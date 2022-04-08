April in North America brings daylight savings time and a suspension between winter and spring. In looking at Hulu’s new film releases for the month, the seven must-sees for me revolve around seasons, not in terms of clinicality, taking temperatures, tracking what comes down from the sky or up from the ground, but in terms of character: prioritizing forces that shift, float between the ordinary and the extraordinary, and seeking what has been shadowed.

Kusama: Infinity

Available: April 1

Director: Heather Lenz

Writer: Keita Ideno, Heather Lenz

Cast: Yayoi Kusama

Kusama Infinity focuses on the life and work of Yayoi Kusama, a Japanese multi-media artist who gained international recognition late in her career, and includes interview clips from others in the arts. Kusama’s focus on the infinity, and the textures and figures which intersect it, along with her famously colorful work often featuring lines and dots, is explored beautifully. Kusama, now in her 90s, hopes that her art will create a more peaceful world.

The Runaways

Available: April 1

Director: Floria Sigismondi

Writer: Floria Sigismondi; Cherie Currie

Cast: Kristen Stewart, Dakota Fanning, Michael Shannon

The Runaways brings Joan Jett’s lesser-known band, her first before The Blackhearts, The Runaways, to light in a biographical film of the group, alongside another rising 70s punk rock superstar, Cherie Currie. The film evokes the 70s marvelously in its set design, fashion, and, of course, music. There is a love story here, too, the film presenting at once a musical tale and the intimacies of Joan and Cherie's relationship.

Twilight

Image Via Summit Entertainment

Available: April 1

Director: Catherine Hardwicke

Writer: Melissa Rosenberg, Stephanie Meyer

Cast: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Ashley Greene

By now a cultural, adolescent-angst, filmic touchstone that started from Stephanie Meyer’s novels and became a series of four films, the first film, Twilight, stands apart for its fantastical and basic life storytelling. Edward, a vampire, and Bella, a human, and the love that grows between them is real and also a stand-in for a conversation about forbidden relationships and journeys of self in a relationship.

Agnes

Image via QWGmire

Available: April 7

Director: Mickey Reese

Writer: Mickey Reese, John Selvidge

Cast: Molly C. Quinn, Sean Gunn, Chris Sullivan

An artistic horror, Agnes offers a new take on demonic possession, deviating from The Exorcist’s slow burn to a full-on dramatic telling that feels more like a detective film investigating a crime, David Lynch-style. The film offers creepily good performances, bleakness, and golden mis-en-scene, amid well-paced terror.

Let The Right One In

Image via Magnet

Available: April 8

Director: Tomas Alfredson

Writer: John Ajvide Lindqvist

Cast: Kåre Hedebrant, Lina Leandersson, Per Ragnar

Another horror, Let The Right One In leans into fantasy to tell its story about loneliness and friendship. The main character, Oskar, is bullied, and when he meets Eli, he sees something in her that connects to his experience of solitude and pain. The film is a thoughtful, eerie reflection on discovering yourself, companionship, and the complexities of revenge.

The Hating Game

Image via Vertical Entertainment

Available: April 10

Director: Peter Hutchings

Writer: Christina Mengert, Sally Thorne

Cast: Lucy Hale, Austin Stowell, Damon Daunno

The Hating Game presents a story of revenge as a rom-com. At the core are Lucy and Josh, competitors in the same industry. Lucy’s attraction to Josh complicates her goal to become successful. Her attraction introduces some of the seminal themes of the genre; namely, of desire perplexing its main characters, while keeping focus on Lucy’s career ambitions.

Compliance

Available: April 15

Director: Craig Sobel

Writer: Craig Sobel

Cast: Ann Dowd, Dreama Walker, Pat Healy

A sinister take on the ecosystem of a fast food restaurant in conflict, Compliance probes ideas about the grotesqueness of power, the police construct, the exploitation of women, and women’s consent. The film seems to reach out further, suggesting that capitalism, and its ties to the difficulties experienced by low-wage workers, could be the villain behind, but also directing, the scenes.

