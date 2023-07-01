Sitting down to watch a movie might be the last thing on your mind now that summer is in full swing, but sometimes you need a break from all that healthy fresh air and sunshine. Even if you don’t commit to turning your living room into a cave during the day, there’s always time to watch a great movie at night once the mosquitos start biting. This month, Hulu is adding plenty of new shows, documentaries, and movies to its catalog.

This article will focus on the movies that Hulu is adding and point you in the right direction of where to start.

Night Train (2023)

Available on: July 7

Director: Shane Stanley | Runtime: 95 minutes | Genres: Action, Thriller

Cast: Daniel C. Ryan, Reggie Austin, Brent Bailey, Diora Baird

In this high octane movie, Daniel C. Ryan (Double Threat) stars as Holly McCord, a single mother with a “legendary” souped up truck. As she finds herself falling behind financially as a Hollywood stunt driver, she becomes entangled in a black market medical supply deal where she has to use her skills and truck to avoid getting caught by a determined FBI Agent. Written by CJ Walley (Black SUV) and directed by Shane Stanley (Break Even), Night Train is an action thriller that is sure to satisfy fans of car chases (and crashes).

The Quiet Girl (2022)

Available on: July 7

Director: Colm Bairéad | Runtime: 94 minutes | Genre: Drama

Cast: Carrie Crowley, Andrew Bennett, Catherine Clinch, Michael Patric, Kate Cin Chonaonaigh

This coming-of-age movie is set in rural Ireland, with the main language spoken being Irish Gaelic. The Quiet Girl follows a 9-year-old girl named Cáit (Catherine Clinch) being sent to live with her distant cousins on their farm for the summer because her mother is experiencing a difficult pregnancy. Once Cáit arrives, she is embraced by Eibhlín (Carrie Crowley), who immediately takes on a motherly role. Her husband, Seán, takes longer to warm up to Cáit, but they begin to suspect that there might have been abuse at her original home due to her timid nature and habitual bed-wetting. The three of them will have to make an extremely difficult decision when summer ends and Cáit’s parents wish for her to return home.

High Heat (2022)

Available on: July 1

Director: Zach Golden | Runtime: 84 minutes | Genres: Action, Comedy, Crime

Cast: Olga Kurylenko, Don Johnson, Dallas Page

After the mafia threatens to burn her restaurant down, Ana, who is played by Olga Kurylenko (Extraction II), decides to take things into her own hands. Little does the mafia know that Ana used to be a KGB operative before she decided to settle down and become a chef. She learns that the mafia has targeted her because her husband (Don Johnson) owes them over a million dollars. She will have to put her knife skills to the test when they realize she refuses to be bullied. High Heat is perfect for fans of movies where the antagonists fall into the “you have no idea who you’re messing with” trope that has been popular in films like John Wick, Mr. Nobody, and The Equalizer.

The Ritual Killer (2023)

Available on: July 21

Director: George Gallo | Runtime: 92 minutes | Genres: Action-Thriller

Cast: Cole Hauser, Morgan Freeman, Vernon Davis, Giuseppe Zeno, Peter Stormare

The Ritual Killer follows Detective Lucas Boyd (Cole Hauser), who, following the death of his daughter, pours all his energy into tracking down a serial killer who follows the ancient black magic Muti. He teams up with African anthropology professor, Dr. Mackles (Morgan Freeman) to hunt the killer who chooses his victims based on the brutal tribal ideology that Muti provides power to whomever orchestrates the ritual. Boyd learns that the killer is more of a contract-killer, murdering specific people for rich clients who are seeking power. However, Dr. Mackles has a dark secret of his own that might relate to the case.

My Happy Ending (2023)

Available on: July 24

Director: Sharon Maymon and Tal Granit | Runtime: 89 minutes | Genres: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Andie MacDowell, Miriam Margolyes, Tom Cullen, Sally Phillips

Julia (Andie MacDowell) is a famous actress who learns that she has stage 4 colon cancer. She tries her best to keep this a secret from her friends, family, and fans, but she is forced to face the reality of her diagnosis and treatment. During chemotherapy, she meets three other women who are going through the same thing as her. Initially, she is unhappy with having to share her room and the lack of privacy she has but the four of them learn to support and uplift each other, proving that being rich and famous doesn’t stop you from being human. My Happy Ending is a feel-good movie that is perfect for anyone who is currently struggling or knows someone who is struggling with a serious medical diagnosis.

The Donor Party (2023)

Available on: July 28

Director: Thom Harp | Runtime: 93 minutes | Genres: Comedy

Cast: Malin Akerman, Rob Corddry, Jerry O’Connell, Erin Hayes, Bria Henderson

Following a messy divorce and an unexpected run-in with her ex-husband and his new wife and family, Jaclyn (Malin Akerman) decides that she doesn’t need a husband to have a child of her own, something she has always wanted for herself. She and her friends come up with an unorthodox plan to get her pregnant. The only thing is, they plan on doing so at Molly’s (Erin Hayes) husband’s (Rob Corddry) birthday party, and none of the men invited to the party are aware of this plan. Throughout the night, Jaclyn makes her way through her potential future “baby daddies,” leading her scheme to imminent disaster.

Assassin (2023)

Available on: June 9

Director: Jesse Atlas | Runtime: 87 minutes | Genres: Sci-Fi, Action

Cast: Bruce Willis, Nomzamo Mbatha, Dominic Purcell, Andy Allo, Mustafa Shakir

Assassin is an action movie set in the future, where technology exists that is capable of transferring agents’ minds into other bodies to carry out dangerous, secret missions. Led by Valmora (Bruce Willis), he describes the private military organization as “the future of drone warfare.” One day, a mission goes wrong, causing the death of Agent Sebastian (Mustafa Shakir). His wife, Alexa (Nomzamo Mbatha) volunteers to take his place and bring his killer to justice. This film will also sadly mark the final film performance for Willis, as the actor announced his retirement from acting last year.