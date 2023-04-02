Spring is finally here, and with it, a new batch of movies and TV shows. So, while we might be getting ready to store the blankets, we are all still looking for the next thing to keep us comfortable and entertained in our couches. However, with so many streamers around and so much content to choose from, sometimes it feels like the hardest part of watching a movie is picking something to play. Fret you not, because we are here to dig into every new original film coming to Netflix in April 2023. As usual, we’ll try to make this list as diversified as possible so everyone can find something they like. That shouldn’t be hard since the best original movies on Netflix in April 2023 include rom-coms, surreal comedies, and even the return of beloved franchises.

Chupa

Available on: April 7 | Director: Jonás Cuarón

Cast: Evan Whitten, Christian Slater, Demián Bichir, Ashley Ciarra, Nickolas Verdugo, Adriana Paz, Gerardo Taracena, Julio Cesar Cedillo

From Troll to Viking Wolf, Netflix has successfully explored creatures through international lenses. That’s why they are hoping Chupa will be yet another hit. Set in Mexico, Chupa will follow a 13-year-old boy named Alex (Evan Whitten), who befriends a small chupacabra puppy. Chupacabras are mythological creatures from Latin America who are often blamed for unexpected cattle deaths on farms. Chupa, however, will turn the monster into a fluffy companion as the boy creates the bond of a lifetime and does whatever he can to protect his new furry pal. We are suckers for good creature design, and the whole Steven Spielberg energy of the movie promises Chupa will be a fun adventure for the whole family.

Oh Belinda

Available on: April 7 | Director: Deniz Yorulmazer

Cast: Neslihan Atagül, Serkan Çayoglu, Necip Memili

Coming all the way from Turkey, Oh Belinda promises to offer a new spin on the beloved Freaky Friday formula. A famous actress (Neslihan Atagül) agrees to be part of a shampooing commercial in the movie. However, as soon as she applies the product to her hair, she finds herself in the bathroom of her character, Handan, a married woman who’s the mother of two children. Now, she must convince the people around her she’s not who they think she is while wondering if the commercial’s character has been living her usual luxurious life. It’s a wacky concept that will certainly please subscribers looking for a surreal comedy to watch next.

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die

Available on: April 14 | Director: Ed Bazalgette

Cast: Alexander Dreymon, Mark Rowley, Arnas Fedaravicius

Last year, The Last Kingdom's fifth and final season hit Netflix, supposedly ending the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon). However, Uhtred’s journey is getting an additional chapter with The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die. This two-hour film will tie up loose ends and give fans a chance to give a proper farewell to their favorite historical drama. Following King Edward’s death, Seven King Must Die will explore the political disputes between the wannabe successors to the throne. Uhtred's desire to fight for a unified England might get in the way of keeping the people he loves safe from harm. Last month, Luther: Fallen Sun proved there can still be life in film for a canceled series, so The Last Kingdom fans should be excited about Seven King Must Die.

Available on: April 18 | Director: Brent Hodge

Cast: Matt Robertson, Khani Le

The COVID-19 outbreak turned the whole world upside down, forcing us all to look hard in the mirror and think about how important human connections are for us to stay healthy. However, the pandemic proved to be even more challenging for Matt Robertson and Khani Le. That’s because the couple decided to go on a weekend trip date just when the biggest nations in the world approved emergency lockdown rules. As a result, Robertson and Le could not go back home and got stuck on the longest third date anyone ever had. That’s precisely the subject of Longest Third Date, a new documentary that retraces the couple’s unbelievable story and shows how not everything was tragic during the pandemic.

Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers: Once & Always

Available on: April 19 | Director: Charlie Haskell

Cast: David Yost, Walter E. Jones, Steve Cardenas, Catherine Sutherland, Johnny Yong Bosch, Karan Ashley, Richard Steven Horvitz, Barbara Goodson, Charlie Kersh

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers, Netflix is releasing a stand-alone special that’ll bring the original cast back and honor the late Thuy Trang, the first actor to don the Yellow Ranger uniform. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always also features Rita Repulse, the big baddie that terrorized the Rangers during the first series of the beloved franchise. The special is the perfect way to unite new and old fans, as it promises to use time-traveling shenanigans to connect multiple generations of warriors.

One More Time

Available on: April 21 | Director: Jonatan Etzler

Cast: Hedda Stiernstedt, Evelyn Mok, Vanna Rosenberg

Starring Hedda Stiernstedt as Amelia, One More Time follows the story of a woman facing a mid-life crisis and wishing she could be a teenager again. You should be careful with what you wish for, as Amelia soon finds herself stuck in 2002 and reliving the same day repeatedly. Mixing Groundhog Day with a reverse Big, Netflix's upcoming comedy promises to be a lighthearted exploration of nostalgia and the dangers of getting your mind stuck in the past.

A Tourist's Guide to Love

Available on: April 21 | Director: Steven K. Tsuchida

Cast: Rachael Leigh Cook, Scott Ly, Ben Feldman

To close another successful month, Netflix is releasing A Tourist's Guide to Love, a rom-com about getting lost to find yourself. The movie stars Rachael Leigh Cook as Amanda, a travel industry professional who agrees to go to Vietnam right after a painful and unforeseen end to a romantic relationship. Amanda wants to bury herself in work by traveling to the other side of the world. Instead, she’ll meet people, discover a new culture, and figure out who she really is. She will also fall in love with Scott Ly’s Sinh, her Vietnamese expatriate tour guide. It sounds like the perfect feel-good movie to end April and a film that should be on the radar of every rom-com fan.

