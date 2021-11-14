It's not TV, it's HBO Max. And this November, everyone's favorite "not TV premium streaming service" has an eclectic new slate of movies, including another new release from Warner Bros. that will receive a simultaneous theatrical release. If you're in the mood for a classic comedy, a work from one of our most acclaimed directors, a brutal action-thriller, or a tear-jerking drama, HBO Max has you covered for all of these moods and more.

Check out the seven best new movies on HBO Max this November 2021 below.

A Clockwork Orange

Director/Writer: Stanley Kubrick

Cast: Malcolm McDowell, Patrick Magee, Adrienne Corri, Miriam Karlin

One of our most important directors making one of our most controversial films. A Clockwork Orange, based on the Anthony Burgess novel, laser-focuses Stanley Kubrick's craft onto a dystopic world of nihilism, oppression, and bit of the old ultra-violence. Malcolm McDowell is terrifying as our lead, a young psychopath who, alongside his band of droogs, commits vicious acts of violence and anarchy while blasting Beethoven as loud as we can bear it. The film presents upsetting imagery and asks upsetting questions about the base level of humanity, all with some of Kubrick's strongest pure filmmaking in a career full of strong, pure filmmaking. Get ready to have thoughts about that ending.

Caddyshack

Director: Harold Ramis

Writers: Douglas Kenney, Harold Ramis, Brian Doyle-Murray

Cast: Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield, Ted Knight, Michael O'Keefe, Bill Murray

A classic, influential movie that calcified such well-beloved elements in film comedy as slobs versus snobs and trusting in your charismatic stars improvising through the picture. Caddyshack drapes the luminous talents of comedy icons like Harold Ramis, Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield, and Bill Murray atop an instantly endearing narrative ("narrative"?) about the lower-class, rowdy caddies and golfers at a pristine, prickly country club. This is a ramshackle, hangout movie of the highest order, the cinematic equivalent of getting a good buzz with good, old friends and bullshitting about nothing. It's good, clean, silly fun — and Dangerfield has one of the best last lines in any movie.

King Richard

Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green

Writer: Zach Baylin

Cast: Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, Jon Bernthal, Mikayla LaShae Bartholomew, Danielle Lawson, Layla Crawford

King Richard, this month's Warner Bros. day-and-date new release, stars Will Smith (perhaps you've heard of him?) as the father to the tennis champion Williams sisters, Serena and Venus (perhaps you've heard of them?). This looks to be a smooth forehand down the middle of the court, a classically-presented sports drama about the price and joys of gritting your way through greatness. Thus far, Smith has been nominated for two Oscars and won neither. Could King Richard be the serve that gives him the ace?

The Rules of Attraction

Director/Writer: Roger Avary

Cast: James Van Der Beek, Shannyn Sossamon, Kip Pardue, Jessica Biel, Kate Bosworth, Ian Somerhalder, Clifton Collins, Jr., Thomas Ian Nicholas, Swoosie Kurtz, Faye Dunaway

If you remade A Clockwork Orange in a contemporary college setting, you might get something like The Rules of Attraction, a harrowing, seductive, and dangerous look into the lives of casually charismatic sociopaths. Based on the novel by Bret Easton Ellis (who also wrote the original American Psycho novel), James Van Der Beek stars as Sean Bateman (brother of American Psycho's Patrick), an apathetic, hedonistic college lurker whose senses are dulled by drugs, sex, and partying. Can the chance at an actual human connection with Shannyn Sossamon rip any of these tragic lives out of their whirlpools? Or are we doomed to spin in savage ennui forever? Director Roger Avary asks these tough questions using myriad stylistic choices, ensuring the film never becomes boring or stuck in its cutting observations. Its ending will make you go "What?!" out loud, I guarantee it.

The Transporter

Directors: Corey Yuen, Louis Leterrier

Writers: Luc Besson, Robert Mark Kamen

Cast: Jason Statham, Shu Qi, François Berléand, Matt Schulze

A contemporary trash-action cinema classic that made Jason Statham an international superstar, The Transporter utterly rules. Statham's Transporter is a classic strong/silent crime fixer, a man who transports whatever you ask him to so long as you don't disobey his rules nor ruffle his carefully maintained feathers. Of course, one particular "package" — human being Shu Qi — throws everyone's lives into disarray, flinging Statham into a series of muscular action sequences and beefy brawls. Fix yourself an Orangina and get ready to scream in delight.

Unleashed

Director: Louis Leterrier

Writer: Luc Besson

Cast: Jet Li, Morgan Freeman, Bob Hoskins, Kerry Condon

In the mood for another Louis Letterier action-thriller, but this time with a bit more "grit," "emotion," and even "prestige"? Unleashed is the underseen movie you must unleash upon yourself. Jet Li gives one of his best, most endearing performances as a vicious warrior being kept as a kind of "human dog" by the terrorizing Bob Hoskins. As you might expect, the film discovers, in kinetically-lensed, viscerally punching sequences, what happens when a dehumanized person drops the collar of oppression and discovers who he really is. It's such a clean, emotionally-driven arc that makes you need to see Li win beyond the requisite, exquisite action sequences, making Unleashed that rare "martial arts character-driven gritty melodrama."

The Wolverine

Director: James Mangold

Writers: Mark Bomback, Scott Frank

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tao Okamoto, Rila Fukushima, Famke Janssen, Will Yun Lee

Nuclear take: The Wolverine > Logan.

Don't believe me? Give it another stream now that it's on HBO Max. The Wolverine is a quietly ferocious action drama, a work that gives Hugh Jackman ample room to explore varying depths of his long-played invulnerable superhero, a movie that walks right on the line between "mature grittiness" and "accessible superhero cinema" with superb results. The ensemble cast of the primarily Japan-set picture is given so much room to shine, and James Mangold's aesthetics are patient and character-driven until exploding with some seriously bodacious, unorthodox action set pieces. The Wolverine forever, Logan never! Don't @ me!!

