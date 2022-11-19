On the East Coast, this November saw temperatures in the 70s last weekend. It barely feels like November - the seasonal crux approaching winter - but there are markers that it is. Leaves are falling, costumed and adorned young (and adult) people were out a few weeks ago celebrating Halloween and Day of the Dead, and the commercial calendar continues with wintertime songs and decorations. Hulu’s new slate of films this month reveals a disparity of emotional tasting as well, or, maybe, to put it better, the confirmation that a range of sentient exploration in the world of cinema is what makes cinema itself extraordinary. Je ne sais quoi meets what we need to feel, in order to keep living met, challenged, and sated by what the moving image offers us, instead of holding up our own lives as the only mirror. In other words, it's a diverse mix of content coming to the streamer this month and so, here are seven of the best films that are joining Hulu in November 2022.

Available: November 1 | Director: Curtis Hanson

Cast: Eminem, Anthony Mackie, Brittany Murphy,

A dramatic, hip-hop young adult coming-of-age story, 8 Mile was the first film endeavor for singer Eminem and centers on the cultural intersections and parlay between Detroit and its suburbs. RIP Brittany Murphy, who gives an incredible performance here as a vulnerable, sharp young woman who knows the dangers in life, and her growth potential, and lives boldly. And of course, being Eminem's acting debut, the movie also features some scintillating rap battles that are as emotionally charged as they are entertaining.

Legends of the Fall (1995)

Available: November 1 | Director: Edward Zwick

Cast: Karina Lombard, Julia Ormond, Brad Pitt

The fandom fervor building in the mid to late 90s for Brad Pitt easily overshadowed the deeply felt, heart-wrenching, multi-partner love story anchoring this film. Played over generations, by an excellent ensemble cast, love in Legends of the Fall is adrift, eternal, and never on time.

Talk to Her (2002)

Available: November 1 | Director: Pedro Almodóvar

Cast: Rosario Flores, Mariola Fuentes, Javier Cámara

Pedro Almodóvar’s interest in life and/or death features prominently here. Two men join in a spiritual way, bonded, as each cares for a different woman in a coma. The film’s title - using the Spanish command for “talk” - speaks to the haberdashery of communication as (maybe) heralded by men, but provokes the question of who talks to whom, and why is talking (listening) integral.

Available: November 1 | Director: Spike Jonze

Cast: Tilda Swinton, Litefoot, Nicholas Cage, Meryl Streep

A wonderfully meta film with a fluid cast, Adaptation can be taken two ways. There is the artistic process of adaptation, in this case, adapting a book into a screenplay, and the question of adapting and the process it entails. As the film reveals, through humor and drama, adaptation is nothing but constant change, surprise, and an indeterminate promise of achievement.

Available: November 1 | Director: Raoul Peck

Based on Remember This House, an unfinished novel by James Baldwin, the documentary is narrated by Samuel L. Jackson but centers around footage of James Baldwin speaking. It premiered in 2016, and Baldwin’s words are as relevant now as they were in his lifetime. His messaging pierces through a demonstration and call to action regarding how fear and hate operate.

Available: November 1 | Director: Mark Waters

Cast: Angela Lansbury, Carla Gugino, Jim Carrey

One of Jim Carrey’s most heartwarming roles, his portrayal of a tough, no-strings-attached executive whimsically crumbles as he takes custodianship of several penguins. His once pristine city apartment becomes a tundra for the new penguin unit. His persona - and what he considers valuable in life - changes, as the character comes to understand life through caring.

Available: November 11 | Director: Ryan Coogler

Cast: Melonie Diaz, Octavia Spencer, Michael B. Jordan

Fruitvale Station relates the true story of Oscar Grant III, a 22-year-old Black man killed by a police officer in 2009, as played by the ever-brilliant Michael B. Jordan. Ryan Coogler’s directorial debut is fast-paced and vulnerable. Grant’s death is horrific, and Coogler shows us what happens, but he is intent on showing us who this young man was in his life, intertwining stories of his family and relationships.

