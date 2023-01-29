Love is in the air with the approach of Valentine’s Day. However, while expectations would be for Netflix to flood subscribers with romantic comedies, the new batch of original movies is surprisingly well-balanced. Yes, there’s something new coming to watch with your loved one under cozy blankets. Still, for February 2023, Netflix will deliver biopics, documentaries, thrillers, comedies, and touching dramas. There’s literally something for everybody, including some new international releases. Fortunately, there’s not too much coming to the streamer in the original movie front, so we can keep catching up on the best films of 2022 and watching all those Academy Award-nominated movies we missed last year. While we start to make our bets for 2023’s Oscar results, here are the best original movies coming to Netflix in February 2023.

True Spirit

Available on: February 3 | Director: Sarah Spillane

Cast: Teagan Croft, Cliff Curtis, Anna Paquin, Josh Lawson, Bridget Webb

Netflix starts February 2023 with True Spirit, the inspiring story of Jessica Watson. When she was only sixteen, Watson decided she wanted to become the youngest person to sail around the world alone, a dangerous task that many adults are too afraid to pursue. Over the course of eight months, Watson faced storms and loneliness to cross an estimated 18,582 nautical miles through the Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian oceans. The World Sailing Speed Record Council denied Watson the title she wanted because she came short of the minimum 21,600 nautical miles necessary to claim it. Still, her inspiring story is about to be immortalized in Netflix’s True Spirit, featuring Titans' Teagan Croft as Watson.

Infiesto

Available on: February 3 | Director: Patxi Amezcua

Cast: Patricia Defran, Iria del Río, Isak Férriz

Written and directed by Patxi Amezcua, Infiesto is the latest mystery thriller to come from Spain. Set in 2020, the movie follows two inspectors sent to the city of Piloña to investigate a recently found missing woman. Besides dealing with a puzzling crime, the two inspectors will also have to manage the COVID-19 pandemic as the virus spreads out and threatens to stop them from uncovering the truth. Netflix has been offering some marvelous international movies in the past few months. So, any thriller aficionado should definitely keep Infiesto on their radar.

Bill Russell: Legend

Available on: February 8 | Director: Sam Pollard

Cast: Barack Obama, Wilt Chamberlain, Kenny Smith

With the Bill Russell: Legend documentary, Netflix intends to explore the life and work of one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Bill Russell passed away last year at the age of 88. He’ll always be remembered as one of the top players in the world, though, with two back-to-back NCAA titles, a gold medal at the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games, and 11 championship titles in his thirteen-year career as a Boston Celtic. Two of his championship titles were also as the first Black head coach in NBA history, which underlines how important Russell became in the fight for equality. Russell was also a human rights icon, having marched with Martin Luther King Jr. and led boycotts in the NBA over racist practices. There are many reasons to celebrate Russell's life, and Netflix's upcoming documentary will use archive footage and exclusive interviews to spread the player’s inspiring story.

Your Place or Mine

Cast: Ashton Kutcher, Reese Witherspoon, Jesse Williams, Zoë Chao, Wesley Kimmel

Right on time for Valentine’s Day, Netflix is bringing a new rom-com starring Resse Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher. In Your Place or Mine, Witherspoon plays the role of Debbie, a single mother in search of stability in LA. Her best friend, Peter (Kutcher), lives in NY and craves change and excitement. They decide to trade houses for a week, willing to experience each other’s lives. And in the process, they realize that what they really need is not what they think they want.

Unlocked

Available on: February 17 | Director: Tae-joon Kim

Cast: Si-wan Yim, Woo-hee Chun, Kim Hee-won

South Korean films and series have been making a splash on the Occident for the past couple of years. It’s no wonder Netflix has been offering more South Korean productions lately. The next Netflix original movie to come from South Korea is Unlocked, a thriller that exposes the dangers of technology. The story follows Na-mi (Chun Woo-hee), a young woman who loses her smartphone, a tiny machine that contains every detail of her life. A stranger, Jun-yeong (Yim Si-wan), finds her phone and returns it. However, Jun-yeong uses spyware to keep tabs on Na-mi, and the girl soon finds out her savior has dark intentions.

Call Me Chihiro

Available on: February 23 | Director: Rikiya Imaizumi

Cast: Kasumi Arimura, Lily Franky, Jun Fubuki

People looking for the next heart-breaking drama should be well-served with Call Me Chihiro, an upcoming Japanese movie based on the manga Chihiro-san by Hiroyuki Yasuda. Starring Kasumi Arimura as the titular character, Call Me Chihiro tells the story of a former sex worker who works in a bento shop, and explores how life pushes people to change and adapt in order to survive. The movie comes to Netflix worldwide the same day it hits theaters in Japan.

We Have a Ghost

Available on: February 24 | Director: Christopher Landon

Cast: David Harbour, Anthony Mackie, Tig Notaro, Jennifer Coolidge, Jahi Di’Allo Winston

Based on Geoff Manaugh’s short story, Ernest, We Have a Ghost offers a different kind of paranormal adventure. The movie follows a family who has unknowingly moved into a house haunted by Ernest (David Harbour), a misunderstood spirit who only wants to find out more details about his past life and death. At first, the supernatural encounter turns the family into YouTube celebrities. However, when they start to offer Ernest some help, they become targets for the CIA. It’s a wacky concept, and we are curious to see if it will pay off. In addition, the star power of Harbour and Anthony Mackie alone underlines how We Have a Ghost most certainly deserves a chance.

