For some people, October is “just another month,” but for others, October can be the most exciting time of the year! Thanks to the beloved holiday of Halloween, there are no shortages of new (and classic) horror movies that emerge during this time. Despite the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike that looms over the future of the film industry, there are still plenty of movies that are becoming available to stream on various platforms to satiate your needs for new content. This October, Hulu is adding plenty of movies and shows to its platform, with something that can appeal to and entertain movie lovers of all ages. This article will help you find your next nightmare-inducing viewing experience.

RELATED: The Best Movies on Hulu Right Now

Leprechaun - 30th Anniversary Film Collection

Available on: October 1

Director: Mark Jones | Runtime: 92 minutes | Sub-Genres: Comedy, Slasher

Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Warwick Davis, Ken Olandt, Mark Holton, Robert Gorman

The first Leprechaun movie made audiences cringe and laugh when it hit theaters in 1993. The premise follows a pot of gold that was stolen from a Leprechaun prior to the main story. When the Leprechaun chases after his gold, he is trapped in a locked box for a decade before he is accidentally released into the world. In order to honor the Leprechaun franchise on its 30th anniversary, Hulu has decided to add all eight of the movies (with a potential new addition) to its collection for October. In addition to the original Leprechaun, Leprechaun 2 (1994), Leprechaun 3 (1995), Leprechaun 4: In Space (1996), Leprechaun In The Hood (2000), Leprechaun: Back 2 Tha Hood (2003), Leprechaun: Origins (2014), and Leprechaun Returns (2018) will be available to stream throughout the month.

Appendage (2023)

Available on: October 2

Director: Anna Zlokovic | Runtime: 94 minutes | Sub-Genres: Drama, Thriller

Cast: Emily Hampshire, Hadley Robinson, Deborah Rennard, Brandon Mychal Smith

Appendagetakes a fresh new spin on how “inner demons” can affect an individual. Perhaps, in this particular case, it would be more accurate to describe them as “outer demons” in this high-pressure thriller. Fashion student Hannah (Hadley Robinson) struggles to find inspiration for a new, challenging design assignment. As she delves deeper into her work, she learns that something inside her is growing and slowly taking control over her actions. After reaching out to a healthcare professional, she discovers a small group of people who also suffer the same affliction. They seem to treat it as a blessing instead of an ailment, but when Hannah’s “appendage” proves to be more destructive than helpful, she will have to figure out a way to regain control of her body.

The Boogeyman (2023)

Available on: October 5

Director: Rob Savage | Runtime: 99 minutes | Sub-Genres: Supernatural, Thriller

Cast: Sophie Thatcher, Chris Messina, Vivien Lyra Blair, David Dastmalchian

This recent Stephen King adaptation is based on King’s short story of the same name from his 1978 anthology, Night Shift. Featuring Yellowjackets star Sophie Thatcher, The Boogeyman centers around therapist Will Harper (Chris Messina) and his two daughters, Sadie (Thatcher) and Sawyer (Vivien Lyra Blair) as they struggle to deal with the recent and sudden death of their mother and wife. A strange new client visits Will one day, claiming to be inadvertently responsible for the deaths of his three children, who he claims died at the hands of the Boogeyman. Shortly after his visit, the family of three begins to notice strange occurrences around their home, becoming more and more sinister and dangerous with each event. This is a perfect watch if you prefer movies that feature “bump-in-the-night” monsters.

Zombie Town (2023)

Available on: October 6

Director: Peter Lepeniotis | Runtime: 92 minutes | Sub-Genres: Comedy, Family-Friendly

Cast: Chevy Chase, Dan Aykroyd, Marlon Kazadi, Madi Monroe, Henry Czerny

If Stephen King is a little too intense for your taste, this Canadian horror-comedy is an adaptation of R. L. Stine’s 2012 book of the same name. Zombie Town follows two teenagers on Halloween night who watch a never-before-seen movie at the theaters that was created by a reclusive filmmaker (Dan Aykroyd). What was supposed to be an exciting night out turns into terror as the film slowly turns their town into zombies. In order to return things to normal, the two of them must track down the creator of the cursed film reel while navigating an entire town of the living dead.

The Mill (2023)

Available on: October 9

Director: Sean King O’Grady | Runtime: N/A | Sub-Genres: Sci-Fi, Psychological Thriller

Cast: Lil Rey Howery, Pat Healy, Karen Obilom

Another new Hulu Original, The Mill opens with a white-collar businessman, played by Lil Rey Howery (Vacation Friends) who wakes up and finds himself trapped in an open-air cell. The only thing in the cell with him is an old grist mill that he is forced to operate to survive. With no memory of how he ended up there, he has to find a way to escape his cage in time to make it to the birth of his first child. Mind games and claustrophobia both play a pivotal role in this psychological thriller as he tries to figure out not only how he got there and how to escape, but also who and why someone would do this to him.

Slotherhouse (2023)

Available on: October 15

Director: Matthew Goodhue | Runtime: 93 minutes | Sub-Genres: Comedy, Thriller

Cast: Lisa Ambalanavar, Steven Kapicic, Grace Patterson, Olivia Rouyre

You think you’ve seen it all when it comes to animal-based horror films… until you see this movie. Unlike Jaws or Anaconda, the featured killer creature of this movie is not an apex predator, but instead, a three-toed sloth. Don’t rush to any conclusions about how deadly a sloth can be when it’s been irresponsibly and illegally relocated to its new environment: a sorority house. When Emily Young (Lisa Ambalanavar) runs for president of her sorority, she decides she needs to add something extra special to her campaign. She ultimately ends up adopting a sloth and uses the wild animal as her “mascot.” Little does she know that the sloth has something else in mind… savage, ruthless murder. All puns aside, Slotherhouseis the epitome of campy, cheesy horror for fans who prefer something a little more light-hearted. “Don’t rush, die slow.”

Cobweb (2023)

Available on: October 20

Director: Samuel Bodin | Runtime: 88 minutes | Sub-Genres: Supernatural, Psychological Thriller

Cast: Lizzy Caplan, Anthony Starr, Cleopatra Coleman, Woody Norman

Castle Rock’s “Annie Wilkes” meets The Boys’ “Homelander” with respective stars Lizzy Caplan and Anthony Starr teaming up as parents to 8-year-old Peter (Woody Norman), who begins to hear mysterious knocking sounds coming from his bedroom wall one night. From the producer of Barbarian and It, comes a new “haunted house” horror movie that will have you questioning your sanity as you discover the untold truths that hang over the heads of young Peter’s parents.

Stay tuned for the next round of new additions coming to Hulu in November!