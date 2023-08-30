It’s that time of the year! Kids are returning to school, the weather is starting to cool off, and there are even Christmas decorations being put out in stores already! Change is in the air, and Hulu will be making some new additions to its movie catalog to keep things fresh for you. Regardless of what your favorite genre is, there is bound to be a film in this article that will grab your attention!

Moving On (2022)

Available on: September 1

Director: Paul Weitz | Runtime: 85 minutes | Genres: Comedy

Cast: Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Malcolm McDowell, Richard Roundtree

In this R-rated comedy, two former friends reunite and reconnect over a decades-old grudge. Evelyn and Claire, played by Grace & Frankie stars Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, attend the funeral of an old friend. While there, they both come up with a devious plan to get revenge on the widower Howard (Malcolm McDonald) for the harm he caused them both almost 50 years ago during their college years. Directed by Paul Weitz (Grandma), this killer comedy proves that you can never be too old to be petty.

Simulant (2023)

Available on: September 1

Director: April Mullen | Runtime: 95 minutes | Genres: Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama

Cast: Jordana Brewster, Simu Liu, Robbie Amell, Sam Worthington

Set in the not-too-distant future, a grieving widow named Faye (Jordana Brewster) attempts to replace her recently deceased husband, Evan (Robbie Amell), with a humanoid simulant. The perfect human replica of Evan soon enlists the help of a global hacker (played by Simu Liu) to remove the programmed restrictions on his thoughts and actions, giving him free will. Meanwhile, Artificial Intelligence Compliance Enforcement (AICE) Agent Kessler (Sam Worthington) has been investigating the recent increase of “jailbroken” simulants in the city. Little does he know, that the hacker has plans to unlock all the simulations worldwide, creating a potential AI uprising.

The Menu (2022)

Available on: September 3

Director: Mark Mylod | Runtime: 107 minutes | Genres: Comedy, Horror

Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, John Leguizamo, Judith Light

This dark comedy centers around a prestigious restaurant located on a private island. The chef, Julian Slowik (Ralph Fiennes), commands absolute obedience from his cult-like staff. Several guests have paid a steep price to be chartered to the restaurant for an exclusive “experience of a lifetime” dinner. Each guest slowly begins to realize that the multiple-course meal has been custom-tailored for each of them, based on past grudges that Slowik holds against them. The only exception, however, is Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy). As she was a last-minute replacement for a date, Slowik had no time to research her history, as she was not on the original guest list. As each course is served, it is slowly revealed that Slowik never had any intentions of letting anyone (staff included) leave the island that night. If you're a fan of "eat the rich" movies like Triangle of Sadness or Parasite, this is the movie for you!

The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)

Available on: September 4

Director: Martin McDonagh | Runtime: 114 minutes | Genres: Black Comedy, Drama

Cast: Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, Barry Keoghan

Set in the Irish countryside, not long after the end of the Irish Civil War, this film follows the tumultuous relationship between two “friends.” Pádraic (Colin Farrell) is upset and shocked when his long-time friend, Colm (Brendan Gleeson) abruptly stops talking to him, refusing to tell him why. The more that Pádraic tries to approach Colm to learn what has changed in their relationship, the more Colm resorts to desperate measures to avoid him, even going as far as cutting his own fingers off at one point. Pádraic’s sister, Siobhán (Kerry Condon), and local boy Dominic (Barry Keoghan) try to get the two men to resolve their feud, to no avail. How far will things escalate before Pádraic gets his answer?

97 Minutes (2023)

Available on: September 8

Director: Timo Vuorensola | Runtime: 93 minutes | Genres: Suspense, Thriller

Cast: Alec Baldwin, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, MyAnna Buring

In this ticking-clock thriller, an undercover INTERPOL agent (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) is on a 747 flight that has been hijacked by 5 men. He has to find a way to subdue the hijackers and save the lives of the other passengers, but during his attempts to do so, the pilot is shot and gravely injured, rendering him unable to fly the plane. On the ground, an ATF operative (Alec Baldwin) informs him that he only has 97 minutes' worth of fuel left on the plane, adding more pressure to the situation. Will he be able to land the plane safely before the ATF fighter planes shoot it out of the sky?

Bad Axe (2022)

Available on: September 18

Director: David Siev | Runtime: 100 minutes | Genres: Documentary

Cast: David Siev, Chun Siev

This documentary follows the unfolding events of 2020 as an Asian-American family struggles to keep their American dream alive in the face of the pandemic and blatant racism in a rural Trump-supporting town in Michigan. During the pandemic, the number of hate crimes committed against Asian Americans skyrocketed to nearly 150% higher than in previous years, largely thanks to anti-Asian rhetoric spewed by the former president when referring to the source of COVID-19. Documentarian David Siev interviews his family members to ask about their memories of coming to America from Cambodia and their experience during the pandemic while trying to keep their family business afloat.

Sanctuary (2022)

Available on: September 21

Director: Zachary Wigon | Runtime: 96 minutes | Genres: Psychological Thriller

Cast: Margaret Qualley, Christopher Abbott

When Hal (Christopher Abbott) learns that he is to take his father’s place as CEO of a luxury hotel chain, he attempts to end his controversial relationship with dominatrix Rebecca (Margaret Qualley). However, she is not happy with his decision to do so, and begins to blackmail him for large amounts of money (half of his salary for the first year, roughly $4 million) or she will ruin his career. Confined within the walls of a luxury apartment, the two of them struggle to establish a new power dynamic and stay alive during the process.

Stay tuned here for updates on what Hulu has in store for next month!