Of all the many competing streaming services, HBO Max boasts what is arguably the strongest cinematic library of the lot of them. And with a new month comes new excellent additions to what is already a bountiful collection of films. So, if you’re looking to escape the cold of the looming winter with a good movie, whether that be a gripping action film, a hilarious comedy, or something much darker; HBO Max has you covered. Take a look below to see some of the highlights we’ve selected from this month’s additions.

Director/Writer: Zach Cregger

Cast: Georgina Campbell and Bill Skarsgård

This year’s word-of-mouth, surprise horror phenomenon has finally made its way to streaming courtesy of HBO Max. After Tess (Georgina Campbell) arrives at her reserved Airbnb, she is surprised, and a little concerned, to find that the rental has another guest (Bill Skarsgård) already staying there. When she reluctantly agrees to stay the night, things take a sinister and shocking turn. Writer and director Zach Cregger, previously best known for his work on comedies such as the sketch series The Whitest Kids You Know and the raunchy movie Miss March, delivers a surprising career pivot with Barbarian, a thrilling and highly entertaining horror that will have you guessing what will happen next until its closing credits.

Director: David Fincher

Writer: Andrew Kevin Walker

Cast: Morgan Freeman, Brad Pitt, and Gwyneth Paltrow

Find out what’s in the box with this dark thriller that sees two detectives, the experienced Somerset (Morgan Freeman) and his rookie partner, Mills (Brad Pitt), attempting to solve the case of an elusive serial killer who is basing his crimes around the seven deadly sins. David Fincher established himself as a filmmaker of the highest caliber, directing this moody film with his trademark ability for creating an unnerving atmosphere through his obsessive attention to detail. Freeman and Pitt both give brilliant performances that rank among their best efforts. An engrossing mystery that features a climax that is both shocking and unforgettable.

Unforgiven (1992)

Director: Clint Eastwood

Writer: David Webb People

Cast: Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman, and Morgan Freeman

Clint Eastwood directs and stars in this Best Picture-winning western that doubles as a contemplative examination of the film legend's career, that reckons with the violence he has portrayed on screens as well as of the glorification of a time period as brutal and unforgiving as the old west. Eastwood stars as William Munny, a retired gunslinger turned farmer, who saddles up with his old partner, Ned Logan (Morgan Freeman), for one last murderous job. Gene Hackman won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance as Sheriff Little Bill, creating an intimidating villain and one of the acting great's signature characters. Unforgiven is a modern classic that redefined the Western genre and ranks as a highlight of Eastwood’s illustrious career.

Director: Nicholas Stoller

Writers: Andrew Jay Cohen and Brendan O’Brien

Cast: Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne, Zac Efron, Dave Franco, and Ike Barinholtz

Mac and Kelly (Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne), a couple who have recently become first-time parents, are horrified to learn that their idyllic suburban home is in fact neighboring a raucous frat house that throws an endless number of wild parties. After failing to reign in the debauched chaos, the couple is forced to wage war on the fraternity and their charismatic leader Teddy (Zac Efron). Neighbors is a hilarious and surprisingly touching comedy from Nicholas Stoller, the director behind Forgetting Sarah Marshall and this year’s Bros. With plenty of laugh out loud moments, the film showed a different shade of Efron as a performer and gave Rogen one of the biggest hits of his career.

Director: Matt Spicer

Writers: David Branson Smith and Matt Spicer

Cast: Aubrey Plaza, Elizabeth Olson, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Wyatt Russell, and Billy Magnussen

Ingrid Goes West is a black comedy that follows Ingrid (Aubrey Plaza), an unstable young woman who recently leaves a psychiatric hospital and quickly becomes obsessed with a Los Angeles-based social media influencer, named Taylor (Elizabeth Olsen). She decides to move to California where she soon manages to gravitate to Taylor’s orbit, meeting her husband, Ezra (Wyatt Russell), and obnoxious brother, Nicky (Billy Magnussen). Director Matt Spicer delivers a cutting satire of the current influencer culture and the obsession that social media can manifest. Plaza gives one of the best performances of her career, as does O’Shea Jackson Jr. as Ingrid’s landlord/ love interest.

Director: John McTiernan

Writers: Jim Thomas and John Thomas

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers, Bill Duke, Jesse Ventura, Sonny Landham, and Kevin Peter Hall

While this year's Prey may be a high watermark for the series, nothing is likely to ever top this 80s action spectacular. Arnold Schwarzenegger stars as Dutch, the leader of a team of elite mercenaries who are deployed on a mission to save some hostages being held by guerrillas in a Central American rainforest. However, as they track their way through the wilderness, the group of killers soon realize that they are being stalked by a mysterious being, and are hunted one by one. Director John McTiernan deftly handles the film’s switching tones and the palpable machismo creating a classic sci-fi action picture, which features a number of quotable lines and an iconic creature design.

Three Amigos (1986)

Director: John Landis

Writers: Steve Martin, Lorne Michaels, and Randy Newman

Cast: Steve Martin, Chevy Chase, and Martin Short

This John Landis-directed comedy stars the comic icons Steve Martin, Chevy Chase, and Martin Short at the height of their powers. Three out-of-work silent movie actors accept an offer to travel to a Mexican village to perform as their famous heroic characters, the Three Amigos, without realizing that the villagers believe them to be real heroes and want them to save their village from a gang of bandits. Three Amigos is a charming 80s comedy that is notable for being one of Lorne Michaels’ few credits as a screenwriter.

