The 9 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in October 2020

Looking for what’s new (and good) on Amazon Prime Video this month? Wonderful news, because we’ve got you covered with a rundown of the best new movies hitting Amazon’s streaming service in October 2020, from some old favorites to the newest releases everyone’s going to be talking about.

In the latter category, of course, the big-ticket item in Amazon’s October releases is Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Sacha Baron Cohen‘s return as Borat Sagdiyev in the surprise sequel to his 2006 comedy sensation. And is, in fact, very nice. The film is off to a strong start with critics and audiences alike, in addition to making headlines with some shocking scenes featuring high-power players in American politics.

Elsewhere, October is peak Spooky Season, meaning it’s a great time to check out some underrated gems like David Slade‘s slept-on vampire movie 30 Days of Night, and Shudder’s horror history documentary Horror Noire, which is available on Amazon Prime Video without a Shudder subscription this month.

Check out all of our picks for the best new movies on Amazon below, and if you’re looking for everything new on Amazon in October, the full list is here.