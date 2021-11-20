This November, Hulu transitions from "Huluween" to, um, "watching Hulu this November!"

If you're looking for an excellent movie to stream on the big green service, we've got you covered. From riotous comedies to imaginative science fiction to dramas about money and greed and 1960s pop music, these are the seven best new movies on Hulu this November 2021. Happy streaming!

Black Dynamite

Image via Apparition Destination Films

Available: November 1

Director: Scott Sanders

Writers: Michael Jai White, Scott Sanders, Byron Minns

Cast: Michael Jai White, Tommy Davidson, Salli Richardson

The problem with movies that try to capture "camp," a quality that's usually the result of a lack of self-awareness, is that the filmmakers tip too hard into effort, losing some of that gulf between commitment and comedy that makes a text as deliriously campy as it needs to me. This is, thank goodness, not the case with Black Dynamite, a gut-busting campy-on-purpose comedy that lovingly spoofs the Blaxploitation genre and all of the low-budget goofs therein. Michael Jai White is simply having the most fun as our badass genre hero, a character who both exists within the plot of the film and as a meta-textual anchor trying desperately to keep the sinking ship of "the movie" afloat through sheer force of will. This is all a high-falutin' way of saying: Black Dynamite will make you laugh hard, and become your new cult classic instantly.

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Image via 20th Century Fox

Available: November 1

Director: Larry Charles

Writers: Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Peter Baynham, Dan Mazer, Todd Phillips

Cast: Sacha Baron Cohen, Ken Davitian, Luenell, Pamela Anderson

Somehow, and in some ways dispiritingly, this lightning-in-a-bottle, culture-defining snapshot of America plays just as well today as it did in 2006. Borat, the feature-length adaptation of Sacha Baron Cohen's ignorant Kazakhstani journalist who travels to the "U S and A" to find his beloved Pamela Anderson, is a searing piece of political satire, a defining mockumentary that is also a sobering documentary, and just one of the tightest, funniest, most committed pieces of movie comedy ever made. The discoveries Cohen-as-Borat makes about the insidious prejudices and attitudes harbored by average Americans are nauseating, but the moments that stick with me the most are the moments of joy, empathy, and outrageous silliness captured for the rest of time. High-five!

Boyz n the Hood

Image via Columbia Pictures

Available: November 1

Director/Writer: John Singleton

Cast: Cuba Gooding Jr., Morris Chestnut, Ice Cube, Laurence Fishburne, Nia Long, Angela Bassett

An essential American film, harrowing and tragic, rife with stunning talent. Boyz n the Hood, the debut feature from a then-23-year-old John Singleton, shows the stories and fates of young men in South Central Los Angeles, promising glimpses of redemption while making gripping cases for how our vicious country oppresses and discards Black people and their dreams. The film's construction is perfect at every level; it's powerfully performed, written, and constructed. A movie you've simply got to watch.

Fargo

Image via Gramercy Pictures

Available: November 1

Directors/Writers: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen

Cast: Frances McDormand, William H. Macy, Steve Buscemi, Harve Presnell, Peter Stormare

While we're here, would you like another perfect American film? Fargo is more than the inspiration for an excellent FX series — it's quite possibly the Coen Brothers' best movie, an exacting, slow-burn thriller into our unshakeable need of money and power and what we're willing to do to get it. But thankfully, unlike some other (still excellent) Coen Brothers works, Fargo has an emotionally optimistic, endearing core of Frances McDormand as Marge Gunderson, a pregnant cop with a loving husband (John Carroll Lynch) and ability to remain unswayed by the forces of evil and greed surrounding her. Is Fargo a perfect American film? Oh ya, sure.

Inception

Image via Warner Bros.

Available: November 1

Director/Writer: Christopher Nolan

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Elliot Page, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Tom Berenger, Michael Caine

While I'm out here making wild proclamations about our contemporary auteurs, I'll say this: Inception is Christopher Nolan's best movie. It's complex but accessible, fleet but thorough, tracked to a high concept premise (what if you could plant an idea into someone's dream?) while still retaining a character-driven, emotional core (can Leonardo DiCaprio get over Marion Cotillard and see his damn kids again?). Nolan's screenplay is so good at the creative concept of "if this is true, what else is true?" — because we're in a surreal dream world, we can manipulate realities, but sometimes those realities can be corrupted by other people's mental traumas — and his direction is so good at the crowd-pleasing concept of "what if an action sequence could rule as hell?" — fights down rotating hallways, Tom Hardy pulling out a rocket launcher and calling us "darling," and more. Inception is a feat of virtuosic, prestigious blockbuster filmmaking. I cry at the pinwheel every time.

The Matrix

Image via Warner Bros.

Available: November 1

Directors/Writers: The Wachowskis

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving, Joe Pantoliano

And now, to fuse the impulses of "perfect American movie" with "accessible blockbuster crossed with esoteric science-fiction." Whether you're boning up for the impending sequel or just need another red pill, there's never a bad time to watch The Matrix, the Wachowskis' pop masterpiece. Revolutionary visual effects, game-changing world-building, a crystal-clear screenplay guiding us through it all like a white rabbit through Wonderland... Just watch The Matrix already!

That Thing You Do!

Image via 20th Century Fox

Available: November 1

Director/Writer: Tom Hanks

Cast: Tom Everett Scott, Liv Tyler, Johnathon Schaech, Steve Zahn, Ethan Embry, Tom Hanks

I gotta stop calling movies "perfect"... after this one.

That Thing You Do! comes from the mind of Tom Hanks and the world of post-Beatles pop idoldom. When The Oneders (pronounced "wonders," thank you) find a hit song thanks to a new drummer's (Tom Everett Scott) accidentally upbeat arrangement, their world goes topsy-turvy as they get a taste of superstardom. Hanks' work is charming, funny, emotionally complicated, darker than you'd expect, and inspiring in ways you wouldn't expect. I'm so sorry but it is indeed a perfect film and if you dislike my passion for film then stop reading my dang articles!!

