A new month means new additions to the ever-evolving film library of HBO Max. The streaming service has staked its claim as being the number one destination for viewing feature length content at home. With a mix of both classic films and the latest releases, including being exclusive streaming home for the recent DC blockbuster The Batman, HBO Max has earned its reputation as a must-have for cinephiles. The latest top shelf additions to the cinematic selection include a pair of classic film noirs, a slapstick filled spoof comedy and two of the best action movies of the 1990s. With a wide variety of film options, as well as some of the most acclaimed series currently on the air, you can be sure to find something great to watch on HBO Max. Now allow us to go through the trouble of suggesting some of the best options available to you now.

Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991)

Director: James Cameron

Writers: James Cameron and William Wisher

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenneger, Linda Hamilton, Robert Patrick and Edward Furlong

Available: May 1st

Whether it’s for the first time or the hundredth time, Terminator 2: Judgement Day is always well worth a watch. Standing tall as one of the greatest sequels to ever come out of Hollywood, James Cameron’s action masterclass is a blockbusting spectacle that stills holds up three decades after its release and manages to pack a mighty punch in this non-stop thrill ride. Arnold Schwarzenegger is at the apex of his career, starring as his most iconic character in an all-time great blockbuster, while Linda Hamilton and Robert Patrick give some of the most unforgettable performances of their careers. Cameron’s magnum opus is everything that you want in a blockbuster.

High and Low (1963)

Image via Toho

Director: Akira Kurosawa

Writers: Akira Kurosawa, Ryūzö Kikushima, Hideo Oguni and Eijiro Hisaita

Cast: Toshiro Mifune, Tatsuya Nakadai, Kyoko Kagawa, Tatsuya Mihashi and Yutaka Sada

Available: May 1st

This crime drama from filmmaking icon Akira Kurosawa is an exemplary police procedural that has had a major influence on the genre in the decades since its release. The family of a wealthy businessman named Kingo Gondo (Toshiro Mifune) is threatened by a mysterious stranger who calls claiming to have kidnaped his son. But when the boy returns home moments after the call, Gondo realizes that the kidnaper has mistakenly taken the son of his driver. Gondo must now decide whether to pay the demanded ransom, which threatens to financially ruin him, or risk the life of his poor employee’s son. Kurosawa directs this beautifully written and acted drama with expertise, as the plot moves breathlessly from moment to moment.

Top Secret! (1984)

via Paramount Pictures

Directors: David Zucker, Jim Abrahams and Jerry Zucker

Writers: David Zucker, Jim Abrahams, Jerry Zucker and Martyn Burke

Cast: Val Kilmer, Lucy Gutteridge and Christopher Villiers

Available: May 1st

From the minds behind Airplane! comes Top Secret!, a hilarious spoof movie that parodies spy thrillers in the inimitable Zucker, Abrahams, Zucker 10-jokes-a-minute style. Val Kilmer leads the film as Nick Rivers, a rock and roll singer enlisted by the government to be involved in an espionage plot to save a scientist who has been kidnaped in East Germany. Top Secret! is a riotous comedy that features a multitude of jokes in all styles, where if one doesn’t make you laugh then another will land seconds later that will have you rolling in your seat.

The Fugitive (1993)

Image via Warner Bros.

Director: Andrew Davis

Writers: Jeb Stuart and David Twohy

Cast: Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones, Joe Pantoliano and Julianne Moore

Available: May 1st

Harrison Ford stars as Dr. Richard Kimble, a man wrongly convicted of the murder of his wife, who manages to escape the reach of the law and seek out the real killer. But hot on Kimble’s trail is the seasoned US Marshall Samuel Gerard (Tommy Lee Jones) who doesn’t care if Kimble is innocent or not, and is willing to search in every warehouse, farmhouse, henhouse, outhouse and doghouse to find his man. The Fugitive is an action thriller of the highest order, an incredibly entertaining film that features several nail-biting sequences and gave Ford one of his most iconic roles. Tommy Lee Jones also won an Academy Award for his scene stealing performance as the film went on to be a box office hit that holds up to this day.

Young Adult (2011)

Image Via Paramount Pictures

Director: Jason Reitman

Writer: Diablo Cody

Cast: Charlize Theron, Patton Oswalt and Patrick Wilson

Available: May 1st

Jason Reitman re-teamed with Diablo Cody following the success of their breakout hit Juno to tell this far more acidic tale of people struggling to grow up and move past their high school mentality. Charlize Theron stars in the film, giving her usual high caliber performance, as Mavis Gary, an alcoholic author of a young adult novel series, which is unceremoniously coming to an end. After discovering that her high school sweetheart Buddy (Patrick Wilson) is married and has become a new father, Mavis decides to return to her hometown in Minnesota in order to rekindle her old flame and return to her glory days as the queen bee of a small town. A touching comedy-drama that features great performances from Theron, Wilson and Patton Oswalt, that shows that not everyone is on the same journey and sometimes coming of age takes a little longer for some people.

The Big Sleep (1946)

Image via Warner Bros.

Director: Howard Hawks

Writers: William Faulkner, Leigh Brackett and Jules Furthman

Cast: Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall, John Ridgley and Marth Vickers

Available: May 1st

Raymond Chandler’s classic detective novel was adapted by Howard Hawks into one of the most influential pieces of film noir to ever be produced. Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall lead the film and became an iconic cinematic duo, with an on-screen chemistry that is all too rarely able to be replicated. Bogart stars as Philip Marlowe, a private detective hired by a wealthy family to look into the gambling debts of their youngest daughter. But while on the case, Marlowe learns more than he expected and gains more than he bargained for. Hawks’ film is an old Hollywood classic that has survived a lifetime and still remains a captivating watch.

Evolution (2001)

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

Director: Ivan Reitman

Writers: David Diamond, David Weissman and Don Jakoby

Cast: David Duchovny, Julianne Moore, Orlando Jones and Sean William Scott

Available: May 1st

Ivan Reitman directed this fun sci-fi comedy about a group of scientists who must work together to contain some rapidly evolving alien life that crashed onto Earth on a meteor. David Duchovny, Julianne Moore, Sean William Scott and Orlando Jones lead the film as the crew of wacky scientists trying to save the world. Reitman brings some of the same sensibilities he showed in Ghostbusters to create a high concept science fiction adventure with unique creature designs and special effects, that also features many laugh out loud moments. This silly film is sure to provide a good time.

