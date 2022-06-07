June feels like a devotedly character month, not so much with changing temperatures and environment, but with determining, or attempting to, who we are, what we are capable of, and how we show all of this to the outside world. These seven films, new to Hulu this month, interrogate the limits of our ability to be straight-forward in our goals and seeing through desire, demonstrating that things are often what they seem, and then some.

Alien

Available: June 1

Director: Ridley Scott

Writer: Dan O’Bannon, Ronald Shusett

Cast: Sigourney Weaver, John Hurt, Tom Skerritt

The original Alien film that launched a franchise, the OG Alien (1979) thrills in its blend of juicy relationships, narrative suspense, and sci-fi imaginations and simulations. Released ten years after the first men walked on the moon, the film presents the moon, in its orbit around the Earth, as a place known and unknown.

An Education

Available: June 1

Director: Lone Scherfig

Writer: Lynn Barber, Nick Hornby

Cast: Carey Mulligan, Alfred Molina, Peter Sarsgaard

An Education feels like a visualization you would get in your head when your friend tells you about a blistering moment in their love life. Carey Mulligan is excellent as a woman falling in love with an older man, who deceives her all the way through. When she finds out, the film is quiet, leaving you to consider the weight of betrayal.

Burn After Reading

Image via Focus Features

Available: June 1

Director: Ethan Coen, Joel Coen

Writer: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen

Cast: Frances McDormand, Brad Pitt, George Clooney

One of the Coen brothers’ most blatantly funny films, the plot grabs your attention from the beginning, with its mix of doofus and high-concept character portraiture. Some of Brad Pitt’s funniest work is here. Frances McDormand slays, as usual, with a focused exterior that belies a sense of laughter.

Happy Feet

Image via Warner Bros

Available: June 1

Director: George Miller, Warren Coleman, Judy Morris

Writer: George Morris, John Collee, Judy Morris

Cast: Brittany Murphy, Elijah Wood, Lombardo Boyar

Happy Feet’s delightful deliverance of a beautiful message - that to be yourself, you need to find and love yourself first - is brought to life in the form of penguins who value voice as determinative in their pairings. One penguin, without voice, but with feet, leans into his natural abilities, demonstrating the resonance of joy that comes through living a truth.

Napoleon Dynamite

Image by Fox Searchlight Pictures

Available: June 1

Director: Jared Hess

Writer: Jared Hess, Jerusha Hess

Cast: Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez, Shondrella Avery

The definition of a feel-good movie, Napoleon Dynamite manages to be about everything critical and precious to human survival - deep friendship, loving relationship, fulfillment, a giving, journeying challenge to acceptance, and peering at the world curiously, with a desire to create opportunities for authentic connection - while being a comedic feat.

Notes on a Scandal

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Available: June 15

Director: Richard Eyre

Writer: Patrick Marber, Zoë Heller

Cast: Cate Blanchett, Judi Dench, Shaun Parkes

Notes on a Scandal inverts the slow burn. While the narrative appears one way, the end of the film flips in a way that is less of a surprise to the audience and more compels us to rethink storytelling - and all of our notions and judgments that bring us to senses of conclusions. Cate Blanchett and Judi Dench keep us at the margins of comprehending motive and desire.

Personal Shopper

Image via Sundance Selects

Available: June 30

Director: Oliver Assayas

Writer: Oliver Assayas

Cast: Kristen Stewart, Lars Eidinger, Benoit Peverelli

Personal Shopper imbues the spooky with sadness and does so well, with Kristen Stewart in one of her most sentient performances. There is a mystery story here, but what grounds the story is sibling love and the reeling that comes from the impact of death. Shopping becomes an illusion and inquiry: What are we covering up, so we can avoid seeing?