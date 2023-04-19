Hulu has been expanding its inventory lately and this month is no exception. They’ve added multitudes of new movies this month, ranging from American Psycho to Shrek 2, as well as some of their own original films that have never been seen before. With such a vast catalog of options, it can be hard to pick what to watch when it’s time to settle down for the night. This article will give you a few ideas on where to start, featuring the best that Hulu has to offer this month. Get your popcorn ready!

Clock (2023)

Available on: April 28

Director: Alexis Jacknow | Runtime: 91 minutes | Genre: Drama, Suspense-thriller

Cast: Dianna Agron, Jay Ali, Saul Rubinek, Melora Hardin

Similar to A24’s recent film, Men, which had a very on-the-nose approach to highlight how women in society are objectified, gaslit, and abused by…well, men, this movie might be an uncomfortable watch for some. Written and directed by Alexis Jacknow (Again), Clock followsDianna Agron (Glee) as Ella Patel. She’s never wanted kids, but after countless friends and family members make comments about her biological “Clock” being “broken,” she starts to believe them. When she learns about a new clinical trial specific to women in her predicament, she decides to try it out. However, what she experiences at the clinic is a far cry from the joys of becoming a mother. This movie hits back hard against the collective societal pressures (even those that are well intended or innocent assumptions) on women and what they choose to do with their lives and bodies.

Quasi (2023)

Available on: April 20

Director: Kevin Heffernan | Runtime: 101 minutes | Genre: Comedy, Satire

Cast: Steve Lemme, Adrianne Palicki, Jay CHandrasekhar, Paul Soter

To lighten the mood, this Hulu original is a raunchy comedic interpretation of the classic tale of The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Brought to you by the creators of Super Troopers, Quasi will take you to the “era of reformation and enlightenment” of the early 1900s as it follows hunchbacked “Quasi” (Steve Lemme) who seeks love and acceptance. He is tasked by both the Pope (Paul Soter) and the King of France (Jay Chandrasekhar) to assassinate each other, as he would not be perceived as a threat, due to his physical deformities. He falls in love with a member of the royal family (Adrianne Palicki) and soon after his quiet life has been turned “topsy turvy.”

The Inhabitant (2022)

Available on: April 1

Director: Eskil Vogt | Runtime: 118 minutes | Genre: Suspense, Supernatural

Cast: Odessa A’zion, Leslie Bibb, Dermot Mulroney

This historical-fiction thriller is a breath of fresh air compared to others. Inspired by the true story of Lizzie Borden, The Inhabitant follows Odessa A’zion (Hellraiser) as Tara, an angst-filled teenager who begins to have violent dreams and hallucinations. She learns that these mental afflictions run in her family, as her aunt has been locked away for killing her own infant child. In a visceral exploration of “nature vs. nurture,” Tara has to discover if being a descendant of Lizzie Borden is the underlying cause for her increasingly disturbing and aggressive behavior. Directed by Jerren Lauder and written by Kevin Bachar, this film made it to the worldwide “Top 10” chart on Hulu shortly after it was added to the streaming platform.

The Honeymoon (2022)

Available on: April 1

Director: Dean Craig | Runtime: 97 minutes | Genre: Comedy, Romance

Cast: Pico Alexander, Asim Chaudhry, Maria Bakalova, Kai Portman

In a hilarious combination of Murder Mystery, You, Me and Dupree, and The Hangover, The Honeymoon will have you in fits of laughter. Starring Pico Alexander (Gossip Girl), Asim Chaudhry (The Sandman), and Maria Bakalova (Bodies Bodies Bodies), the movie follows newlyweds Adam (Alexander) and Sarah (Bakalova) as they embark on their beautiful honeymoon in Venice. The only problem is that Adam has agreed to let his best friend, Bav (Chaudhry) tag along with them, effectively ruining their celebration of marital bliss. On top of that scenario, the trio soon find themselves entangled in a dangerous situation with an Italian druglord, Lucas (Kai Portman), and Sarah is held hostage while the two best friends figure out a way to handle the situation. Directed and written by Dean Craig (Death At A Funeral), this movie is certain to bring a smile to your face as you think to yourself: “At least that’s not me!”

The Offering (2023)

Available on: April 14

Director: Oliver Park | Runtime: 93 minutes | Genre: Horror, Supernatural

Cast: Nick Blood, Emily Wiseman, Paul Kaye, Allan Corduner

If you are a fan of the 2018 horror film The Vigil, this is the movie for you. Steeped in ancient Jewish folklore, The Offering follows a pregnant woman named Claire (Emily Wiseman) whose husband’s father dies of an apparent suicide after they visit and announce the pregnancy. The more questions they ask, the less they want to know, as they learn that the father was involved in dealing with ancient demons within their religion. After his death, the demon has been released, and it seeks out the blood of children. Claire has to do everything within her power to protect her unborn child against the entity, with the help of her husband Arthur (Nick Blood) and the elders of the Hasidic Jewish community in which he was raised. Directed by Oliver Park (Still), this movie will make you second-guess who you want as your in-laws.

Door Mouse (2022)

Available on: April 13

Director: Avan Jogia | Runtime: 97 minutes | Genre: Thriller, Crime-Drama

Cast: Hayley Law, Famke Jensen, Donal Logue

Written and directed by Avan Jogia, Door Mouseis a combination of Promising Young Woman and Gunpowder Milkshake in that it follows a young comic-book artist named “Mouse” (Hayley Law) who works at a burlesque nightclub to make ends meet. After the disappearance of her friend and colleague, she tries (to no avail) to raise questions to her boss, “Mama” (Famke Jensen) as well as the police, but it seems that nobody is interested in the increasing multiple missing women cases. She enlists the help of her friend Mooney (played by Jogia), to help find her friend and unearth the complex and problematic handling of sex trafficking that has been ignored and perpetuated for too long.

Flux Gourmet (2022)

Available on: April 13

Director: Peter Strickland | Runtime: 111 minutes | Genre: Satire, Drama

Cast: Asa Butterfield, Gwendoline Christie, Fatma Mohamed, Ariane Labed

This movie is a delectable oddball, featuring heavy ASMR and deriving cinematic inspiration from movies like Suspiria and The Menu, written and directed by Peter Strickland (In Fabric). Flux Gourmet is set at an institute where a team of experimental culinary artists strives to achieve the most eclectic and epicurean dining experience; one that is focused on the sounds of food, known as “sonic catering.” Starring Asa Butterfield (Sex Education), Gwendoline Christie (Wednesday), Ariane Labed (Before We Collapse), and Fatma Mohamed, who worked with Strickland previously on In Fabric, the neo-noir film follows a journalist (Makis Papadimitriou) as he documents their day-to-day activities. Full of gastrointestinal issues, power struggles, and personal vendettas, this movie is a rollercoaster of an experience.

The pandemic had a big negative impact on society, but it also had positive effects. One of the best things it cultivated was a surge in the availability of a variety of content to watch on various streaming platforms. This list was specially curated for people like you, so make sure to check back next month to see what’s coming next!