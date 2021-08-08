August is here, which means new movies have arrived to all the major streaming services. What better way to take your mind off the back-to-school anxieties than kicking back with a great film? Hulu has a pretty terrific selection of new movies this month, especially when it comes to unique twists on well-worn genres or tropes. Below, we’ve assembled a list of the best new movies on Hulu in August so you can prioritize what to watch. Whether you’re in the mood for a sci-fi adventure, a socially conscious drama, a compelling documentary, or a laugh-out-loud comedy, we’ve got you covered. Check out the list below.

Attack the Block

Available on: August 1st

Director/Writer: Joe Cornish

Cast: John Boyega, Jodie Whittaker, Alex Esmail, Franz Drameh,, Luke Treadaway, and Nick Frost

If you’re tired of the same-old, same-old, Attack the Block is a refreshing change of pace. This 2011 film is a unique twist on the alien invasion movie, as it tells the story through the eyes of a group of teenaged gang members who fight to protect their South London neighborhood from gnarly-looking alien creatures. This movie put John Boyega on the map in a big way, and its combination of comedy, tension, and sci-fi brings to mind films like Shaun of the Dead and The World’s End, albeit with its own unique vision.

The Final Girls

Available on: August 1st

Director: Todd Strauss-Schulson

Writers: M.A. Fortin and Joshua John Miller

Cast: Taissa Farmiga, Malin Akerman, Adam DeVine, Thomas Middleditch, Alia Shawkat, Alexander Ludwig, and Nina Dobrev

Trust me when I say if you like horror movies – especially witty ones like Scream – you will love The Final Girls. This 2015 film puts a unique meta spin on the genre as it stars Taissa Farmiga as a young girl whose mother was killed in a car accident just a few years ago. Her mother was famous for starring in a cult classic camp slasher movie called Camp Bloodbath, but when Farmiga’s character and her friends go to a midnight screening of the movie, they end up actually being sucked into the film. They’re now fully self-aware and living inside a summer camp slasher movie, and they know which characters die and when. But the film also has a great emotional hook, as this mysterious experience allows Farmiga’s character to spend some time with her mom again, and the movie takes a few twists and turns that play on tropes prevalent throughout the slasher genre.

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

Available on: August 1st

Director: David Mirkin

Writer: Robin Schiff

Cast: Mira Sorvino, Lisa Kudrow, Janeane Garofalo, and Justin Theroux

If you’re in the mood for an extremely funny 90s classic, you can’t go wrong with Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion. Released in 1997, the film stars Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino as lifelong best friends who are eagerly anticipating their high school reunion – only to panic when they realize they haven’t actually made any life achievements. So the two set about reinventing themselves ahead of the big night, which puts their friendship to the test. This one’s a cult classic for a reason, as the comedy is spot on and it’s anchored by a moving story about friendship.

Homeroom

Available on: August 12th

Director: Peter Nicks

The filmmakers behind the documentary Homeroom could not have foreseen just how eventful their film would be when they decided to follow a group of students in Oakland through the 2020-2021 school year. While the film begins as a fascinating chronicle of students feeling unsafe in their own school due to a mandated police presence, things get even more intense as the pandemic hits and students are told to go home. Cameras keep rolling – sometimes from the filmmakers and sometimes from the kids themselves – as the kids are then thrust into even more turbulent times in the immediate wake of George Floyd’s murder. This is a tremendously compelling capsule of life as a teenager in America during a very specific, very challenging, unforgettable period of time.

The Hate U Give

Available on: August 15th

Director: George Tillman Jr.

Writer: Audrey Wells

Cast: Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall, Russell Hornsby, K.J. Apa, Sabrine Carpenter, Common, and Anthony Mackie

The 2018 film The Hate U Give deserved far more attention than it got, but the good news is now’s the perfect time to catch up on Hulu. Based on the bestselling book by Angie Thomas, the film stars Amandla Stenberg as a 16-year-old girl living in a predominantly Black neighborhood who goes to a predominantly white school. When her Black friend is murdered by a police officer before her eyes, her two worlds collide in ways that are both traumatizing and rousing, as she discovers a voice inside of her that allows her to take a stand for what she believes in. This is a surprisingly nuanced and poignant drama that touches on socially conscious issues without ever coming across as preachy or saccharine – it merely feels truthful.

The Skeleton Twins

Available on: August 17th

Director: Craig Johnson

Writers: Craig Johnson and Mark Heyman

Cast: Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig, Luke Wilson, Ty Burrell, and Boyd Holbrook

If you only know Bill Hader and Kristen Wiig for their comedic brilliance, see just how talented they are at drama in the excellent 2014 indie The Skeleton Twins. The two play somewhat estranged twins who are brought together when Hader’s character attempts to take his own life, after which he goes to live with his sister in their childhood home. He discovers that she’s not doing much better, and the two confront past trauma and issues while trying to forge a path forward. This is an emotional, poignant drama featuring a pair of outstanding performances from Hader and Wiig, and lest you think it’s all doom and gloom the film has a few perfectly timed funny and/or joyous moments.

Love and Monsters

Available on: August 26th

Director: Michael Matthews

Writers: Brian Duffield and Matthew Robinson

Cast: Dylan O’Brien, Jessica Henwick, Dan Ewing, Ariana Greenblatt, and Michael Rooker

If you like adventure movies and/or dogs, you’ll dig Love and Monsters. Released in 2021, the film takes place seven years after a catastrophic event turned cold blooded animals on Earth into dangerous monsters. What’s left of humanity lives mostly underground in colonies, and Dylan O’Brien’s character – who’s in charge of the kitchen owing to his somewhat cowardly tendencies – decides to go for it and brave the outside to reconnect with his high school girlfriend. Along the way he finds companionship with a dog, and they fight monsters, dangerous terrain, and self-doubt. This movie is far more interesting and surprising than you’re probably expecting.

