The Adventures of Tintin

Available on: June 1st

Director: Steven Spielberg

Writers: Steven Moffat, Edgar Wright, and Joe Cornish

Cast: Jamie Bell, Andy Serkis, Daniel Craig, Nick Frost, and Simon Pegg

To-date Steven Spielberg’s one and only animated film, The Adventures of Tintin deserves another look if you skipped it or don’t quite remember it. Spielberg is one of the greatest directors of all-time, renowned for his shot composition and blocking, and here he is untethered by the logistics and practicalities of live-action, allowing more freedom for his camera as he takes us on a sprawling adventure with a young boy and his dog. Set in 1949, the film has more than a few things in common with Spielberg’s Indiana Jones franchise, as it’s a rip-roaring adventure following a reporter (Jamie Bell), a drunk sea captain (Andy Serkis), and the reporter’s dog as they search for the treasure of a lost ship.

Batman Begins

Available on: June 1st

Director: Christopher Nolan

Writers: Christopher Nolan and David S. Goyer

Cast: Christian Bale, Cillian Murphy, Liam Neeson, Katie Holmes, Michael Caine, Gary Oldman, Ken Watanabe, and Morgan Freeman

Chances are you’ve seen Batman Begins, but even if you have, Christopher Nolan’s 2005 reboot is tremendously rewatchable. The climate during which Batman Begins was released has kind of been lost to the sands of time, and people forget that when it came out, the most recent notion of Batman in everyone’s heads was the colorful and goofy Batman & Robin. This was a radical reinvention of the character that also had a massive impact on the industry as a whole, leading to innumerable “gritty” reboots of iconic characters. But on the whole, Batman Begins holds up well.

Jennifer’s Body

Available on: June 1st

Director: Karyn Kusama

Writer: Diablo Cody

Cast: Megan Fox, Amanda Seyfried, Johnny Simmons, J.K. Simmons, Amy Sedaris, and Adam Brody

If you only know Jennifer’s Body as “that Megan Fox movie,” it’s time to give this one a whirl. While the marketing of the 2009 film leaned heavily on Fox’s sex appeal, Oscar-winning writer Diablo Cody’s script is actually deeply feminist and sharp and funny. Fox plays a high school student who becomes possessed by a demon, and whose best friend tries to stop her from hurting people. But in actuality the film has a really powerful message – Fox’s character is kidnapped and sacrificed on an altar so some men can get ahead in their careers, and subsequently uses her body to lure and attack men who objectify her.

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

Available on: June 1st

Director: John Ford

Cast: James Stewart, John Wayne, Lee Marvin, and Vera Miles

Released in 1962, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance is one of the best Westerns ever made. The film stars James Stewart as a young do-gooder attorney who is attacked by a gang leader named Liberty Valance. He’s rescued and nursed back to health by an aging outlaw played by John Wayne, and what ensues are two different kinds of men teaming up to take on a baddie. Stewart’s character believes the law and justice will prevail, while Wayne’s character knows the only way to stop Valance is to take the law into his own hands. Director John Ford gets meta about Western tropes here, as Liberty Valance is very much a “goodbye” to the old-fashioned Westerns led by Wayne and a passing-of-the-torch of sorts to Stewart’s character, who refuses to get his hands dirty.

Something’s Gotta Give

Available on: June 1st

Director/Writer: Nancy Meyers

Cast: Diane Keaton, Jack Nicholson, Amanda Peet, Frances McDormand, Keanu Reeves, and Jon Favreau

If you’re in the mood for a great romantic comedy, you can’t do much better than Something’s Gotta Give. The film hails from The Holiday and The Parent Trap filmmaker Nancy Meyers, and just might be her best movie to date. Diane Keaton stars as a successful playwright who is surprised at her Hampton’s home by her daughter (Amanda Peet) and her much older, womanizing new boyfriend (Jack Nicholson). When her boyfriend suffers a heart attack, it’s on Keaton’s character to nurse him back to health despite the fact that she and Nicholson’s character do not get along at all. But one thing leads to another and, well, you know how it goes. The film is super funny but also quite emotional, with Nicholson really playing on his own womanizing reputation that he amassed over the years.

Gone Girl

Available on: June 15th

Director: David Fincher

Writer: Gillian Flynn

Cast: Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Carrie Coon, Kim Dickens, Tyler Perry, Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Fugit, and Casey Wilson

David Fincher tackling a paperback thriller? There’s really nothing better. 2014’s Gone Girl is sharp, genuinely hilarious, and wildly compelling as this master filmmaker adapts Gillian Flynn’s bestselling novel of the same name. Ben Affleck plays a man living in Missouri whose wife (Rosamund Pike) goes missing on their fifth wedding anniversary. As the town’s search begins to put the spotlight on Affleck’s character, shocking secrets are uncovered. What makes Gone Girl so great isn’t just the twists and turns (of which there are many), but how Fincher is really crafting a story about relationships, and the lies we tell ourselves and our spouses during courtship that eventually fall apart, laying bare our true selves. Affleck as a good-looking man who just can’t seem to say or do the right thing is brilliant meta-casting, and the entire ensemble here delivers on all cylinders. This is one of the best thrillers of the 21st century.

Jack Reacher

Available on: June 30th

Director/Writer: Christopher McQuarrie

Cast: Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike, Robert Duvall, David Oyelowo, Richard Jenkins, Werner Herzog, and Jai Courtney

Before Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie made Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Fallout (plus two more Mission sequels on the way), their first official collaboration was the underrated 2012 thriller Jack Reacher. Based on the popular Lee Child books, Cruise plays a former military police officer who is requested by name by a suspect in the brutal assassination of five people in broad daylight. Reacher, a tough-as-nails no-nonsense drifter with a penchant for punching people really freaking hard, takes point on an investigation that leads down some dark paths. The film is tremendously compelling, and will leave you upset we didn’t get more Jack Reacher movies from Cruise and McQuarrie (the one and only sequel, directed by Edward Zwick, is a big disappointment). Extra points for casting Werner Herzog as the villain here.

