Ready to fire up a movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video? While the streaming service is jam-packed with titles that can cause one's eyes to glaze over and freeze with that dreaded sensation of "choice paralysis," we here at Collider have got your back. As a new slate of titles is added to the service, we've sourced through this new batch to provide you the cream of the crop, the movies you can be sure are worth your time. Here are the seven best new movies on Amazon Prime Video this November 2021, movies that cover a range of genre, tone, and vibe.

50/50

Image via Summit Entertainment

Director: Jonathan Levine

Writer: Will Reiser

Cast: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Seth Rogen, Anna Kendrick, Bryce Dallas Howard, Anjelica Huston

A kind-hearted, unpretentious, and wholly human dramedy, 50/50 turns the real-life experience of writer Will Reiser and star Seth Rogen into a universally appealing story (that happens to be specifically about cancer). Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars as Reiser's author avatar, a young man struggling with a cancer diagnosis who learns to keep living even as he doesn't know for how much longer. With sensitively rendered performances by its supporting cast, aching direction from genre-hopper Jonathan Levine, and some welcome, out-and-out jokes, 50/50 is a loving gem of a film (though have some tissues nearby).

Alien

Image via 20th Century Fox

Director: Ridley Scott

Writers: Dan O'Bannon, Ronald Shusett

Cast: Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver, Veronica Cartwright, Harry Dean Stanton, John Hurt, Ian Holm, Yaphet Kotto

I dunno, man, I just think Alien is a perfect film. The Ridley Scott sci-fi horror classic is jam-packed with iconography, from the H.R. Giger creature designs to the blood-soaked chest-burster to Sigourney Weaver's Ripley, one of our great science fiction film characters. The 1979 film looks like it was made yesterday; heck, its tactile production design and visual effects look better than most films made yesterday. It remains a peerless feat of genre filmmaking, a perfect intersection between exploratory atmosphere and tight, white-knuckled thrills.

Cast Away

Image via 20th Century Fox

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Writer: William Broyles Jr.

Cast: Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt, Nick Searcy

Gripping in several different ways while maintaining a primal tightness in its focus, Cast Away tells an elemental tale of survival while discovering lots of unique specificities along the way. Tom Hanks, delivering stellar work physically and emotionally, is our titular cast away, stranded on an island after a devastating plane crash. He does his best to survive with limited knowledge and resources while his body deteriorates and his friendship with a bloodstained volleyball (Wilson, of course) grows. Is he doomed to stay on this island forever? Is there any chance for escape? And how badly will you cry at the fate of dear Wilson? I can only answer the last question definitively: Very, very badly.

Dead Poets Society

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Director: Peter Weir

Writer: Tom Schulman

Cast: Robin Williams, Robert Sean Leonard, Ethan Hawke, Josh Charles, Gale Hansen, Norman Lloyd, Kurtwood Smith, Dylan Kussman

Speaking of crying your eyes out: Dead Poets Society stars Robin Williams as an eccentric English teacher at an all-boys prep school, and a cavalcade of young talent as the students whose lives he irrevocably changes. Toxic masculinity is challenged, desks are stood upon, Captains are saluted to, and many emotions are felt (especially at the ceaselessly tragic death of one main character). This is a powerfully warm, sappy, and soul-stirring picture, the kind of classically-rendered drama you rarely see on the big screen these days.

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Image via 20th Century Fox

Director: Wes Anderson

Writers: Wes Anderson, Noah Baumbach

Cast: George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray, Willem Dafoe, Owen Wilson

Wes Anderson's first animated film plays with more longevity and bite than the initial novelty of "famous visual director switches mediums" (though that medium switch is, indeed, rife with novel, whimsical, arresting constructions). Fantastic Mr. Fox, based on the Roald Dahl story and packed with down-to-clown stars, takes many of the prickly character types of a typical Anderson (and co-writer Noah Baumbach) picture and transplants them perfectly into a family-friendly, surreal, nature-infused alternate reality. It's funny, it's charmingly edgy, it's sweet, it's full of delightful musical vignettes, it's one of Anderson's best films — and the perfect introduction to his work for a young, budding cinephile.

Jingle All the Way

Image via 20th Century Fox

Director: Brian Levant

Writer: Randy Kornfield

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sinbad, Phil Hartman, Rita Wilson, Robert Conrad, Jake Lloyd

Yes, Virginia, Jingle All the Way is good. For those looking to start their holiday season streams in November (a perfectly acceptable time, even pre-Thanksgiving), this fast-paced, satirical, and ultimately sweet Christmas comedy is a better choice than you might perceive. Featuring the effective odd couple pairing of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sinbad, the "lawful evil" energy of Phil Hartman, and the instantly effective iconography of Turbo Man, Jingle All the Way has a lot to say about the heightened expectations of the season, the consumerist zombies it turns us all into, and the transferring of sins between fathers and sons. All punctuated by pleasingly silly, kinetically constructed set pieces! Jingle All the Way rules and you'll never get me to change my mind!

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Writers: Jeffrey Price, Peter S. Seaman

Cast: Bob Hoskins, Christopher Lloyd, Charles Fleischer, Stubby Kaye, Joanna Cassidy

The perfect Robert Zemeckis dessert to Cast Away's steak dinner, Who Framed Roger Rabbit is a pinnacle of visual effects, animation, genre synthesis, and introducing children to intriguingly mature themes and ideas. Bob Hoskins is our private eye with a tortured past, scrambling his way through a world where humans and cartoons collide as a part of every day life, trying to solve a case that's framed the hyperkinetic animated goofball Roger Rabbit (Charles Fleischer). Full of gags, suspense, and a surprising amount of emotional pathos, Who Framed Roger Rabbit was doing the kind of shit you see on The Flight Attendant and Search Party before the "murder comedy" was cool — and it's doing it all with nifty hybrid animation to boot!

