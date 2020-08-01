The Best New Movies on Netflix in August 2020

Heavens above, it’s August! The summer sun is in full blast, fall is on the horizon, Instagram is eager as hell to break out the Halloween memes, and Netflix, of course, is jamming out a bunch of new content. As usual, it’s a rather robust mix of vintage faves and eclectic new originals, from foreign thrillers to A-list action movies.

You can check out the whole dang list of every movie and TV show that’s new on Netflix in August right here, but if you’re looking for an easy list to some of the highlights, we’ve got you covered! And there really is something for everybody in this month’s lineup. The “blockbuster” of the bunch, so to speak, is the upcoming superhero-ish crime drama Project Power, which stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jaime Foxx as a power duo trying to bring down an illegal drug that basically turns you into an X-Men mutant for five minutes. Elsewhere, there’s a lot of feel-good films to look forward to with the dance movie Work It, the family adventure film The Sleepover, and the inspirational drama All Together Now, starring Auli’i Cravalho as an unrelenting optimist with musical gifts who has to find a way to keep her shine during tragic times.

And that’s just the originals. Charlie Kaufman fans are in this luck with not one, but two of his best films new to Netflix this month, and the same goes for fans of the Jurassic Park franchise, who can get their rawrs in with all three of the original trilogy films arriving this month. Check out our picks for the best new movies on Netflix below, and if you need some more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out our massive, regularly updated guide to the best movies on Netflix here.