It is another new month which means a whole bunch of good stuff to watch. In addition to the gloriously unhinged new Amazon Prime series The Boys Presents: Diabolical, there are some great movies old and new to check out on the streaming platform as well. From incisive documentaries that double as character studies, to classic films that star some of history's greatest performers, there is something out there for everyone.

A Simple Favor

Director: Paul Feig

Writer: Jessica Sharzer

Cast: Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Henry Golding

We begin this list with an entry that is, without a doubt, one of the strangest and most bizarre films of recent memory. A Simple Favor is, at its most simple, a story about a single mother named Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) who befriends the glamorous Emily (Blake Lively). However, all is not what it seems with her new friend who soon goes missing. It then falls to Stephanie to piece together what happened, all while keeping up her parental duties and Mommy Vlog. The film has a tone that resembles an incredibly silly comedy that somehow falls into being a dark thriller. Both Kendrick and Lively are razor sharp, making for an unusual, though enthralling, experience that you won’t soon forget.

Coffy

Director: Jack Hill

Writer: Jack Hill

Cast: Pam Grier, William Elliott, Booker Bradshaw

A 1973 film that represents one of the most significant parts of the Blaxploitation subgenre, Coffy was also one of the first big roles for the legendary Pam Grier which is reason enough to put it on this list. Grier is the titular Coffy herself, a nurse by night and a vigilante by day who must set out to get justice for her sister by taking on a dangerous drug dealer. There are, like, fifty disclaimers that are likely needed for this type of movie as you need to view it in the context of the genre and how, as its title suggests, it frequently becomes exploitative. Take, for example, a scene where a man is dragged behind a car and smashed into possibly every single obstacle on the way. That is but a small hint of what Coffy has to offer. What makes it worth checking out is how stone-cold Grier is, using her quick thinking and superior fighting skills against a bumping soundtrack to get justice in a world where there is none. In particular, a climactic scene where she has to make a big entrance is outstanding. The strength and grace of her performance amidst the ugliness of it all makes her an icon of cinematic history.

Dead Poets Society

Director: Peter Weir

Writer: Tom Schulman

Cast: Robin Williams, Robert Sean Leonard, Ethan Hawke

A film that will forever hold a sweet spot in my heart after all these years, 1989’s Dead Poets Society is a delicately sentimental and somber story that is further bolstered by a whole host of good performances. At the center of this is the late Robin Williams as John Keating, a caring teacher who attempts to provide guidance to the troubled students he teaches at a fictional elite conservative Vermont boarding school. Key amongst these students is Robert Sean Leonard as Neil and a fresh-faced Ethan Hawke as Todd. If you haven’t already seen it, best fix that with the knowledge that it also gets devastatingly sad towards the end.

Lawless

Director: John Hillcoat

Writer: Nick Cave

Cast: Tom Hardy, Jason Clarke, Guy Pearce

A movie that once again proves Tom Hardy is one of the most magnetic and dynamic actors out there, Lawless is a brutal look at the life of one Depression-era family. Hardy is the head of said family, Forrest Bondurant, and has begun running a moonshine business. This soon draws attention and conflict when U.S. Marshal Charley Rakes (Guy Pearce) arrives to demand a cut of the profits. If you have seen director John Hillcoat’s prior work, with The Road being a particularly good reference point, then you know how dour it is all going to get. It isn’t without flaws and often dips into extremes that strain credulity, though it is through the dedicated performance of Hardy that the film reaches into your very soul.

Lucy and Desi

Director: Amy Poehler

Writer: Mark Monroe

Cast: Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz

This film is one that follows the life of comedy legends Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in order to provide a deep dive on what made them tick. No, this isn’t the recent film Being the Ricardos but is actually a documentary that is directed by Amy Poehler called Lucy and Desi. Whereas that prior film was a hit or miss fictionalized account that was confined to one week, this documentary is much more expansive and thorough in looking at the television pioneers behind I Love Lucy. It isn’t perfect, though it is still incredibly fascinating to see their history approached with such honesty and care. It more than proves Poehler is a competent director and is a must-see for anyone who wants to learn about the people behind comedy history.

Prometheus

Director: Ridley Scott

Writers: Jon Spaihts, Damon Lindelof

Cast: Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, Charlize Theron

A heady science fiction sequel that was undervalued when it first came out, Prometheus is one of the most ambitious works to happen within franchise filmmaking of recent memory. Taking on the origin of our very existence, this 2012 film follows the scrappy ragtag crew of the spaceship Prometheus as they follow a map that they believe may provide answers to humanity’s creation. Leading the way is Noomi Rapace as Elizabeth Shaw, an idealistic and caring member of the expedition who gives the film its heart. There also is Michael Fassbender as David, a robotic member of the crew who begins to question much about himself along the way. Both of these lead performances ground the film even as it gets bigger and bigger, ensuring the expansive visuals are always connected to the film’s characters.

Spaceballs

Director: Mel Brooks

Writers: Mel Brooks, Thomas Meehan, Ronny Graham

Cast: Bill Pullman, John Candy, Rick Moranis

Now for a science fiction film that is about the most opposite in tone, style, and presentation as you could get from the prior entry. Spaceballs is by no means Mel Brooks' best movie, though a good Brooks' movie is still always worth checking out. A spoof of Star Wars that finds humor through its joke-a-minute pacing, this film will still leave you cracking up in every scene. In particular, the absurd Dark Helmet as brought to life by Rick Moranis is unmatched when it comes to combining slapstick with the actor’s great comedic wit. As this cartoonish villain does battle against the hero Lone Starr (Bill Pullman) with his sidekick Barf (John Candy), the goofy scenarios and situations just don’t stop coming. It also, for all its silliness, is well-constructed in how it mimics the visual aspect of the famed science fiction universe in order to find laughs in every single corner it can.

