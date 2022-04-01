As one of the leading streaming services in the market, Netflix keeps pouring new content onto their service every month. As a result, there’s always something trying to catch your attention, from blockbusters to indie gems. Sometimes, there’s even too much to keep track of, and we end up not knowing what to watch. That’s why we went through all the new movies coming to Netflix in April 2022 and chose the seven most promising original releases. While April only has a couple of star-studded productions added to Netflix’s catalog, there’s a lot of content worth your time, especially since the company keeps expanding to include many international productions that usually stay under the radar. So, with no further ado, here are the seven best movies on Netflix in April 2022.

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

Director: Richard Linklater

Writers: Richard Linklater

Cast: Glen Powell, Zachary Levi, Jack Black, Milo Coy

When it’s available: April 1

To start the month with style, Netflix is releasing Richard Linklater's latest animated film on April 1. Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood is a sci-fi coming-of-age story that investigates how space exploration directly affects children’s imagination. More specifically, the movie will use the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon landing to bring to life the fantastic fantasies created by children about the historical moment. Like Linklater’s Waking Life and A Scanner Darkly, Apollo 10½ was animated using rotoscoping, a technique with real actors recording scenes in front of a green screen, only to have themselves replaced by fully animated frames drawn over their actual movements. The result is stunning. And with a voice cast including stars such as Glen Powell, Zachary Levi, and Jack Black, you can go wrong giving Apollo 10½ a chance.

The Bubble

Director: Judd Apatow

Writers: Judd Apatow, Pam Brady

Cast: Karen Gillan, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, Kate McKinnon, Pedro Pascal, Peter Serafinowicz, Guz Khan

When it’s available: April 1

Also on April 1, Netflix is releasing another highly-anticipated star-studded production. The Bubble follows a group of actors who travels to a closed film set in England to record the sixth installment of a famous dinosaur franchise. However, with the pandemic forcing the group to remain completely isolated from the rest of the world, the movie’s stars start to turn on each other. At the same time, the production becomes ever more complicated due to the inability of the crew to go outside. We’ve already suffered enough due to Covid, so it’s time that we start to laugh about the absurdity of the whole situation.

Furioza

Director: Cyprian T. Olencki

Writers: Cyprian T. Olencki, Tomasz Dembicki, Tomasz Klimala

Cast: Mateusz Banasiuk, Weronika Ksiazkiewicz, Mateusz Damiecki

When it’s available: April 6

Furioza was released last year in Poland, the original country of the production. After the massive success of the thriller, Netflix bought the international distribution rights for Furioza, which is now coming to the streaming platform under the “Original” label. The film follows David (Mateusz Banasiuk), a man who reencounters the former love of his life, Dzika (Weronika Ksiazkiewicz), after many years, only to find out she became a ruthless policewoman. What could be a joyful reunion soon turns into a nightmare for David, as Dzika forces him to go undercover with a street gang, or else she’ll arrest his brother. Trying to save his brother from jail, David agrees with the dangerous job, which might put his own life in danger.

Metal Lords

Director: Peter Sollett

Writers: D.B. Weiss

Cast: Jaeden Martell, Isis Hainsworth, Adrian Greensmith, Brett Gelman, Joe Manganiello

When it’s available: April 8

In early April, Netflix is also releasing its own take of the cult classic School of Rock. Metal Lords follows three high school friends in love with heavy metal, who decided to form their own band against societal norms. The teen comedy film is written by Game of Thrones writer D.B. Weiss, with Jaeden Martell starring as the leader of the wannabe metal band. Martell is the young star who recently steals the spotlight in both It films and Knives Out. So, for all rock lovers and everyone looking for some casual fun, Metal Lords is the perfect addition to Netflix’s April 2022 catalog.

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

Director: Na Hyeon

Cast: Sol Kyung-gu, Park Hae-soo, Yang Dong-keun

When it’s available: April 8

With the success of shows such as Squid Games, Hellbound, and All of Us Are Dead, South Korean productions are currently in high demand. For those looking for their next South-Korean thrill, Netflix is releasing Yaksha: Ruthless Operations in April, a spy action film that follows a secret black ops team. Considering how South Korean productions’ set pieces are usually breathtaking, such as the ones in Oldboy and Last Train to Busan, there’s enough reason to give Yaksha: Ruthless Operations a chance. However, if you are looking for a familiar face, the film also stars Squid Game’s Park Hae-soo, who played Cho Sang-woo, the ultimate nemesis in the vicious competition.

Choose or Die

Director: Toby Meakins

Writers: Simon Allen

Cast: Asa Butterfield, Iola Evans, Eddie Marsan, Robert Englund

When it’s available: April 15

Formerly known as CURS>R, Choose or Die is a British horror film coming to Netflix this April. The film follows a young hacker who boots up a lost 80s survival horror game on her computer, only to find out the software is cursed. After releasing the evil spirit trapped inside the game, the hacker must figure out how to win the cursed game before it kills her. Unfortunately, part of the game is making terrifying choices that might put other people in danger. Of course, there are plenty of horror films about deadly decisions on the market, but Choose or Die is promising to add a new layer to an old story by mixing videogame culture with evil spirits. So, for lovers of a good scare, Choose or Die is definitely worth checking out.

Silverton Siege

Director: Mandla Dube

Cast: Thabo Rametsi, Arnold Vosloo, Michelle Mosalakae

When it’s available: April 27

Inspired by real events, Silverton Siege follows three anti-Apartheid freedom fighters who end up involved with a hostage situation in a bank after a failed sabotage mission. The trio gets cornered by the police, and while their fight for equality is fair, they end up putting innocent bystanders at risk while trying to get out of the tough spot alive. The complicated situation would lead to the “Free Mandela” movement, which, in turn, resulted at the end of Apartheid in South Africa. So, history fans will get a closer look at the incident that started the anti-Apartheid movement that shook the world once Silverton Siege premieres on Netflix at the end of April.

