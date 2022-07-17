HBO Max has established itself as the premier streaming destination for films. With a library that spans all genres and several decades, the streamer has something to offer for everyone. This month sees the addition of some of the best action movies to be released in the last few years, as well as a classic romantic comedy, a daring comic book adaptation, and a family movie that is sure to bring back some nostalgic memories for many audience members. Without much further ado, here is our rundown of some of the best movies being added to HBO Max in July.

Available from: July 9

Director: George Miller

Writers: George Miller, Brendan McCarthy and Nico Lathouris

Cast: Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult, Hugh Keays-Byrne, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

George Miller returned to his post-apocalyptic wasteland with one of the most thrilling, white-knuckle action films to be released in the past decade. The Oscar-winning epic ignited onto cinema screens with Tom Hardy taking over the role made famous by Mel Gibson, but the film belongs to Charlize Theron who created an action heroine for the ages in Furiosa. Featuring some of the most death-defying stunt work and vehicular carnage you’re ever likely to see on screen. Mad Max: Fury Road is a gasoline drenched delight.

Available from: July 1

Writer and director: Robert Rodriguez

Cast: Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino, Daryl Sabara, Alexa Vega, Alan Cumming

For many millennials, Spy Kids is a cornerstone to childhood memories. Robert Rodriguez was able to create a spy series that would speak to a whole generation of kids. When a married couple who also happen to be high-level secret agents go missing, it is up to their two children to take up their parents’ gadgets and save the day. The film would go on to spawn several sequels (all of which are also coming to HBO Max this month), with a reboot on the way, but there is no getting away from the ingenuity of this original adventure film that is suitable for the whole family.

Available from: July 1

Director: Edgar Wright

Writers: Edgar Wright and Simon Pegg

Cast: Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Paddy Considine, Martin Freeman, Rosamund Pike

In the conclusion to the Cornetto trilogy, a small town is invaded by robots from outer space who are also replacing the town’s residents with synthetic copies in the hopes of expanding to world domination. And the world’s only hope is a group of old school friends, back in their hometown for a pub crawl to end all pub crawls. Edgar Wright and Simon Pegg’s third feature collaboration is a loving homage to classic science fiction stories, which includes their patented style of humor but also has a much more raw, emotional centre than their previous films Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz.

Available from: July 1

Director: Nora Ephron

Writers: Nora Ephron, David S. Ward and Jeff Arch

Cast: Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan, Bill Pullman, Ross Malinger and Rob Reiner

Romantic comedy stalwart Nora Ephron writes and directs this timeless film about love overcoming grief. Tom Hanks stars as Sam, a man grieving the death of his wife Maggie, who decides to move cross-country with his son Jonah (Ross Malinger) in order to start fresh. But when Jonah calls into a radio talk show and convinces his father to discuss his grief on the air, he catches the attention of Annie (Meg Ryan) who is moved by his story and decides to write to Sam. Hanks and Ryan have an electric chemistry which they have shown in several films together, but are arguably never better together than here. While, Ephron’s script is both funny and touching.

Available from: July 1

Writer and Director: Gareth Evans

Cast: Iko Uwais, Arifin Putra, Oka Antara, Tio Pakusadewo, Alex Abbad

This sequel to the game-changing action film, The Raid: Redemption, takes the action from the claustrophobic confines of a gangster filled apartment block and becomes a crime epic on the scale of The Godfather. Filled with crooked cops, vicious gangsters and a multitude of unforgettable action sequences, The Raid 2 does the near impossible of living up to the adrenaline-fuelled nature of the original film.

Available from: July 1

Directors: Frank Miller, Robert Rodriguez and special guest Quentin Tarantino

Writers: Frank Miller and Robert Rodriguez

Cast: Bruce Willis, Jessica Alba, Mickey Rourke, Clive Owen, Elijah Wood

Based on Frank Miller’s noir-influenced comic book series, this film explores the dark and rain-filled world of Basin City, following several disparate characters' stories through the city’s underworld. The film's unique visual style was cutting edge upon its release, creating a new world that had never been seen on screen before. A moody and atmospheric movie, Sin City features a collage of stories that cut through the bone.

Available from: July 1

Director: Gavin O’ Connor

Writers: Gavin O’ Connor, Anthony Tambakis and Cliff Dorfman

Cast: Tom Hardy, Joel Edgerton, Nick Nolte, Frank Grillo and Jennifer Morrison

A veteran Marine (Tom Hardy) returns home from the war in Iraq to his alcoholic father (Nick Nolte), who trains him to be an MMA fighter. After working his way up the ranks in MMA, the fighter is soon put into the ring opposite his estranged brother (Joel Edgerton). This brawny movie is among the best sports movies to come out in recent years. A touching drama about the strain that can be put on familial bonds. It features some career-best performances from its ensemble cast, and builds to an emotional climax that is likely to have even the most hardened MMA fan reaching for the tissues.

