Summertime is nearly over, but these films on Hulu may help you beat the heat.

August in North America is summertime and a month to kick back and relax in the sun. These seven new releases on Hulu explore the carefree nature of love and the integrity of ambition, through tales that confirm our complexities even when we respond to what we consider as joy. These films show us a divergence of journeys in exploring heydays and what moments of looseness do to our experiences of constriction.

Akeelah and the Bee

Available: August 1

Director/Writer: Doug Atchison

Cast: Keke Palmer, Angela Bassett, Laurence Fishburne

In her breakout role, Keke Palmer plays an eleven-year-old girl, who wins a spelling bee. The film’s heart comes from centralizing the personal and professional relationships in her life while making wider observations about competition, community, and the power of systems and institutions that support and destruct us.

Synecdoche, New York

Available: August 1

Director/Writer: Charlie Kaufman

Cast: Michelle Williams, Phillip Seymour Hoffman, Samantha Morton

Charlie Kaufman’s directorial debut is a masterpiece of art inside art. Equally as revelatory is the tension between realism and fantasy charging through Phillip Seymour Hoffman’s protagonist. While he creates theater, he experiences his own life building up and falling apart. [synedoche: a part and a whole, hard to distinguish.]

Available: August 1

Director: Darren Aronofsky

Writer: Mark Heyman, Andres Heinz, John J. McLaughlin

Cast: Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis, Vincent Cassel

Black Swan lives and thrives in high art, and ultra-personal eroticism. The melodrama of Swan Lake is perfectly placed - the ballet, in its dueling of force and flailing of the body, is easily the film’s chief protagonist.

Available: August 1

Director: Daniel Myrick, Eduardo Sánchez,

Writer: Daniel Myrick, Eduardo Sánchez, Heather Donahue

Cast: Heather Donahue, Michael C. Williams, Joshua Leonard

Audiences suspend in belief about what is real and what is not in The Blair Witch Project, which is the film’s genius. Add that viewer confusion, in this skull-tingling, ghost story, which becomes something mesmerizing, and makes the panting on camera into something terrifying. Yes, we are watching others fear, but that pathos dives us into the screen.

Bugsy

Available: August 1

Director: Barry Levinson

Writer: James Toback, Dean Jennings

Cast: Warren Beatty, Annette Bening, Ben Kingsley, Harvey Keitel

An early 90s gangster origin story, with the expected lot of glittery endorphins in a Hollywood film, Bugsy is grounded by performances that offer an expansive way to experience a villain’s becoming. There is a love story, and drama, and business, and, of course, secrets, what does not go awry, and what preserves.

Available: August 1

Director: Mel Brooks

Writer: Mel Brooks, Norma Steinberg, Andrew Bergman

Cast: Cleavon Little, Madeline Kahn, Gene Wilder

A 70s Mel Brooks’ take on a Western, this reflexive, dark comedy, asks the audience to consider if we are able to distinguish between disturbing intentions and behavior for folly. At the core of Blazing Saddles, as in his preceding film The Producers, are racism and xenophobia. The most potent revelation may be that everyone is revealed, in the end, to themselves.

Shame

Available: August 1

Director: Steve McQueen

Writer: Steve McQueen, Abi Morgan

Cast: Carey Mulligan, Michael Fassbender, Marie-Ange Ramirez

In Shame, the main character’s sex addiction behavior, and affected conflicted slope he approaches others with, contrasts the authenticity of his sister who comes to visit him and whom he values. There is no typical savior or victimizing set-up here, but a story, in integrative ways, set to sultry cinematography, about the radiancies and traps of interpersonal needing and desire.