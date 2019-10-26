0

New month, new movies, and with the weekend upon us, it’s usually the peak time to tune into some new streaming titles. And what with it being just a few days before Halloween, you better believe Hulu has some great new horror movies to stream this month. But that’s not all they’ve got in store, so scaredy-cats need not worry.

We’ve selected five of the best new movies streaming on Hulu in October 2019 from the brand-new zom-com Little Monsters to the essential 90s actioner Face/Off. So if you’re looking for something new to watch, spare yourself the endless scroll through the queue and check out our picks below.