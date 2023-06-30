Another month brings with it a whole host of new releases to Prime Video. Whether you’re looking to revisit a historical epic that is currently getting a new chapter or check out one of the year’s best new horror films, we’ve got you covered on all you need to know for July.

Gladiator (2000)

Image via Universal Pictures

Available on: July 1

Director: Ridley Scott | Run Time: 155 min | Genre: Drama, History

Though there is plenty of buzz about it getting a sequel, it is Ridley Scott’s original Gladiator that will always make for the perfect Saturday afternoon watch. A historical epic that follows Russell Crowe’s determined Maximus as he tries to get revenge against Joaquin Phoenix’s corrupt Commodus for killing his family, it sees each actor completely chewing up the scenery without ever falling into cheesiness too much. The film can be more than a bit grim as its brutal fights are less for glory than they are for the entertainment of onlookers who come looking for blood. It provides that in spectacular fashion, with many well-staged fights driving the story, but it is the more striking emotional moments that leave a mark as well.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Image via DreamWorks Animation

Available on: July 1

Directors: Dean DeBlois, Chris Sanders | Run Time: 98 min | Genre: Action, Adventure

A vibrant work of animation that continues to awe more than a decade later, How to Train Your Dragon is a film that just keeps getting better the more you reflect on it. It tells the story of the young Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) who lives in a world where dragons and his Viking community live in fear of each other. His strict father Stoick (Gerard Butler) views the world through this lens and doesn’t care to hear much of anything to the contrary. Therefore, when Hiccup finds a wounded dragon in the woods that he nicknames Toothless, he will have to keep it secret from everyone he knows. The two then begin to form a bond even as the Vikings prepare to go to war with the dragons, leaving Hiccup stuck between protecting his new friend and alienating the community that raised him. The result is a film with a more emotional depth that is then intermixed with joyous scenes of flight that never get old how many times you see them. When further elevated by a wondrous score, it all becomes something rather special that will endure the test of time when other recent animations from the studio may not.

No Country for Old Men (2007)

Available on: July 1

Directors: Ethan Coen, Joel Coen | Run Time: 122 min | Genre: Drama, Thriller

Based on the incredible novel of the same name by the late, great author Cormac McCarthy, the neo-Western that is No Country for Old Men remains one of the greatest stories ever put to screen for a reason. Patient, petrifying, and poetic, it follows the lonesome Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin) who discovers more money than he could have ever dreamed of when out hunting. However, this money came from a drug deal gone awry and he will have to attempt to evade the relentless Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem) who begins pursuing him to get it back. The more this tense tapestry of a film unravels, the more it teases out understated yet no less riveting reflections on the modern landscape that violence can all too easily consume.

Support the Girls (2018)

Image via Magnolia Pictures

Available on: July 1

Director: Andrew Bujalski | Run Time: 93 min | Genre: Comedy, Drama

If there is one movie on this list that is both the most underseen and underappreciated, it is Support the Girls. It features a spectacular Regina Hall as Lisa, the caring general manager of a sports bar that is essentially a fictionalized version of Hooters. Set primarily over a single day, we follow her as she tries to support her employees while dealing with a variety of escalating complications. It is one of those character studies that feels so genuine and authentic that it could be a documentary about the modern-day worker if you didn’t know any different. Every moment of humor gets intermixed with a sense of sadness as we see Lisa and her team work to get through just another day on the job. The result is a compassionate piece of cinema with one of the most cathartic endings one could hope for.

The Iron Giant (1999)

Image Via Warner Bros.

Available on: July 1

Director: Brad Bird | Run Time: 86 min | Genre: Action, Adventure

A stunning work of storytelling that has only gotten better as the decades have passed, The Iron Giant is not just one of director Brad Bird’s best films but one of the best works of animation of all time. Initially a box office flop upon its release, the love that the film has gained over the years is a testament to its prevailing strengths and vision that were first unappreciated. It is a story of a boy named Hogarth (Eli Marienthal) and the friendship he forms with a robot that has crashed on Earth. Dubbed the Iron Giant (Vin Diesel), this metal being is childlike and unsure of the world he has just stumbled into. It then falls to Hogarth to both teach him how to be good to others and keep him hidden from a paranoid government apparatus out to destroy him. A portrait of the Cold War, it remains a searing indictment of militarism as much as it is a moving story about friendship. There is just so much to admire in every lovingly animated frame as it all grows into something unexpectedly profound.

Till (2022)

Image via Orion

Available on: July 18

Director: Chinonye Chukwu | Run Time: 130 min | Genre: Biography, Drama

Next is Till, a film that is as painful as it is essential. Telling the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley, played by an outstanding Danielle Deadwyler, and how she lost her son to racist violence, it is an intentional work that holds space for the humanity of its characters just as it does their grief. Where a lesser film could have easily been exploitative, this one is far more delicate yet still unflinching in its depiction of the ugliness of America that destroys the lives of those it deems to be disposable. Its story would demand nothing less.

Knock at the Cabin (2023)

Image via Universal

Available on: July 25

Director: M. Night Shyamalan | Run Time: 100 min | Genre: Horror, Mystery

One of the best films to date from acclaimed director M. Night Shyamalan, Knock at the Cabin also boasts a spectacular performance from Dave Bautista as you’ve never seen him before. Telling the story of a family on a vacation that goes horribly awry when intruders break in, it is different in many ways from its source material. However, it still captures a sense of dread that creeps up on you and doesn’t let go as it confronts the end of the world.

