Hulu has become increasingly popular among streaming platforms, with an ever-expanding catalog of options for everybody to enjoy. As always, Hulu has released a list of all the upcoming additions to their content this month, as well as movies and shows that will be expiring from the platform. It can get a little overwhelming trying to navigate new content across multiple streaming platforms, so we’ll break it down here. This handy guide will help you determine the latest and most highly anticipated releases coming to Hulu this month, without having to wade through the new additions of older movies first.

The Locksmith (2023)

Available on: May 13

Director: Nicolas Harvard | Runtime: 91 minutes | Genres: Crime, Thriller

Cast: Ryan Phillippe, Kate Bosworth, Ving Rhames, Charlie Weber, Gabriela Quezada

The Locksmith is an American crime thriller starring Ryan Philippe (Crash) as a newly released convict. The film, written by John Glosser, Joe Russo, Chris LaMont, and Blair Kroeber, marks the directorial debut of Nicolas Harvard. Fresh out of prison, Miller Graham (Philippe) is determined to find a way back into the lives of his daughter and ex-girlfriend, Beth (Kate Bosworth). Once using his locksmith skills for theft, he now tries to make an honest living, but his efforts are thrown off when he is approached by someone from his past. To make things right, he has to pull off one last heist, but the people he steals from kidnap his daughter in retaliation. Will he ever truly be able to leave behind his life of crime?

White Men Can’t Jump (2023)

Available on: May 19

Director: Calmatic | Runtime: 101 minutes | Genres: Sports, Comedy

Cast: Sinqua Walls, Jack Harlow, Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Lance Reddick

Directed by Calmatic (House Party) and written by Kenya Barris, and Doug Hall (both of whom are writers for the sitcom black-ish), White Men Can’t Jump is a remake of Ron Shelton's(Bull Durham) 1992 comedy of the same name. Starring Sinqua Walls (American Soul) as Kamal Allen (previously played by Wesley Snipes) and Jack Harlow as Jeremy (previously played by Woody Harrelson). The Hulu original film follows two hustlers who team up to win a basketball competition for a grand prize of $500,000 dollars. In order to win the cash, they have to put aside their past differences to slam dunk on the other competitors. This movie is also one of the late Lance Reddick’s (John Wick) final film performances before his death in March 2023.

Saint Omer (2022)

Available on: May 12

Director: Alice Diop | Runtime: 122 minutes | Genres: Legal, Drama

Cast: Kayije Kagame, Guslagie Malanda, Valérie Dréville

This French legal drama marks the narrative film debut of director Alice Diop, who previously only directed documentary films. Saint Omerfollows Rama (Kayije Kagame) as she travels from Paris to Saint-Omer to watch and write about the ongoing trial of Lawrence Coly. Coly, played by Guslagie Malanda, is on trial for the death of her 15-month-old daughter, whom she abandoned on a beach to be swept away by the tide. The film serves as a modern retelling of the mythological tale of Medea and tackles themes of immigration, identity, and isolation through the lens of motherhood.

Mummies (2023)

Available on: May 26

Director: Juan Jesús García Galocha | Runtime: 88 minutes | Genres: Animation, Comedy

Cast: Joe Thomas, Eleanor Tomlinson, Celia Imrie, Hugh Bonneville, Sean Bean

This Spanish animated movie is the feature film debut of director Juan Jesús García Galocha. Mummies is a film about three mummies who journey from the depths of the underworld in search of a sacred ring that was stolen from their tomb. Unsurprisingly, they end up in present-day London, the place where all “lost” artifacts tend to wind up. As Thut (Joe Thomas), Nefer (Eleanor Tomlinson), and Sekhem (Santiago Winder) try to navigate the 21st century, they face clashes with culture, technology, and the greedy archeologist who stole the ring. Accompanying them is also a baby crocodile mummy named Ed. What family-friendly adventure movie is complete without an adorable animal sidekick?

Broker (2022)

Available on: May 24

Director: Hirokazu Kore-eda | Runtime: 129 minutes | Genres: Drama, Foreign

Cast: Song Kang-ho, Gang Dong-won, Bae Doona, Lee Ji-eun, Lee Joo-young

Broker is a South Korean film that is written and directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda and takes place in a small town. Song Kang-ho (Parasite) plays a man named Ha Sang-hyeon who owns a small laundry parlor and volunteers at his church. What the church doesn’t realize, however, is that Sang-hyeon occasionally takes babies from the “baby box” to sell on the adoption black market.

The box is meant to be a safe option for mothers to anonymously abandon their infants and members of the church will care for the child and find a family to adopt them. One night, a mother experiences a change of heart and returns for her child, catching Sang-hyeon in the act. With the help of Sang-hyeon’s accomplice, Dong-soo (Gang Dong-won), the three of them embark on a road trip to interview and find parents for the child as the police investigators close in on them.

Both Sides of the Blade (2022)

Available on: May 4

Director: Claire Denis | Runtime: 116 | Genres: Drama, Romance, Thriller

Cast: Juliette Binoche, Vincent Lindon, Grégoire Colin, Bulle Olgier

This French film follows a seemingly happily married couple as they navigate the reemergence of a friend they both share a history with. Sara (Juliette Binoche) encounters her ex-lover, François (Grégoire Colin) on the street one day and is flooded with memories and emotions. François is in town to recruit Sara’s husband, Jean (Vincent Lindon) to act as a talent scout for his newly formed sports agency. Jean is a former professional rugby player, which is why François sought him out specifically, but bringing him back into their lives could potentially ruin everything they’ve built together. Both Sides of the Blade is a great film for fans of “love triangle” movies like My Policeman.

The Little Things (2021)

Available on: May 1

Director: John Lee Hancock | Runtime: 128 minutes| Genres: Neo-Noir, Crime, Thriller

Cast: Denzel Washington, Jared Leto, Rami Malek, Chris Bauer, Natalie Morales

The Little Things is a detective thriller set in the 90s that follows Kern County Deputy Sheriff Jon “Deke” Deacon (Denzel Washington) as he is sent to LA to collect some evidence. As a former LA County detective, he accompanies Jimmy Baxter (Rami Malek) to a homicide scene and recognizes a similar M.O. of the perpetrator that links the case to an old serial killer case that he was never able to solve. The two of them work together under an ever-tightening time restraint, as the FBI is threatening to take over the case. If you like intense “cat and mouse” detective movies like Se7en, this should be your next watch!

