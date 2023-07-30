As we approach the peak of the Summer, Netflix prepares another batch of original releases to keep us entertained inside our homes when it gets too hot to leave. In August 2023, Gal Gadot becomes a spy for the franchise-making Heart of Stone, while the legend of the Monkey King becomes a new animated feature on the streamer. There are also a couple of poignant documentaries to keep us grounded, and two new movies adapted from beloved mangas. As usual, there’s something for everyone coming to Netflix this month. So, next time you want something new to watch, check out our guide to the best original movies coming to Netflix in August 2023.

Mark Cavendish: Never Enough

Available on: August 2 | Director: Alex Kiehl

Mark Cavendish is one of the greatest cyclists of all time and one of the two people who managed to get 34 stage wins in the Tour de France. However, Cavendish’s career was almost done in 2016, when the athlete suffered injuries that threatened to push him out of competitions for good. In Mark Cavendish: Never Enough, director Alex Kiehl retraces the rise, fall, and resurrection of the cyclist with exclusive interviews with family and friends that highlight how raw willpower allowed Cavendish to get back to the game.

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food

Available on: August 2 | Director: Stephanie Soechtig

We are what we eat. But what exactly do we eat? The new documentary from Stephanie Soechtig is a stomach-turning investigation of the U.S. production chains that promises to expose some harsh truths about the food that ends up on our plates. Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food aims to reveal how decades of loose regulations and corporate greed made the American public vulnerable to deadly pathogens such as e. Coli and salmonella. It’s not a movie that’ll open your appetite, but it’s nevertheless an essential release for Netflix in August 2023.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Available on: August 3 | Director: Yusuke Ishida

Cast: Eiji Akaso, Mai Shiraishi, Shuntaro Yanagi, Kazuki Kitamura, Yui Ichikawa

The apocalypse might not be so bad. At least, that’s what Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead’s protagonist, Akira (Eiji Akaso), thinks. Based on the manga series written by Haro Aso and illustrated by Kotaro Takata, Zom 100 follows a young man who feels he’s finally free from a job he despises once a zombie outbreak destroys society. Akira knows that sooner or later, he’ll also become a victim of the undead. However, the thought is not depressing. On the contrary, Akira lists 100 things he wants to do before he dies. After that, he feels his life has a purpose for the first time.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2

Available on: August 8 | Director: Bob Shirohata

Cast: Yûki Kaji, Ayumu Murase, Mikako Komatsu

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh is the highly-anticipated finale of a two-part movie inspired by the fan-favorite manga by Nakaba Suzuki. The manga tells the story of the titular Seven Deadly Sins, a band of renegade warriors who must free a kingdom from the control of demons. Grudge of Edinburgh takes place fourteen years after the end of the original manga. The story follows Tristan (voiced by Ayumu Murase), the son of one of the original Seven Deadly Sin warriors, as he struggles to control his powers while trying to save his mother. The first part of the story hit Netflix last year, so fans of the franchise are eager to learn how Tristan’s journey ends.

Marry My Dead Body

Available on: August 10 | Director: Cheng Wei-hao

Cast: Greg Hsu, Austin Lin, Gingle Wang

Combining folklore with absurd comedy, the Tawainese movie Marry My Dead Body has one of the wackiest concepts ever for an original Netflix movie. The story follows a homophobic cop, Wu Ming-han (Greg Hsu), who gets entangled with a spirit thanks to a real ritual known as “ghost marriage.” To Wu Ming-han's despair, the soul he unwillingly marries is that of Mao Mao (Austin Lin), a homosexual man who died just before his marriage. To get rid of the ghost following him everywhere, Wu Ming-han must join forces with Mao Mao to solve his murder case. Along the way, the cop will be confronted with his prejudice and forced to question his own actions towards gay people.

Heart of Stone

Available on: August 11 | Director: Tom Harper

Cast: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer

Over the past decade, Gal Gadot carved herself a place among the best action performers in Hollywood, thanks to the Fast & Furious franchise and the role of Wonder Woman. Recently, Gadot has also joined forces with Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson for Netflix’s Red Notice, a heist movie so successful the streamer has already ordered two sequels. Now, Netflix is tapping Gadot’s talent to kick off another franchise with Heart of Stone. Inspired by classic male-led IPs such as Mission: Impossible and James Bond, Heart of Stone is expected to give Gadot the action franchise she deserves. In the movie, Gadot is a spy charged with keeping a dangerous technology known as “the Heart” safe. Of course, plenty of bad guys are trying to snatch this mysterious object, which will put Gadot in the middle of electrifying set pieces. Netflix releases a blockbuster for all audiences every month. In August 2023, the main project on the streamer calendar is undoubtedly Heart of Stone.

The Monkey King

Available on: August 18 | Director: Anthony Stacchi

Cast: Stephanie Hsu, Hoon Lee, BD Wong

With The Monkey King, Netflix is turning a Chinese legend of the 16th century into an eye-popping animated feature. The story follows the titular Monkey, a trickster who uses his magic Stick to get the best of demons and gods alike. Monkey is far from the Western idea of a hero who follows a strict code of conduct, and it will be interesting to see how the streamer adapts such a nuanced character for a family-friendly story. Then again, Netflix has been highly successful with animated features that subvert expectations, such as The Sea Beast and Nimona. So, we have high hopes The Monkey King will become another success.

