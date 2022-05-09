These seven picks for Hulu’s May film slate explore the depth of relationships and journeys of mind and soul. Spanning genres, these films ask questions about the certainty and uncertainty of our bonds with others and our environments, while offering dénouement towards a future.

A Beautiful Mind

Available: May 1

Director: Ron Howard

Writer: Akiva Goldsman, Sylvia Nasar

Cast: Jennifer Connelly, Ed Harris, Russell Crowe

While this biographical film offers plenty of cerebral challenges and delights, the relationship between the main two characters, John and Alicia Nash, grounds the story of an intellectual going mad. Love is not delivered as a panacea for various kinds of madness but rather explored as a linkage that attempts at peace and calm during such unraveling.

A Raisin In The Sun

Available: May 1

Director: Daniel Petrie

Writer: Lorraine Hansberry

Cast: Ruby Dee, Claudia McNeil, Sidney Poitier

A Raisin In The Sun, released in 1961, was based on the acclaimed play by Lorraine Hansberry and would, in later years, be restaged many times. The story focuses on a singular event - a Black family’s receipt of an insurance payout - and through this event, explores the nuances of what success and failure mean for the family.

The Breakfast Club

Available: May 1

Director: John Hughes

Writer: John Hughes

Cast: Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy

Considered one of John Hughes’ teens triumphs of the 80s, the film follows a group of high school students in detention on a weekend. The dialogue is crisp and funny as the seemingly disparate individuals find out they have more in common than they thought.

Once Upon A Time In America

Available: May 1

Director: Sergio Leone

Writer: Harry Grey, Leonardo Benvenuti, Piero De Bernardi

Cast: Robert De Niro, Elizabeth McGovern, James Woods

The original version of the film, part of a trilogy, is considered an epic of immigration narrative. The film centralizes the rise of Jewish gangsters in the mobster world of NYC in the early 1900s. Also notable is Ennio Morricone, a cinematic sound master of the 20th century, making sweet music here.

Still Alice

Available: May 1

Director: Robert Glatzer, Wash Westmoreland

Writer: Richard Glatzer, Wash Westmoreland, Lisa Genova

Cast: Julianne Moore, Kristen Stewart, Alec Baldwin

Still Alice is poetic and clinical. A woman, played by Julianne Moore, begins a descent into Alzheimer’s Disease. The creative, aching context of her being a linguistics professor paces the film, one concerned with exploring the formulation and dissolution of language and love.

Taken

Available: May 1

Director: Pierre Morel

Writer: Luc Besson, Robert Mark Kamen

Cast: Maggie Grace, Famke Janssen, Liam Neeson

Spawning sequels, Taken gets its heart from a father’s devotion to his daughter, as he tracks her kidnapping from across the world. Particularly meaningful are the film’s last scenes, which remind us that this story of a father saving a daughter is one of many ways this story could end.

As Good As It Gets

Available: May 31

Director: James L. Brooks

Writer: Mark Andrus, James L. Brooks

Cast: Helen Hunt, Cuba Gooding Jr., Greg Kinnear

I would argue As Good As It Gets is James L. Brook’s most feel-good film. The central lesson of accepting ourselves and others is neither spoon-fed nor force-fed. Instead, the film delivers authentic characters who relate to each other authentically, without apology or dillydally.

