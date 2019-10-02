The Best New Movies to Watch for Free on IMDb TV in October 2019

0

While streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime compete for your eyeballs, there’s a different no-cost option out there that’s actually streaming quite a few genuinely great movies: IMDb TV. It’s a free streaming video channel that offers thousands of premium movies and TV shows, with half the ads of network TV. How do you watch it? Well in the U.S. you can watch IMDb TV on the IMDb website and within the Prime Video and IMDb apps across various devices.

So, what’s on it? Well, IMDb TV just released its list of new movies coming in October, and it’s a swell lineup that also happens to have a host of spooky films that fit right into the Halloween season. Genuine masterpieces like Zodiac, Apocalypse Now, and Clue are newly available, as is the original Child’s Play, the tremendously terrifying Rosemary’s Baby, and Martin Scorsese’s underrated Shutter Island.

Check out the full list of new movies on IMDb TV in October 2019 below, and for even more free streaming options, check out our list of where you can watch free movies legally online.

What’s Coming to IMDb TV in October:

October 1, 2019

A Cinderella Story (2004)

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

Apocalypse Now (1979)

Bewitched (2005)

Cake (2014)

Draft Day (2014)

Escape Plan (2013)

Hey Arnold! The Movie (2002)

Hollow Man (2000)

Hugo (2011)

Looney Tunes: Back in Action (2003)

Lord of War (2005)

March of the Penguins (2005)

Popeye (1980)

Pumping Iron (1977)

RV (2006)

Snatch (2000)

The Golden Compass (2007)

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)

Halloween Favorites Coming to IMDb TV in October:

October 1, 2019

Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction (1997-2002)

Boogeyman (2005)

Child’s Play (1972)

Clue (1985)

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

Flatliners (1990)

Forensic Files (1996-2011)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998)

Killers: Behind the Myth (2013-2015)

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)

Rod Sterling’s Night Gallery (1969-1973)

Rosemary’s Baby (2014)

Sabrina the Teenage Witch (1996)

Shutter Island (2010)

Silent Hill (2006)

The Following (2013-2015)

The Ghost Squad (2005)

Unsolved Mysteries with Dennis Farina (1987-2010)

Urban Legend (1998)

Urban Legends: The Final Cut (2000)

Vampire Academy (2014)

Wolf (1994)

Zodiac (2007)