinitie’s life proves to be riveting.

Available on: January 31

Director: William Brent Bell | Run Time: 99 min | Genre: Horror

Cast: Isabelle Fuhrman, Julia Stiles, Rossif Sutherland, Hiro Kanagawa, Matthew Finlan

There is no way a horror prequel like Orphan: First Kill should be any good at all. How could you ever hope to match the feeling of the original’s rug pull twist? Well, you just make one of your own that is so ridiculous and then proceed to run with it as far as you can. Without giving away anything for those that haven’t yet seen it, the story initially follows a similar progression as Orphan, with Esther (Isabelle Fuhrman) being brought into a family pretending to be their lost daughter. It seems as though she has them fooled, but there are loose threads that she’ll have to do her best to tie up. What follows is a horror romp that really embraces its silliness, pushing things further and further until everything we’ve come to know threatens to go up in flames. Go in knowing as little as possible, and you’ll be in for quite a wild ride.

Available on: January 1

Director: Boots Riley | Run Time: 112 min | Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Lakeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, Jermaine Fowler, Omari Hardwick, Terry Crews

The dynamite debut feature from rapper-turned-filmmaker Boots Riley, who also provided some of the killer music, Sorry to Bother You is a film that will kick you in the chest with the force of a horse and leave you wondering what the hell that was in the best way possible. It tells the story of Cassius "Cash" Green (LaKeith Stanfield) who is struggling to make ends meet and decides to become a telemarketer. He ends up finding immense success in the job, though soon discovers that the company is increasingly exploiting his fellow workers. When his girlfriend Detroit, played by a terrific Tessa Thompson, tries to join with the rest of the telemarketers in fighting back, Cash finds himself so caught up in his own success that he will end up paying dearly for it in other ways. Surreal and silly, it is a work that finds something profound about the perils of our own world amidst the anarchic absurdity of its story.

Available on: January 1

Director: Sean Baker | Run Time: 88 min | Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Kitana Kiki Rodriguez, Mya Taylor, and James Ransone

While Christmas has technically come and gone, there is no better time to check out Sean Baker’s great LGBTQ+ holiday tale Tangerine. It tells the story of two friends Sin-Dee Rella (Kitana Kiki Rodriguez) and Alexandra (Mya Taylor) who have found themselves caught up in a bit of a chaotic situation. You see, Sin-Dee has just finished a 28-day stint in jail only to come out and find that her boyfriend Chester has since cheated on her. Taking place all over the course of one day in Los Angeles, Christmas Eve to be exact, she will then enlist Alexandra to help her track him down. Shot entirely on iPhones, it is a film that is light on its feet as it dances around different parts of the city. Both Taylor and Rodriguez are truly phenomenal, bringing the necessary energy to all of the comedic moments that soon turn into more bittersweet ones. While the world they make their way through is an often painful one to endure, it is the portrait of their fraught yet deeply felt friendship that gives the film its beating heart.

Available on: January 1

Director: Guillermo del Toro | Run Time: 106 min | Genre: Horror, Mystery

Though we all know Guillermo del Toro for the films he’s made since then, The Devil’s Backbone is still a stellar work that is always worth seeking out as an early sign of what the director was interested in. A ghost story of sorts set in the final years of the Spanish Civil War in 1939, it places us in the shoes of young Carlos (Fernando Tielve), who is sent to an orphanage after his father dies. He then begins having visions of some sort of being and soon discovers that it is the incarnation of a young child who had gone missing there previously. As the tumult of his world begins to grow increasingly threatening, Carlos and all the other boys will need to band together in order to survive. A coming-of-age story with an ending that is as somber as it is satisfying, it is one of the director’s best in a career full of strong work.

