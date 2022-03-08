Of all the streaming services, HBO Max has arguably the strongest and most diverse library of films which is always changing and expanding. With cinema that ranges from old Hollywood classics, to the latest releases from some of the most esteemed filmmakers working today, HBO Max's catalog has something for everybody features some of the greatest works in all film.

With new films being regularly added to the selection it can be hard to keep up with all the options that are available, so let's check out what some of the best new additions to HBO Max are.

Doctor Sleep (2019)

The Haunting of Hill House’s Mike Flanagan did the near impossible with this supernatural horror drama by creating an excellent sequel to Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining, that manages to be faithful to both Kubrick’s classic and Stephen King’s vastly different original novel. Ewan McGregor stars as a grown-up Danny Torrance, who’s harboring demons from his experience as a child at the Overlook Hotel. Danny forms an unlikely bond with a young girl named Abra (Kyleigh Curran), who shares his gift of the “Shine,” and the two are forced into doing battle with the True Knot, a cult, lead by the sinisterly transfixing Rose the Hat (Rebecca Ferguson), who feed off the Shine of others in order to chase immortality. Flanagan directs with confidence and his screenplay elegantly adapts King’s distinctive voice to the screen. McGregor is also excellent as the world-weary Danny, while Ferguson makes for a genuinely unsettling villain.

Hellboy (2004)

Image via Sony Pictures

A demon baby summoned by the Nazis at the end of the second World War is captured by the allied forces and named Hellboy. He is then raised by the American government and trained to be an agent for the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense, an agency devoted to protecting the world from dark forces. Guillermo Del Toro adapted this fantasy action film from Mike Mignola’s comic book series, with Ron Perlman bringing the character of Hellboy to life with the help of some top-of-the-line practical effects. Del Toro brings his trademark flare for inventive visuals and creature designs to their zenith in this film, creating some of the most gorgeous monsters in cinema.

Argo (2012)

Ben Affleck directed and starred in this Best Picture winning thriller that was based on true events. In 1979, militants storm the US embassy in Tehran, Iran, taking many Americans hostage. Six American embassy workers manage to escape during the attack and take refuge in the home of the Canadian ambassador. With the clock ticking before they are inevitably discovered, the CIA and veteran extractor Tony Mendez (Affleck) devise a plan to covertly get the stranded six out of the country by posing as a Hollywood production company that is scouting locations for a new science-fiction movie. Affleck manages to balance the film's many and varied tones, deftly going from a Hollywood romp to a tense political thriller about an event in the Middle East. Alan Arkin and John Goodman both provide much needed levity to the proceedings, giving strong supporting performances as the film industry veterans that help the government in their rescue plot.

Coming to America (1988)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Eddie Murphy stars in this classic comedy as Prince Akeem of Zamunda. Akeem has lived a pampered life, but is frustrated that he is unable to meet a woman who loves him for who he is as a person. He decides that he must go to Queens, New York, along with his loyal friend and sidekick, Semmi (Arsenio Hall), and pretend to be penniless in order to find the woman of his dreams and have her fall in love with him. Murphy gives one of the best performances of his career leading a sprawling cast, that includes prestigious actors such as James Earl Jones and John Amos, as well as playing multiple roles in the film. John Landis directed this sweet, and hilarious, romantic comedy, that has aged far better than many other comedies of that era.

Kick-Ass (2010)

A comic book-loving high schooler (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) decides to fight crime himself and becomes a costumed vigilante named Kick-Ass. However, a pair of highly capable costumed crime fighters named Big Daddy (Nicolas Cage) and Hit Girl (Chloe Grace Moretz) have waged war with the mob, lead by the ruthless Frank D’Amico (Mark Strong). The hapless Kick-Ass is inadvertently pulled into the conflict after being confused by the criminals as being a part of the efficient superhero duo. Kingsman filmmaker Matthew Vaughn directed this stylish, and uber-violent, riff on the superhero film that strikes a balance between big laughs and intense action. It remains as a unique entry to the superhero movie genre.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975)

Image via United Artists

Jack Nicholson won an Academy Award for his leading performance as Randle McMurphy a convict who gets transferred to a mental health institution in order to avoid hard labor. He soon finds that his stay will not be a relaxing one, as the ward is governed by the cold and methodical nurse Mildred Ratched (Louise Fletcher). Milos Forman’s classic drama is one of the few films to sweep the major awards at the Oscars, with the film receiving wins for Best Picture, Director for Forman, Actor for Nicholson, Actress for Fletcher and Adapted Screenplay for Lawrence Hauben and Bo Goldman.

Semi-Pro (2008)

Will Ferrell stars as Jackie Moon, a one hit wonder singer and the owner, player and coach of the Flint Tropics; an ABA basketball team on the verge of being dissolved as a result of the league’s merger with the NBA – unless if they can manage to finish in the top four of the league’s season standings. This 1970s-set comedy is led by a classically manic Ferrell performance, and has supporting performances from Woody Harrelson as a veteran player recruited by the Tropics, and OutKast artist Andre Benjamin as the team’s star player. It also features deep bench of comedy performers in its cast including Will Arnett, Andy Daly, Jason Sudeikis, Rob Corddry, Tim Meadows and Andy Richter.

What's New on HBO and HBO Max in March 2022 From 'Boyz n the Hood' to 'Our Flag Means Death,' here is everything coming to HBO and HBO Max in March 2022.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Harry Moore (10 Articles Published) More From Harry Moore