February, to North American audiences, is, in many ways, a month of remembrance, honor, and celebration. February 1st begins Black History Month. We have Valentine’s Day, and Superbowl, and it’s also Aquarius season, the latter contributing an earthy sensuality to the month. It is our shortest month on the calendar, so, with that, come feelings of beginnings and endings, awkward - or maybe accurate - middlegrounds and in-betweens. These seven movies out on Hulu this month speak to the specificity and surprise of February and, ultimately, to its magicality.

Batman

Image via WB

Available: February 1

Director: Tim Burton

Writers: Bob Kane, Sam Hamm, Warren Skaaren

Cast: Jack Nicholson, Kim Basinger, Michael Keaton

The story of Batman has become a major cinematic franchise, with the recent rendition of a Joker-only story reaching cult-level fandom status. But, the original film, directed by Tim Burton, infuses a naturalistic spookiness into it that none of its later versions replicate as delicately and simply as Burton does. Jack Nicholson’s iteration of the Joker, is campy and terrifying. His origin story of dousing in chemicals, and later, dancing around Kim Basinger’s Vicki in an art gallery, give a deranged, funhouse feel. To reflect on the comic's narrative, including fundamental traits of the eponymous Batman, Batman is an excellent, and thoroughly enjoyable, watch.

The French Connection

Image Via 20th Century Fox

Available: February 1

Director: William Friedkin

Writers: Ernest Tidyman, Robin Moore

Cast: Gene Hackman, Fernando Rey, Tony Lo Bianco

Who can forget when the bad guys are indulging in a bountiful buffet, warm inside a restaurant, and the good guy detectives are shoveling corner pizza into their mouths parked outside in the freezing NYC winter? The duet between evil and good is played out so harmoniously, that The French Connection easily becomes one of the most delightful dances of villainy in modern film to watch and sink into. The film is replete with intelligent conversation, character deep dives, and action sequences, two infamous ones, involving the good ole’ city subway system, that anyone who is up for a solid, suspenseful film, and firmly a New York one, is in for a treat.

Glory

Image Via Tri-Star Pictures

Available: February 1

Director: Edward Zwick

Writers: Kevin Jarre, Lincoln Kirstein, Peter Burchard

Cast: Matthew Broderick, Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman

This film is quintessential viewing for any retrospective on Civil War films. Glory follows the story of the first all-Black Army volunteer unit, up against prejudices from their own comrades and the Confederates. Matthew Broderick and Denzel Washington, in leadership positions in the unit, form an honest, if not terse bond, one that displays trust as something one can depend on and also something that evolves and can double back on itself. History is being written here and the film never forgets it, delivering a balanced force of battle and interpersonal scenes that draw out the complexities in America’s Civil War.

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

Image via 20th Century Fox

Available: February 1

Director: Kevin Rodney Sullivan

Writers: Terry McMillan, Ronald Bass

Cast: Angela Bassett, Whoopi Goldberg, Taye Diggs

The chemistry between Angela Bassett’s Stella and Taye Diggs’ Winston carries this film. Stella is uptight and Winston is a puppy-dog-open-for-love, which makes them an often awkward and even cringe-worthy, but never without authenticity, match for each other and a joy to watch in their unfurling. Whoopi Goldberg is superb as Stella’s best friend, a grounded, mature woman who wants nothing more than Stella’s happiness, and oscillates as the comedic and dramatic backbone of the film. The film takes place in Jamaica and northern California, offering much environmental beauty to appreciate as well.

Rosemary’s Baby

Image via Paramount Pictures

Available: February 1

Director: Roland Polanski

Writers: Ira Levin, Roman Polanski

Cast: Mia Farrow, John Cassavettes, Ruth Gordon

Rosemary’s Baby has earned a classic film reputation for its combination of dull home melodrama and creepy side tension. The element running through the film for Mia Farrow’s titular pregnant Rosemary, questions a sense of sanity and, in retrospect, the film is an excellent progenitor for explorations of gaslighting. Farrow and John Cassavettes are excellent as wife and husband, believable as a young couple in love. There is something off kilter about their neighbors and the film keeps us anxiously theorizing, until its final scenes reveal all.

Terms of Endearment

Image via Paramount Pictures

Available: February 1

Director: James Brooks

Writers: Larry McMurtr, James Brooks

Cast: Shirley MacLaine, Jack Nicholson, Debra Winger

It is hard to enumerate how many relationships of love are in this fine film, one of James Brooks’ best. Is it the tender, late-in-life love that blooms, despite themselves, between Jack Nicholson’s Garrett and Shirley MacLaine’s Aurora? Is it the delightful, tense (aka realistic), mother-daughter relationship between Aurora and Debra Winger’s Emma? Is it the heartbreaking relationship Emma has with her children as she suffers from physical illness? Each performance is authentic and will strike your heart.

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?

Available: February 28

Director: Lasse Hallström

Writers: Peter Hedges

Cast: Johnny Depp, Leonardo DiCaprio, Darlene Cates

For audiences who did not know Leonardo DiCaprio from his TV work (he did a few films by 1993; the acclaimed The Basketball Diaries came out in 1995), his portrayal of a mentally disabled child was an emotional, physical powerhouse. He loves his mother dearly (a tour-de-force performance from Darlene Cates) and also lives with his older brother (Johnny Depp, with his usual depth and sensitivity). This is a film of family drama, of loyalty and love, but it probes more, opening up fat phobia and discrimination against people who are mentally disabled. It tells us that along with ugliness, there is beauty, and holds how they balance out.

