Spooky season is over, which means that the holiday season is right around the corner. Max (formerly HBO Max) has a ton of Christmas content arriving on the platform this November, including jolly favorites like Elf and Four Christmases. However, if you are trying to avoid Christmas carols and Santa Claus before December arrives, this list of new films on Max includes other titles that are bound to pique your interest, such as Uptown Girls and The Intern.

Before watching the streaming service's upcoming series created by Chuck Lorre, How to Be a Bookie, here are other films to remember whenever you aren't in the mood to spend much time scrolling for your next watch.

Now You See Me (2013)

Image via Lionsgate

Available on: November 1

Director: Louis Leterrier | Runtime: 1 h 55 min

Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Woody Harrelson

A team of illusionists sells out shows, featuring epic magic tricks and eye-catching stunts in Now You See Me. Yet, in the midst of their success, they become the primary suspects of a bank heist investigation led by FBI agent Dylan Rhodes (Mark Ruffalo) and Interpol detective Alma Dray (Mélanie Laurent). Nothing is what it seems in this project directed by Louis Leterrier, so if you are into films with a mind-blowing plot twist, this is a must-see.

Misery (1990)

Available on: November 1

Director: Rob Reiner | Runtime: 1 h 47 min

Cast: James Caan, Kathy Bates, Richard Farnsworth, Frances Sternhagan

Based on a Stephen King novel, Misery is a captivating thriller about a famous writer who is saved by a fan after a car crash. Although it seems like novelist Paul Sheldon (James Caan) should eternally grateful for Annie Wilkes' (Kathy Bates) rescue, things quickly take a dark turn when he is held hostage in her home and becomes her ultimate target. The violence that follows is all because the author decides to kill Annie's favorite character from his novels. As he tries to plan his escape, Paul is forced to change his writing to fulfill his fan's most twisted demands.

Uptown Girls (2003)

Image via MGM

Available on: November 1

Director: Boaz Yakin | Runtime: 1h 32m

Cast: Brittany Murphy, Dakota Fanning, Heather Locklear, Jesse Spencer

A timeless feel good, Uptown Girls is a coming-of-age classic centered on Molly (Brittany Murphy) and Ray's (Dakota Fanning) friendship. After losing all the money she inherited from her rock star father, Molly must learn to take on adult responsibilities overnight, including finding a job to pay her overdue bills. The perfect opportunity arises when Roma (Heather Locklear) hires her to be her daughter Ray's new nanny. Although caring for a kid can be a handful sometimes, Ray isn't like a typical child. She is organized, squeaky clean, and has been independent all of her life. As this unusual pairing starts getting close, they learn a thing or two from each other's strengths and weaknesses.

The King’s Speech (2010)

Image by The Weinstein Company

Available on: November 1

Director: Tom Hooper | Runtime: 1 h 58 min

Cast: Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush, Helena Boham Carter, Derek Jacobi

This four-time Oscar winner focuses on King George VI's (played by Colin Firth) challenge to speak in public given his stutter. Although this insecurity prevented the king to do a big part of his role as a monarch, he did have the chance to overcome it with the help of speech therapist Lionel Logue (Geoffrey Rush). It takes time for the ruler to trust the process and take his sessions with Lionel seriously, but soon enough, he becomes more confident in himself and in his ability to make speeches without the stammer getting in the way. It is a powerful story worth watching or revisiting if you've already seen it before.

Elf (2003)

Image via New Line Cinema

Available on: November 1

Director: Jon Favreau | Runtime: 1 h 37 min

Cast: Will Farrell, James Caan, Zooey Deschanel, Jon Favreau

November is the month leading up to the holiday season, so nothing stops us from hitting play on Christmas classics like Elf before December. This holiday favorite has Buddy (primarily played by Will Farrell) growing up alongside elves in the North Pole after he is accidentally transported to Santas' homeland as a baby. As he struggles to find a sense of belonging there, adult Buddy decides to go to New York and find out more about his real father. Once a DNA test reveals that businessman Walter Hobbs (James Caan) is the protagonist's biological father, the two decide to work on their relationship, but things often get off the rails.

The Intern (2015)

Available on: November 22

Director: Nancy Meyers | Runtime: 2 h 1 min

Cast: Robert DeNiro, Anne Hathaway, Adam Devine, Rene Russo

Finding a job is never easy, and it is much harder to land one when you aren't in the age pole that normally gets hired. Robert DeNiro's Ben Whittaker in The Intern is already retired but decides to return to the workforce in his 70s because he is simply too bored to stay home. After he applies for a position as a senior intern at a fashion start-up, Ben forms an unlikely bond with his young co-workers and CEO Jules Ostin (Anne Hathaway). Although Jules is initially skeptical about whether he would be able to adapt to the current e-commerce landscape, Ben surprises her with his charisma and willingness to learn as well as share his wisdom with the team.

Her (2014)

Image via Warner Bros.

Available on: November 29

Director: Spike Jonze | Runtime: 2 h 6 min

Cast: Joaquim Phoenix, Spike Jonze, Olivia Wilde, Scarlett Johansson

Believe it or not, AI was already a topic of interest in this 2014 film directed by Spike Jonze. The project revolves around Theodore (Joaquim Phoenix), a writer who struggles with loneliness after getting divorced. When Theodore uncovers an operating system that is able to create meaningful connections, he spends hours chatting with a virtual assistant named Samantha (voiced by Scarlett Johansson). Although it might seem impossible to fall for a person who doesn't exist outside a computer, the protagonist can't help but be drawn to this AI and a friendship makes way for a platonic romance.