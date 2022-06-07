June feels like a devotedly character month, not so much with changing temperatures and environment, but with determining, or attempting to, who we are, what we are capable of, and how we show all of this to the outside world. These seven films, new to Hulu this month, interrogate the limits of our ability to be straight-forward in our goals and seeing through desire, demonstrating that things are often what they seem, and then some.
Alien
Available: June 1
Director: Ridley Scott
Writer: Dan O’Bannon, Ronald Shusett
Cast: Sigourney Weaver, John Hurt, Tom Skerritt
The original Alien film that launched a franchise, the OG Alien (1979) thrills in its blend of juicy relationships, narrative suspense, and sci-fi imaginations and simulations. Released ten years after the first men walked on the moon, the film presents the moon, in its orbit around the Earth, as a place known and unknown.
An Education
Available: June 1
Director: Lone Scherfig
Writer: Lynn Barber, Nick Hornby
Cast: Carey Mulligan, Alfred Molina, Peter Sarsgaard
An Education feels like a visualization you would get in your head when your friend tells you about a blistering moment in their love life. Carey Mulligan is excellent as a woman falling in love with an older man, who deceives her all the way through. When she finds out, the film is quiet, leaving you to consider the weight of betrayal.
Burn After Reading
Available: June 1
Director: Ethan Coen, Joel Coen
Writer: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen
Cast: Frances McDormand, Brad Pitt, George Clooney
One of the Coen brothers’ most blatantly funny films, the plot grabs your attention from the beginning, with its mix of doofus and high-concept character portraiture. Some of Brad Pitt’s funniest work is here. Frances McDormand slays, as usual, with a focused exterior that belies a sense of laughter.
Happy Feet
Available: June 1
Director: George Miller, Warren Coleman, Judy Morris
Writer: George Morris, John Collee, Judy Morris
Cast: Brittany Murphy, Elijah Wood, Lombardo Boyar
Happy Feet’s delightful deliverance of a beautiful message - that to be yourself, you need to find and love yourself first - is brought to life in the form of penguins who value voice as determinative in their pairings. One penguin, without voice, but with feet, leans into his natural abilities, demonstrating the resonance of joy that comes through living a truth.
Napoleon Dynamite
Available: June 1
Director: Jared Hess
Writer: Jared Hess, Jerusha Hess
Cast: Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez, Shondrella Avery
The definition of a feel-good movie, Napoleon Dynamite manages to be about everything critical and precious to human survival - deep friendship, loving relationship, fulfillment, a giving, journeying challenge to acceptance, and peering at the world curiously, with a desire to create opportunities for authentic connection - while being a comedic feat.
Notes on a Scandal
Available: June 15
Director: Richard Eyre
Writer: Patrick Marber, Zoë Heller
Cast: Cate Blanchett, Judi Dench, Shaun Parkes
Notes on a Scandal inverts the slow burn. While the narrative appears one way, the end of the film flips in a way that is less of a surprise to the audience and more compels us to rethink storytelling - and all of our notions and judgments that bring us to senses of conclusions. Cate Blanchett and Judi Dench keep us at the margins of comprehending motive and desire.
Personal Shopper
Available: June 30
Director: Oliver Assayas
Writer: Oliver Assayas
Cast: Kristen Stewart, Lars Eidinger, Benoit Peverelli
Personal Shopper imbues the spooky with sadness and does so well, with Kristen Stewart in one of her most sentient performances. There is a mystery story here, but what grounds the story is sibling love and the reeling that comes from the impact of death. Shopping becomes an illusion and inquiry: What are we covering up, so we can avoid seeing?