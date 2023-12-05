Max will add a few new titles to its catalog before the end of the year, including the 1985 version of The Color Purple. The film was added to the platform a few weeks ahead of the release of the musical adaptation starring Halle Bailey. Max will also put out an exclusive documentary entitled Oprah and The Color Purple Journey, giving subscribers an inside glimpse into Oprah Winfrey's involvement in the OG production and the upcoming one. Aside from The Color Purple, other films will land on the platform, and here is a curated list of which ones you should consider watching next.

'The Color Purple' (1985)

Available on: December 1

Director: Steven Spielberg | Runtime: 2 h 34 min

Cast: Danny Glover, Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey, Margaret Avery

Before the musical version of The Color Purple hits theaters later this month, it is worth revisiting the award-winning OG onscreen adaptation. Based on the novel by Alice Walker, this film follows the coming-of-age journey of Celie Harris (Whoopi Goldberg), a young African-American girl who endures abuse and mistreatment in the hopes of one day being reunited with her sister Nettie (Akosua Busia). This devastating story touches audiences due to its talented cast and the directorial efforts of none other than Steven Spielberg.

'The Informant!' (2009)

Image via Warner Bros.

Available on: December 1

Director: Steven Soderbergh | Runtime: 1 h 48 min

Cast: Matt Damon, Tony Hale, Patton Oswalt, Lucas McHugh Caroll

In this Steven Soderbergh satirical take on a true story, Mark Whitacre (Matt Damon) risks his promising future at Archer Daniels Midland once he finds out that some coworkers at the agricultural company are involved in price fixing. Determined to work with the FBI to keep his corporation accountable for their actions, Mark agrees to use a wire in the workplace. That way, he can investigate the matter from the inside and share the secretive information that he gathers with the authorities so that the FBI can finally convict the guilty.

'The Souvenir' (2019)

Available on: December 1

Director: Joanna Hog | Runtime: 2 h

Cast: Honor Swinton Byrne, Tilda Swinton, Neil Young, Tosin Cole

This critically acclaimed semi-autobiographical project stars mother-daughter duo Honor Swinton Byrne and Tilda Swinton. The Souvenir is centered on a film student named Julie (Swinton Byrne) as she falls in love with a problematic older man. As the protagonist experiences this toxic relationship and its fated end, she uses it as fuel to become a better filmmaker and ultimately kickstart her career behind the camera. This personal film by Joanna Hog is perfect for people that love slow cinema and prefer character studies over an elaborate plot. It also led to a sequel that came out in 2021 entitled The Souvenir Pt. II, which dives deeper into Julie's life after the break-up.

'Jurassic World' (2015)

Image via Universal Pictures

Available on: December 1

Director: Colin Trevorrow | Runtime: 2 h 4 min

Cast: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Ty Simpkins, Judy Greer

The Jurassic Park franchise has garnered fans for years now, and this sequel that came out in 2015 adds to the charm of the OG film (especially since it includes some of the original cast). In Jurrasic World, a new zoo/sea park is open to the public with an even more terrifying dinosaur than what we saw in the first film of the franchise. Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) is the scientist responsible for creating this hybrid animal that proves to be more dangerous than any other dinosaur because of its genetic mutation. When the vicious Indominous Rex escapes from its habitat, other dinos also get out and begin to leave a trail of dead bodies behind. In an attempt to retrieve these animals before they cause even more harm, an animal expert with military experience is hired to do the challenging job of getting this pre-historical crisis under control.

'Eye in the Sky' (2015)

Image via Bleecker Street Media

Available on: December 1

Director: Gavin Hood | Runtime: 1 h 42 min

Cast: Helen Mirren, Aaron Paul, Alan Rickman, Barkhad Abdi

Colonel Katherine Powell (Helen Mirren) and Lieutenant General Frank Benson (Alan Rickman) face the terrifying decision between "the lesser of two evils" when they choose to strike a missile at a group of suicide bombers in Nairobi, Kenya. As political opposition kicks in, the team is left at a crossroads between acting or evacuating when the life of a little girl is at risk. This thriller directed by Gavin Hood leaves viewers at the edge of their seats with the moral dilemma that it addresses, as it portrays authorities deciding whether an innocent person's death is justified in preventing a larger-scale attack.

'Denial' (2016)

Available on: December 1

Director: Mick Jackson | Runtime: 1 h 49 min

Cast: Rachel Weisz, Tom Wilkinson, Timothy Spall, Andrew Scott

In this film based on true events, historian Debora Lipstadt (Rachel Weisz) publishes a novel entitled "Denying the Holocaust" in order to refute English author David Irving's (Tom Wilkinson) claims that there is no evidence to support the existence of the Holocaust and its aftermath. In an attempt to protect his reputation, David sues Debora in the hopes that she won't be able to present concrete evidence to show that the gas chambers and concentration camps did have a devastating impact. Fearing that this lawsuit might lead other people to deny the truth about a significant historical event, the protagonist must find the right legal team to help her win the case.

'The Giver' (2014)

Available on: December 15

Director: Phillip Noyce | Runtime: 1 h 37 min

Cast: Brenton Thwaites, Jeff Bridges, Meryl Streep, Katie Holmes

Another worthwhile book-to-screen adaptation, The Giver follows a dystopian world in which people can't be different from one another or know anything about their past. As Jonas (Brenton Thwaites) begins to spend more time with an old man (known as The Giver) that guards all the memories that the community is forced to forget, the character uncovers the truth about where he is and why he should run away. Through the knowledge that Jonas acquires from The Giver (Jeff Bridges), he must come up with a plan to escape this restrictive community alongside his loved ones before it's too late.