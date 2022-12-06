These seven new films to Hulu this month explore the depth of familial and otherwise social relationships with prodding, akin to starting a fire in the coldest of winters. While some of these films dip into work bonds and others into the intimate sphere, all engagements are fraying or frayed, so what we see are the cracks on display. There are a few films that expand this inquiry, querying humans’ relationships to nature and animal life. What happens when we get close, or too close?

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007)

Available: December 1 | Director: Sidney Lumet

Cast: Philip Seymour-Hoffman, Marisa Tomei, Ethan Hawke

A drama revolving around a heist manages to feel heartbreaking, at turns depressing, at turns vivacious, due to superb ensemble acting and tight writing and direction. The bond that brothers share is the film’s evident theme, but the real question is, what breaks the bindings of familial care?

Available: December 1 | Director: Wes Anderson

Cast: Angelica Huston, Owen Wilson, Bill Murray, Cate Blanchett

A story about supporting wildlife and fighting against it is given an appropriately dramatic and comedic tone. As a group of people set out to find a shark, which may or may not exist, themes of revenge take a backseat to the exploration of human relationships and those underwater.

Available: December 1 | Director: Wes Anderson

Cast: Danny Glover, Gwyneth Paltrow, Anjelica Huston

Two decades old, the film has achieved cult status for its surprisingly joyful depiction of quirky characters, who believe they are more distinct from each other than they are. Some argue that blood family linkages are not the strongest: decide for yourself.

Wall Street (1987)

Available: December 1 | Director: Oliver Stone

Cast: Daryl Hannah, Michael Douglas, Charlie Sheen

A classic contemporary film exploring avarice, Wall Street is excellent viewing to remember what a cordless phone looked like and remind you that greed is one of the original seven sins in a very original way. Daryl Hannah is unforgettable as Darien - quick-witted, and ahead of everybody.

Available: December 12 | Director: Christopher Nolan

Cast: Heath Ledger, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Morgan Freeman, Christian Bale

The character of Batman debuted in a 1939 issue of DC Comics. In The Dark Knight, Batman goes up against the Joker, but this is no 90s Jack Nicholson creepy-but-still-funny Joker. Heath Ledger creates a deeply sociopathic, vulnerable person in his iteration of the iconic comic book villain.

Available: December 12 | Director: Gabriela Cowperthwaite

The documentary is a narrative teaching tool, positing that the captivity of killer whales accrues a risk to both humans and fellow whales, more dangerous than the common assumption. The ethics of capturing animals is covered here, as are the complex interplays in the coexistence of species.

Available: December 24 | Director: Kim Nguyen

Cast: Salma Hayek, Ayisha Issa, Alexander Skarsgård

A fast-paced drama, the film is a great watch for witty dialogue and doses of satisfaction, as the underdogs take on the chiefs. You’ll learn about fiber optics if you pay close attention, but let the film be your Saturday night, lose-yourself-in-crafty-shenanigans-of-21st century-tech-play.