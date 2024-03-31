With April ringing in, Max gears up to release more original shows and add more films to its stacked catalog. For instance, Robert Downey Jr. is set to lead one of the streaming service's most anticipated book-to-screen adaptations of the year, The Sympathizer. Beloved host Conan O'Brien will also star in a new travel series entitled Conan O'Brien Must Go. On top of these original projects, Max is also adding more notable films to its roster. Jonathan Glazer's chilling Holocaust drama The Zone of Interest is fresh out of an Oscar win, and it will soon be available to watch via the streaming service. If you need tips on what titles to watch next from the list of newly added films, here are a few that might pique your interest.

Black Swan (2010)

Available on: April 1, 2024

Director: Darren Aronofsky | Runtime: 1 h 48 min

Cast: Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis, Vincent Cassel, Winona Ryder

Natalie Portman's filmography includes anything from Star Wars to Jackie, but out of all her stellar performances, there is one that remains unmatched. In Black Swan, the actress had to go through a rigorous process to learn ballet and dance as if she'd done it her whole life. Her hard work paid off and she received multiple accolades, including an Academy Award for Best Actress. Her character in the film, Nina, is a talented ballerina from a prestigious company who is eagerly awaiting the opportunity to play the swan in Swan Lake. Although she is an ideal candidate to play the White Swan, she isn't fierce or mysterious enough to play the Black Swan. Unlike Nina, one of the company's newcomers (Lily, played by Mila Kunis) is the perfect fit for the Black Swan, making this battle for the part intense and all-consuming.

The Social Network (2010)

Close

Available on: April 1, 2024

Director: David Fincher | Runtime: 2 h

Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake, Rooney Mara

Facebook might've been around for a while, but few know how Mark Zuckerberg's social media platform came to be. In The Social Network, Jesse Eisenberg plays the billionaire before fame, as he created Facebook during his university days at Harvard. Through computer programming, Zuckerberg created a social network that soon took over the world and changed how people communicate forever. Although his success is rampant, six years after his idea launched, he sees himself in a rocky place regarding friendships and legal matters. The David Fincher film might take creative liberties when it comes to telling the story, but the project holds up because of its star-studded cast and clever script (props to Aaron Sorkin).

Lost in Translation (2003)

Image via Focus Features

Available on: April 1, 2024

Director: Sofia Coppola | Runtime: 1 h 42 min

Cast: Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson, Giovanni Ribisi, Anna Faris

If you are looking for a slow-paced film that is heavily focused on day-to-day interactions instead of plot twists, Lost in Translation is the slow burn you need. In it, an aging movie star and a newlywed cross paths at a hotel in Tokyo. Although they seem like total opposites on the page, these two lonely individuals find solace in each other's company. As they both navigate a foreign land together, the protagonists form an unlikely bond that will change them forever.

Youth (2015)

Available on: April 1, 2024

Director: Paolo Sorrentino | Runtime: 2 h 4 min

Cast: Michael Caine, Harvey Keitel, Rachel Weisz, Paul Dano

Despite the title, Youth isn't about being young but rather appreciating the process of aging alongside the people who are near and dear to you. Directed by Paolo Sorrentino, the film follows retired composer Fred Ballinger (Michael Caine) and his longtime best friend Mick (Harvey Keitel) as they go on a vacation to a resort in Switzerland. During their stay, Fred is granted a once in a lifetime opportunity to play in the presence of Queen Elizabeth II while Mick pens what might become the last screenplay of his career.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010)

Image via Universal Pictures

Available on: April 1, 2024

Director: Edgar Wright | Runtime: 1 h 52 min

Cast: Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Brie Larson, Kieran Culkin

Before Netflix decided to come up with an animation entitled Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, its onscreen predecessor paved the way. Edgar Wright's Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World is centered on the titular character (played by comedian Michael Cera) as he takes his chances on love with the beautiful and enigmatic Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). Yet, there are many obstacles ahead in order for these two to be a couple. Scott must defeat Ramona's lengthy list of ex-boyfriends, which becomes a challenge that he willingly accepts.

Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)

Image via Universal Pictures

Available on: April 1, 2024

Director: Sharon McGuire | Runtime: 1 h 37 min

Cast: Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth, Hugh Grant, Gemma Jones

If you are searching for a feel-good, this classic rom-com will bring the levity and laughter you are looking for. In Bridget Jones's Diary, a 32-year-old woman is determined to ring the New Year with a newfound sense of confidence. She writes about her eccentric ventures, especially her love life, in her personal diary. Soon enough, her real-life experiences make up for juicy stories in her journal as Bridget sees herself with not one but two suitors seeking her attention.

The Zone of Interest (2023)

Image via A24

Available on: April 5, 2024

Director: Jonathan Glazer | Runtime: 1 h 45 min

Cast: Sandra Hüller, Christian Friedel, Johann Karthaus, Luis Noah Witte

Last but not least, one of the month's most anticipated releases has to be the recent Oscar winner for Best Foreign Picture. The Zone of Interest provides a different outlook on the Holocaust, focusing on the commandant of Auschwitz and his family as they try to live a picture-perfect life next to the infamous concentration camp. Throughout this film, viewers can't help but feel haunted by the fact that a family could remain untouched by the horrors on the other side of their garden wall (which aren't explicitly shown but rather heard).