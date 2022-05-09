These seven picks for Hulu’s May film slate explore the depth of relationships and journeys of mind and soul. Spanning genres, these films ask questions about the certainty and uncertainty of our bonds with others and our environments, while offering dénouement towards a future.
A Beautiful Mind
Available: May 1
Director: Ron Howard
Writer: Akiva Goldsman, Sylvia Nasar
Cast: Jennifer Connelly, Ed Harris, Russell Crowe
While this biographical film offers plenty of cerebral challenges and delights, the relationship between the main two characters, John and Alicia Nash, grounds the story of an intellectual going mad. Love is not delivered as a panacea for various kinds of madness but rather explored as a linkage that attempts at peace and calm during such unraveling.
A Raisin In The Sun
Available: May 1
Director: Daniel Petrie
Writer: Lorraine Hansberry
Cast: Ruby Dee, Claudia McNeil, Sidney Poitier
A Raisin In The Sun, released in 1961, was based on the acclaimed play by Lorraine Hansberry and would, in later years, be restaged many times. The story focuses on a singular event - a Black family’s receipt of an insurance payout - and through this event, explores the nuances of what success and failure mean for the family.
The Breakfast Club
Available: May 1
Director: John Hughes
Writer: John Hughes
Cast: Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy
Considered one of John Hughes’ teens triumphs of the 80s, the film follows a group of high school students in detention on a weekend. The dialogue is crisp and funny as the seemingly disparate individuals find out they have more in common than they thought.
Once Upon A Time In America
Available: May 1
Director: Sergio Leone
Writer: Harry Grey, Leonardo Benvenuti, Piero De Bernardi
Cast: Robert De Niro, Elizabeth McGovern, James Woods
The original version of the film, part of a trilogy, is considered an epic of immigration narrative. The film centralizes the rise of Jewish gangsters in the mobster world of NYC in the early 1900s. Also notable is Ennio Morricone, a cinematic sound master of the 20th century, making sweet music here.
Still Alice
Available: May 1
Director: Robert Glatzer, Wash Westmoreland
Writer: Richard Glatzer, Wash Westmoreland, Lisa Genova
Cast: Julianne Moore, Kristen Stewart, Alec Baldwin
Still Alice is poetic and clinical. A woman, played by Julianne Moore, begins a descent into Alzheimer’s Disease. The creative, aching context of her being a linguistics professor paces the film, one concerned with exploring the formulation and dissolution of language and love.
Taken
Available: May 1
Director: Pierre Morel
Writer: Luc Besson, Robert Mark Kamen
Cast: Maggie Grace, Famke Janssen, Liam Neeson
Spawning sequels, Taken gets its heart from a father’s devotion to his daughter, as he tracks her kidnapping from across the world. Particularly meaningful are the film’s last scenes, which remind us that this story of a father saving a daughter is one of many ways this story could end.
As Good As It Gets
Available: May 31
Director: James L. Brooks
Writer: Mark Andrus, James L. Brooks
Cast: Helen Hunt, Cuba Gooding Jr., Greg Kinnear
I would argue As Good As It Gets is James L. Brook’s most feel-good film. The central lesson of accepting ourselves and others is neither spoon-fed nor force-fed. Instead, the film delivers authentic characters who relate to each other authentically, without apology or dillydally.